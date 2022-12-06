Christmas: 15 gifts for the house proud person in your life

It's christmas! here are 15 homeware gifts for the house proud loved one in your life that won't upset their style.

It’s a tricky proposition buying homeware as a Christmas gift.

If your tastes don’t precisely align, you could be landing someone you care about with a real decor white elephant, one they feel honour bound to display, but that clashes horribly with their entire aesthetic.

If in doubt, keep the gift small, and useful – no one minds having extra candle sticks, or too many hand-blown drinking glasses, right?

Here are 15 gifts for the decor fan in your life, from the tiny to the substantial:

Tikadeeboo is owned by home stager and interior designer Roz Scott, so you know the pieces she sells will be the perfect accent for any home. This borosilicate glass candlestick looks like something Caravaggio would have added to a still life. Add a little Renaissance flash to the dining table.

These Trama water glasses in Rose designed by legendary Italian plastic design house Kartell, from Little and Fox, look and feel like glass, but won't shatter and ruin your barbecue. The rose colour is chic enough for a fancy get together. A set of four will set you back $140.

This dalmatian spot umbrella, from Sunday Supply Co, is great for your backyard and your day at the beach. The retro tassels are all the rage right now, and they might even help shoo the flies away from your picnic spread. The pole folds down to fit easily in the boot of your car, or the closet during winter.

How cute is this Bonnie and Neil Bath Mat in Marguerite Blue Green, from Small Acorns? Let this gorgeous thing, designed to look a bit like Moroccan tiles, lend a little colour to your loved one’s morning routine.

These delightful summery Toetoe Ruffle Pillowcase set in yellow from The Axe, with their jaunty little ruffles, are a treat for the eye and the bed – one for the slumber bunny in your life.

Hand blown by one of Aotearoa New Zealand's leading glassblowers, Keith Grintner, these tumblers are the height of hand made opulence. No two glasses are the same, each one is a work of art that’s almost too pretty to drink out of. From the Auckland Art Gallery Toi ō Tamaki, naturally.

This is actually a triple gift (as well as a sneaky gift to yourself). Firstly it’s a recipe for the deliciousness that is fry bread. Secondly, it’s a very handy tea towel made from 100% cotton. And thirdly, it’s a lesson in te reo Māori from Maimoa Creative founder Aroha Tamihana. (And the sneaky gift for yourself is the fry bread whoever you give this will surely make and share with you.)

Handpainted in northern India, Picnic Folk’s gorgeous picnic and lunch items are an absolute delight for the eyes. Whether it’s a pink, floral Thermos flask, a mermaid tumbler, or a stacked lunch pail, someone you love will love getting one of these. The Workshop in Gisborne is one of the few stockists in New Zealand – contact Amy via Instagram for prices and delivery.

I have one of these floor cushions, and it is the focal point of my workspace – a perfect place to sit and have a cup of tea when I need a bit of a break. They’re made from hand tufted rugs, and come in a variety of colours and sizes. Again, only from The Workshop in Gizzy.

Supplied Learn pottery with Wellington's Karla Marie.

The ultimate gift for the crafty, decor fan - the chance to make your own housewares from scratch. Inspired by the Shoe School, Wellington Potter Karla Marie is hosting a week-long workshop for making your own 16-piece dinner set. I’ve taken a class with Karla Marie and I can tell you, you will not find a better or more enthusiastic pottery teacher. The week long course is $1100.

Gardening can be grubby work, but there’s no need for it to be unstylish. These leather and cotton gardening gloves by Burgon and Ball speak of long hot summers tending the roses, and cool afternoons in the shade of a well tended apple tree. Dig in.

MItre 10 Dig in with this gardening classic.

And speaking of digging, Christmas is the perfect time to get the gardener in your life the kind of tools they would never buy themselves, but secretly desperately want – start with a classic Kent and Stowe fork, $87.00 from Mitre 10. Looks just as good being used as it does leaning artfully against your potting shed.

Aprons are the new it item for the house-proud. Wear it while cleaning, doing crafts, cooking, pottering round the shed, gardening, you name it.

Vessel Handmade from volcanic stone.

If your loved one is good in the kitchen, they probably have a pestle and mortar already, but do they have one that was hand carved from eons old volcanic rock found near the Whangārei Heads? I’m willing to bet they do not. This one, from Vessel, is $330 and will look fab on the kitchen counter.

The Uku candle, from luxury perfumier Curionoir, is a very special gift. Made with uku (clay), hand-gathered Rangihoua on Waiheke motu by potter Esther McDonald, (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Pukenga, Ngāti Pakeha), each candle is filled with Curionoir’s Ngutu Pā, an earthy floral scented candle. No two Uku are the same, and when the candle is gone, you’re left with a piece of art.