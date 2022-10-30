Snow globes, vinyl and 'Evil Cownevil': Peek inside Deb Hardy's eclectic home

Garden designer Debbie Hardy is the head of Deb Hardy Landscapes & Design, as well as the organiser of the Auckland Garden DesignFest (November 26-27). She lives in Auckland’s Western Springs with husband Chris, CEO of Wing Acoustics, children Lily, 18, and Louie, 16, and guide dog Kaia.

DEBBIE HARDY: We’ve lived in this 1900s villa for 22 years and did a big renovation in 2006, doubling the size of the house and adding the pool.

I did all the landscaping – it was my first big job as a landscaper. My two brothers are builders, and they did the renovation. My son Rush, 29, is also a builder who worked on the house.

This place has been used in several TV commercials and in magazine photo shoots.

Kaia is a guide dog puppy.

She’s our second guide dog, and it’s a good compromise because Lily always wanted a dog, but Chris grew up on a farm and comes from the “dogs are meant to stay outside” perspective.

By fostering guide dogs, we get to enjoy having a dog for a while, but it then goes on to help someone.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Kaia is the family’s second guide dog.

My 18-year-old nephew is blind and is my motivation for fostering guide dogs.

Chris used to own an advertising agency and he and his partners bought three of these fibreglass cows for the agency.

They were part of the Auckland Cow Parade in 2003 when 60 hand-painted, life-sized cows were auctioned for charity.

We ended up with two of them, including one that’s called Evil Cownevil. They’re both in our back garden and are real talking points.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The kitchen has been designed to accommodate a lot of guests.

I did a garden design trip to Hawke’s Bay and visited David Trubridge’s facility. His work is iconic and I love this lampshade. We got the chairs from Auckland vintage store Flotsam & Jetsam 14 years ago – they apparently came from the German Embassy in Wellington.

I love live music and collecting albums, predominantly from New Zealand musicians. Reb Fountain is a favourite. I sing in a choir and someone in the choir knew Reb, so I booked her to sing at my 50th birthday.

I used to store my vinyl in those wooden ABC beer crates, but they kept slipping through the cracks, so I found these boxes at the Flying Out Record Store.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Vintage artworks can be found throughout the home.

Chris went to Whitecliffe College of Arts & Design but ended up in advertising. He painted this portrait – of Louie as a two-year old – in our garage. When time permits, he’s hoping to get back into his art and has promised he’ll paint Lily’s picture.

I’ve collected snow globes for years and when I met Chris he started collecting robots and vintage convex mirrors. The three convex mirrors on the wall light up.

The kitchen bench is deliberately oversized to accommodate lots of guests.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Hardy has been collecting snow globes for years.

The painting by artist Michael Hight is called Parihaka, and because I love the Tim Finn/Herbs song of the same name, when friends asked what I wanted for my 40th birthday, I had to have this painting.

Debra also means “honey bee” in Hebrew, and I’ve always loved bees. It’s a limited edition print and I got number 40 to celebrate my age.

We love art, and I’ve filled my office with vintage artwork, one from Trade Me but the rest from secondhand shops. The bright green Rock Forever painting came from Epsom Girls Grammar’s annual art sale.

Two of the women in my roller-skating group are teachers there, and I saw this for sale through them. I told them – that’s the one I want.