The fad that's destroying the planet, one ceramic llama at a time

Did you know that the oldest known pottery is about 20,000 years old? It was made in China, at the peak of the last ice age, and was probably used for cooking.

Take a moment to bask in the industrious glory of our ancient ancestors... and then stop.

That little history lesson is a reminder that all those ceramic llama planters we loved for about three and a half minutes, that either ended up at second hand stores or in landfill, are going to be around in one form or another for twenty millennia.

Your purchases are your responsibility. Stick with them.

It’s not llamas, or ceramics that are the problem. It’s a decor trend problem, and a fast furniture problem. But in an increasingly planet-concious world, the fast furniture fad itself may be going out of style.

"My inbox is full of people enquiring as to what they can do about the collapsed seat on their three-year-old chain store sofa, the split seams on the 18-month-old sofa, the delaminating leather on their four-year-old chair,” says Matt Hancock, owner of Kadima, a furniture maker and reupholsterer. “This stuff is such poor quality that it's just falling apart.”

Flatmates throw out a couch at the local landfill. The couch was two years old and already unusable. In the background, a mound of old furniture.

Like fast fashion, fast furniture – a term which covers everything from cheap, stylish sofas, to on-trend homewares and decor items – is a problem.

Unlike fast fashion, however, we haven't really reckoned with it yet. There are more homeware brands than ever before. Everyone, from top-end designers to high street names to budget stores, has a stake in the interiors game.

Some big players are already trying to green up their act. Ikea, the Swedish furniture giant which is soon to arrive in Auckland, has announced schemes like buybacks of no-longer wanted items, more spare parts, and furniture renting in a bid to make its model more sustainable.

Ikea makes 15 Billy book cases a minute.

But it also makes 15 Billy bookcases a minute out of particle board and veneer (not very durable, and not fixable). To date, it has made about 60 million of them. Given Billy book cases can last about 20 years with perfect use (they will likely last a lot less time with hard use, or if they get wet), and they have been around for 40 years, that’s at least 30 million Billys in landfill.

We can make ourselves feel better by reselling or donating instead of dumping – but many second hand stores and salesrooms won't touch furniture that was made within the last 5 years. One which we spoke to said almost anything less than ten years old is just trash – so if it breaks, it’s usually going straight into landfill.

While it’s not clear how many pieces of furniture New Zealand bins each year, Hancock did an anecdotal study at his local tip. “On an average day, 60 to 70 pieces of furniture go into that landfill. Nine out of 10 pieces were under five years old,” he says.

Even if you buy with the intention of holding onto it, a lot of cheaper furniture sold in New Zealand is made offshore, and “most of it is very low grade” with a “short use by date – often only 3 to 7 years,” says Hancock.

We've already reckoned with fast fashion – as these protestors in the UK show – now we need to address our passion for fast furniture.

Decades ago, you “couldn't really buy rubbish furniture in New Zealand”, he says. It was all manufactured here and made to last. Today, however, "you find that frames are made out of a very low density wood, and it falls apart in the re-upholstery process.

“Even if it doesn't, by the time you have reupolstered it, it’s cost three times more than buying it new.”

There’s also the issue of toxicity – in the manufacturing process, and in the items themselves, which are often made from low quality materials, that may leach, or disintegrate in potentially dangerous ways, potentially contributing to poor air quality in the home.

In the past we bought ugly and functional, or we bought second hand, as cheaper options.

One of the most difficult things about fast furniture is that it’s crept up on us slowly. We crave new things, and we’ve become used to easy access to them, says Victoria University’s Dr Janine Williams, a lecturer in marketing. "We're a little more likely to value treating ourselves rather than holding back. That's been measured in New Zealand as a characteristic of our culture.”

It’s not just about our tastes, says Williams who, together with senior lecturer in marketing Dr Micael-Lee Johnstone​, has studied the social and marketing drivers behind fast-product consumption. It’s the ways our economy and our culture are set up. Most of us don’t even remember a time when this wasn’t how the world worked.

One of the more surprising drivers is our housing affordability crisis, the researchers say. Our attachment to our possessions has been changed by increased mobility and a decrease in home ownership – “people do not necessarily want to pay a lot for furniture if they know they will be moving on at some stage.”

Social media is driving the passion for new and trendy but often disposable homewares.

But by far the biggest driver is – you guessed it – social media. Thanks to the constant stream of fresh content, trends turn over faster than ever (compare the decade and a half of mid-century design to the three and half minutes of llama love).

"I follow those people, myself,” asays Williams. “I see if they post the same stuff all the time, I start to get bored. We are variety seeking creatures. Our eyes like to see new things. In lockdown, we felt that very keenly, so I definitely think social media is an important driver.”

What can we do about it? Paying more is a big ask – there’s a price constraint for many of us, now more than ever. For many families, a $400 sofa is a stretch, let alone a $4000 one.

A second hand piece that's more than 20 years old and in good nick will likely last you longer than a new piece.

Hancock’s advice: if you can’t afford new and quality, buy vintage or second hand. Go for older than 20 years – that shows how well-made it is. Use it till you can afford to have it recovered, then it will likely last you another 30.

Habitually mending, upcycling and recycling, embracing the so-called “slow movement”, which encourages us to slow our lives and our consumption right down, are still seen as relatively niche behaviours, but that’s starting to change.

Fixing our fast furniture habit will require a radical shake up at every level – personal, through our choices, and national, through trade and regulation.

But you can start by fishing that llama planter out of the bin. It’s still got a good 19,998 years’ use left in it, after all.