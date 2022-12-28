Five DIY projects inspired by warmer days, trends and sustainability

Create a unique glasshouse for your garden or outdoor area using reclaimed timber and windows. Use Resene Alabaster for a crisp white finish on glasshouses, sheds and landscaping features.

Warmer days beckon the buds of a colourful new season and fresh beginnings. As summer is now here, eager or novice DIY-ers will start to feel the sparks of renewed motivation to tie up odd jobs that have been languishing during the winter months, as well as tackle new ideas.

We'll say it again; a lick of fresh paint and colour will transform a key space inside or outside your home and for all the latest trends, products and clever sustainable ideas, turn to Resene.

Here are five super affordable and charming mini projects to shake up any dormant DIY juices.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF A glasshouse is a great addition to your outdoor area to grow your favourite plants that need a bit more protection from the elements. Glasshouse interior painted in Resene Fringy Flower.

Upcycled glasshouse

Coveting your neighbour's shiny and perfect new glasshouse? Show them a thing or two about sustainability by constructing your own using reclaimed timber and windows finished in Resene Eighth Black White. Simply attach it to an existing rear fence or wall for added security and to save garden space. You'll need a drill.

See the full project here.

Did you know?

Keen to experiment with darker colours on the exterior of your home but worried about attracting more heat in summer? Shy about adding some dramatic flair to a garden surface? Resene CoolColours are designed using the latest technology to reflect more heat than a standard colour and will not only minimise stress on the coating and substrate, but also reduce the temperature of the surface. Find out more

Crafts for kids, big and small

Don't forget to involve your mini humans when you're getting busy around the house. This cute-as-a-button potato print plant pot uses fresh Resene paint and a potato to create a striking geometric pattern. Print the pretty patterns onto linen to cover boring plant pots for a vibrant and individual upgrade. This is also a wonderful gift for any green-fingered family and friends.

See the full project here.

Here's a simple arts and craft project that will entertain big and small kids for the whole day. Make these adorable wooden planes, crocodiles and buses from old wooden laundry pegs, used ice pop sticks and Resene testpots. You'll also need some paper, glue and stray buttons.

See the full project here.

RESENE/SUPPLIED Create your own strawberry planter painted in Resene Forest Green, Resene Green House, Resene Caper and Resene Red Berry.

DIY strawberry planter

Get organised ahead of time for the next strawberry season or use this planter as a great and versatile option for the summer months, especially if you're limited on space in your garden. Because it makes use of vertical space, a tiered planter is great for small gardens or courtyards and particularly useful for plants with shallow root systems, such as herbs, lettuces and strawberries (best planted in autumn and early winter). Take care to keep plants well-watered; planters can dry out quickly.

Vintage-style seed box

Sick of buying packets of seeds, full of ambition, and leaving them in a random place at home where they stay, redundant and forgotten, until they emerge out of the shadows after planting season is over? (We've all done this!). NZ Gardener magazine DIY expert Jacob Leaf shows us how to store and file seeds in a sustainable way with this retro box made from an old pallet.

Leaf also uses paint in clever ways, applying old-fashioned sign writing over the top and using green Resene FX Chalkboard Paint on both lids to create a reusable writing surface for categorising seeds.

See the full project here.

JACOB LEAF A seed box is a great way to store and file seeds. This seed box (pictured) is painted in Resene Parsley and Resene Turbo.

Paint the garden red (or yellow)

Beyond weatherboards and fences, a range of paint colours and stains will inject life into exterior and garden surfaces. Whatever project you're tackling, Resene has a product to suit.

Colour it: Two coats of Resene Lumbersider Low Sheen will brighten up your fence, deck, outdoor furniture or walls in no time. Resene Lumbersider Low Sheen is available in thousands of colours from the Resene Total Colour System and you can get also get it in a huge range of colours in handy Resene testpots.

Revive your roof: Revive a faded roof and boost its defence against the elements to boot with Resene Summit Roof, made with UV-resistant pigments and tough acrylic polymers to give a long-life satin finish to any roof, new and old.

RESENE/SUPPLIED Give tired timber decks a new lease of life with Resene Woodsman Decking Oil Stain.

Refresh the deck: Give tired timber decks a new lease of life with Resene Woodsman Decking Oil Stain. If you prefer a lightly oiled look, Resene Furniture and Decking Oil is quick and easy to apply. For new or weathered kwila and other exotic hardwoods, use Resene Kwila Timber Stain.

Step out: Giving entrance pathways and steps a fresh coat of paint will boost your home's street cred. Try Resene Walk-on paving paint or to penetrate the surface of concrete or masonry and enhance its natural texture, go with Resene Concrete Stain.

Get a grip: Available in a low-sheen finish and with a tint to complement your existing décor, inside and out, Resene Non-Skid Deck & Path has a comfortable grit texture will make busy areas extra safe and non-slip.

Plant it: Textured, colour-washed, painted or stained: Get creative with Resene testpots that are suitable for enhancing garden planters without being stuck with litres of excess paint.

Ask a Resene Paint Expert

If you're brimming with ideas but need a little help to get started choosing the right paint or stain for your project, turn to a Resene Paint Expert for free advice anytime. Simply share your renovation or decorating question with a Resene paint expert online and include photos where possible to get the best possible advice.

For more inspiration view hundreds of step by step project ideas on the Resene website or to speak to a Resene expert for expert advice and tips, visit your nearest Resene ColorShop.