Why I paid someone $2000 to help me organise my home (and why it's nothing to be ashamed of)

What is it we love so much about watching other people clean up?

At work, Auckland-based business coach Natalie Tolhopf​ is organised, efficient and systematic by nature.

About two years ago, however, she realised things were a little different when it came to running the home she shares with husband Mike, and their children. Both parents work “very much more” than 40 hours a week each, so tried to prioritise spending their free time the kids, rather than on tidying up.

The organising and tidying jobs mounted up until, living with clutter and disorder, Tolhopf started to feel overwhelmed.

Small business owner and mum Natalie Tolhopf wants people to get over the stigma of hiring a home organiser.

"We'd often come home, and the whole house was like the junk drawer - it's got everything in it, but you can't find anything."

Tolhopf thought they could do with some practical guidance on how to get sorted – and, more importantly, stay sorted.

The answer came from one of her own coaching clients, personal organiser Beks Holmes, of The Ship Shape Shoppe, who specialises in helping very busy people declutter, organise and build systems into their housework that the whole family – including the kids – can stay on top of.

"That was a no-brainer,” says Tolhopf. “When they know that everything has a place, and they can see where it goes, they then follow through, which is massive.

“There's a system, everyone gets it, and it makes for easier tidying up and sharing of the household chores. It really saved some sanity.”

Thanks to shows like Netflix’s The Home Edit, and the prevalence online of organising and cleaning clips, there’s a growing market in New Zealand for professional organisers who can help you get your home in order.

Costs for the service vary. Professional organisers offer everything from one-off, whole-house packages, to regular “executive management” of the home, online coaching workshops, and everything in between.

Some organisers we spoke with told us they have clients spending up to $10,000 for whole-home fit outs, complete with designers and a team of staff to organise your life from top to bottom.

It’s a relatively new phenomenon, targetted mainly at busy professionals whose hunt for the perfect work-life balance sometimes means skipping the big pantry clear-out, sorting the wardrobes and decluttering.

Company director Michelle Morpeth hired Ship Shape Home to help her tackle a small but significant job – organising her outdoor gear, piled in the household “dumping room”.

To the 44-year-old mother-of-two, it was the “cupboard of doom”, overflowing with items she either didn’t use or couldn’t find if she wanted to. "I got to the point where I couldn't even walk in there to retrieve things.”

With Holmes, she pulled everything out, figured out what she really needed and what she could ditch. Holmes then organised getting rid of those items, either taking them to a secondhand shop, recycling or putting them in the rubbish.

"I just felt like: ‘I'm just never going to do it myself,’ because I felt so overwhelmed,” says Morpeth.

“Having a professional organiser come and help me through it, and also not make me feel ashamed about what I'd let the space get to, that reinforced to me that it's actually quite a normal thing. A lot of people end up with spaces like this."

The entire process took no more than a morning, and cost her about $500. A year down the track, Morpeth says she is still on top of the space is still clean and organised.

Like Morpeth, Tolhopf enjoyed working with a professional organiser, because an outsider could “see a mess and not be overwhelmed by it”.

Their organising process took about three sessions, and cost the family about $2000, plus the cost of new containers, baskets and other organisation gear. Tolhopf writes that cost off against the amount of time the family has saved in doing chores, however, and reckons it was well worth it.

Both women are middle-aged professionals with family commitments who lead busy work lives, and they reckon they are typical of the kind of people who hire a professional organiser.

"You just don't have the time to tackle everything,” says Morpeth. “The tasks that you enjoy the least tend to get shoved down to the bottom of the list. It gets to the point where it's just too much, and you say, 'bugger it, I'm just going to pay someone to help'.

“Once you do, you think why didn't I do that sooner?"

Even so, it wasn’t easy to bring a professional organiser into their homes.

"You're literally showing people your mess,” says Tolhopf. It’s "a massive privilege" to be able to spend money on getting help to organise your home. But she'd like people to feel less ashamed about needing the help.

“There definitely is a sense of 'why can’t I do this myself? What will other people think? Is there something wrong with me, am I lazy?’ Those are hurdles to jump over, particularly for women.

“I think it's new to tell people you've done it. But I reckon there are lots of people who hide it or won't tell people because of that stigma."