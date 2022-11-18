Joan Didion's rubbish bins sell for $13,000, and her unused notebooks for even more

Imagine living in a world where a pair of used, stained leather rubbish bins sells for US$5000 (NZ$8160).

Well, you don’t have to because that is exactly how much a pair of rubbish bins once owned by famed writer and journalist Joan Didion, who died in december 2021, at 87, sold for at auction in the US on Wednesday.

The bins were part of massive sale of Didion’s personal possessions that included books, china, furniture, glassware, shells, arts and other homewares – even her iconic tortoise shell sunglasses, which sold for a genuinely eye-watering US$27,000 (NZ$44,000) after being estimated to fetch between US$400 to $800.

According to The Cut magazine, bidding on all 224 lots was fierce and quickly outstripped online auction house BidSquare’s estimates, often by thousands of US dollars.

Amongst the homewares were a lot comprised of an off brand dutch oven and Dansk Design baking dish, estimated to fetch around US$100-$300. They sold for a roasting US$2500 (NZ$4073.50).

BIDSQUARE/Getty Images Joan Didion's leather rubbish bins sold for US$5000.

A six-piece set of Le Creuset dutch ovens and pans in flame orange – well-used, with a lot of scorch marks – was estimated to fetch between US$800 and $1200, but sold for a boiling hot US$8000 (NZ$13,000).

A set of 13 unused, paperback sized notebooks sold for US$11,000 (NZ$18,000) – such is the power of Didion’s writing, that even the possibility that some of it might have gone into the notebooks had she lived is worth shelling out for.

An American oak, walnut and Bird's Eye maple desk, originally bought by Didion’s parents, and used by her to write some of her most famous work, sold for a very reasonable US$60,000 (NZ$98,000). The auction house had estimated it to be worth about US$8000 to $12000.

BIDSQUARE A dutch oven and baking dish that sold for US$8000

Described as “the first lady of American journalism”, Didion was at the forefront of the so-called New Journalism movement of the 60s, alongside writers like Norman Mailer and Gore Vidal.

She wrote numerous fiction novels, non-fiction collections of essays, and screen plays, but is perhaps most famous for her 1968 essay Slouching Towards Bethlehem, in which she describes San Francisco’s burgeoning hippy community as, "the desperate attempt of a handful of pathetically unequipped children to create a community in a social vacuum".

Bidsquare/Supplied A desk used by Didion went for US$60,000

A memoir of her daughter’s long illness, and husband’s sudden death, The Year of Magical Thinking (2005), and the following Blue Nights (2011) which dealt with the death of her daughter at just 39, confirmed Didion as one of the greatest American essayists.

Proceeds from the sale of her estate totalled more than US$2 million (NZ$3,258,800) and will go to medical research and a scholarship for women writers, which makes the whopping prices achieved make a little more sense.