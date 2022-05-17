'I redesigned my new home to best display my houseplants'

Sammie Kruse wanted all different heights and widths for her houseplant wall.

Sammie Kruse loves houseplants so much she had part of her new house redesigned so she could display them properly.

Construction was underway on the four-bedroom Taupō home when Kruse and her husband Rich bought it from its builder-owner. But a standard bookshelf in the living room wasn’t going to cut it for Kruse’s dozens of houseplants.

Kruse, 37, has worked as a painter and decorator for over a decade, and is transitioning to home organisation with Simplify My Home: She says she’s always had a good eye for interior design.

“I’ve always had plants on ladders and floating shelves,” Kruse says, “but I’d seen this plant wall on TV. I drew it up for the builder – designed with all different heights. He hummed and hawed for so long.”

Kruse specified that it be made from MDF, “the thickest you can get”, and built with differing heights and contours, so she could display different plants.

She painted it in Resene Half Black White to match the walls, in waterborne enamel so it would be resistant to moisture.

Supplied Sammie Kruse, pictured with husband Rich, says she gets a fix from seeing the plants thrive.

Q&A with Sammie:

What kind of reaction do you get to the plant wall?

People love it. I have a girlfriend who comes for coffee all the time who just comes through to this room every time and stares at it.

Sammie Kruse The real estate agent gave the Kruses these three plants instead of a gift basket when they settled on their new home.

What advice do you have for beginning houseplant parents?

Start off small. A lot of people are scared – I was like that when I started off.

So, for example, I gave my friend a peace lily – something that’s simple to care for. I started with a yucca tree: Knowing I wasn’t going to kill it, and seeing it survive and thrive was great.

Do you have a favourite?

That’s hard. I love the pin stripe (Calathea ornata) that’s beside my bed, also the watermelon peperomia and the chain of hearts. . .

And I really do love a big plant – the rubber plants, palms and ferns. They’re a lot easier to care for.

I struggle with the weeping fig: I have three of them. They can lose their leaves and look like an empty tree.

I got the (real estate) agent into plants. Instead of a gift box when we bought the house, they gave me three plants that were $160 each at Spacecraft, a place in Taupō that has divine plants. That was an umbrella plant (Schefflera arboricola), octopus tree and a big fiddle leaf fig (Ficus lyrata).

They’ve grown like crazy since we moved in in December. This house is warm and has a heat pump which gives a nice steady temperature. Plus, planting them all together like this keeps them all looking so healthy and thriving.

Sammy Kruse Kruse only has room for one large plant – the monstera – in her plant wall, but has others around the house.

What would you recommend if others want to have a plant wall?

A lot of people have said to me that it’s their dream to be able to display their babies in one space. It’s just trying to find a small-time builder, or someone who’s good at DIY. It’s just nail-gunned in.

The only thing I’d recommend people do differently is to have proper grow lights recessed inside the shelving.

How much time do you spend taking care of the plants?

It’s quick because they’re mostly in one spot. I have my footstool, and I fill up the watering can four or five times to go around the whole house.

It probably only takes up to half an hour. I spend more time weeding the garden outside.

The kids (Riley, 13, Zara, 11, and Katie, 8) help me water, and they say: ‘Can I have this one, can I have the chain of hearts?’ They want some for their rooms too.

PICTURE THIS Kruse sometimes uses the Picture This app to identify and learn how to care for her plants.

You have about 100 houseplants.Will you keep adding to your collection?

I think I’ll find a way. My husband knows I spend a lot of money on plants.

I’ll go into the shop wanting to get one to fill a gap and end up buying three. I after-pay or lay buy.

My kids say they’re my babies too. Just caring for them and seeing them thrive . . . I get such a fix from it.

I just admire that they’re alive, that I haven’t killed them.