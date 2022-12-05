Pantone's colour of 2023 is here, and it's 'unconventional' - and inspired by bugs

Pantone's colour of 2023 is a rich, cool magenta, like the red accent in this stunning Gucci arm chair.

Global colour authority Pantone has announced the colour of 2023 will be... Viva Magenta, a rich, berry-infused red.

The institute calls the colour "an unconventional shade for an unconventional time” on its social media.

"Powerful and empowering, it is an animated red that encourages experimentation and self-expression without restraint,” a statement from the colour experts reads.

Viva Magenta colour replaces the much maligned Very Peri of 2022, a lilac blue that harked back to the 90s and was deeply unpopular with fashion and homewares fans alike.

Viva Magenta, however, has already had a moment with fashionistas, being prominently worn by Harry Styles, the Princess of Wales (twice), and Emily Blunt (in her new show, The English), and looks to be the hot ticket in decor for the coming year.

Supplied Emily Blunt is a year ahead - fashionwise - in her new show, The English, wearing Viva Magenta.

The colour was inspired by cochineal bugs, which used to be used to make red food colouring.

The Institute makes its yearly colour call based trends in fashion, beauty, design and decor, and aims to reflect the prevailing cultural mood, both socially and politically – last year’s colour, for example, was a mix of blue and red, which some saw as a metaphorical call for a return to political balance.

Vice president of the Pantone Colour Institute Laurie Pressman told CNN the colour reflects the fact, “we are living in quite the unconventional time”.

Viva Magenta is “an electrifying, boundaryless shade”, suggesting a move out of the introspection of the last couple of pandemic years, into a time of boundless possibilities and technological advancement. It’s also just super, super cool.

Here are five ways to bring the colour of 2023 into your home

If you are thinking of a feature wall, Resene’s Red Tape is a good match for Viva Magenta. This would work in a small space, such as a dining room, or parlour, or as an accent wall in a living room. This author had a bedroom this colour once, and it worked a treat.

We’re not suggesting you race out and drop a financial bomb on a Gucci armchair (unless you can, in which case, lucky!) but this delightfully maximalist piece from the Italian fashion label sums up everything good about Viva Magenta. It’s versatile, it can work as an accent or a feature, and it’s luxe as.

Gucci too rich for your blood? Consider recovering a chair or ottoman in magenta velvet.

Not keen on painting the whole bedroom like a Renaissance harem? Fair enough, but consider some linen in a darker hue in the same family. This ruby duvet cover from Bed Threads will warm up your nights in more ways than one.

Supplied Ceramics are one way of bringing the season's hot colour into your home.

Ceramics are all the rage right now, whether they are bespoke pieces of ceramic art, or functional little bowls, like this one. It’s the perfect way to add a little of the year’s hottest colour to your decor, without letting it overtake your style.

A ruby red drape is another good way to bring Viva Magenta into your life – especially if you find a pre-made curtain, like this one, from Spotlight. Fun, fashionable, and easy to swap out for next year’s colour, whatever it may be.