Seeding knowledge: Everything you need to know about Resene’s plant-based paints

There can be a whole host of reasons for choosing a particular paint, from its intended use to its durability and the finish that's desired. While you probably know where to browse Resene's products online (www.resene.com/products) and find technical information and data sheets (www.resene.com/datasheets) to determine if it's fit for purpose, the good news is it's also easy to find paints that are plant-based or vegan.

Renewable reasoning

While people are increasingly conscientious about the impact their personal choices have on the environment, Greg Percival, a senior chemist on Resene's technical team, says that there are still many misconceptions about how we think of 'renewables' with respect to the world of paint.

"Most paint systems have been based on organic polymers using combinations of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen sourced from fossil hydrocarbons – or what most people who aren't chemists refer to as 'oil'.

"Minimising the use of fossil hydrocarbons is a priority for the paint industry and research is now focused on using carbon from biological sources which can be recycled into the atmosphere then back into plant growth without increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide – hence the term renewable," he says.

Wendy Fenwick This table features Resene Unite, Resene Meringue, Resene Dawn Glow, Resene Tuscany, Resene Forty Six and Resene Eau De Nil. The table is finished in Resene Colorwood Breathe Easy. Citrus fruit candles from Father Rabbit.

Technological trends

Over the last few years, Resene chemists have been busy developing new hybrid waterborne alkyds. These products which meet Environmental Choice standards are actively replacing solventborne formulas, which do not.

"Alkyd polymers based on plant oils such as linseed and castor can be formulated with 60% to 95% renewable content depending on the required paint properties and for higher performance combined with other polymers to create hybrid waterborne alkyds," explains Greg."

Ethical considerations

Vegans are among the most avid label readers and sometimes even products that don't seem like they should contain animal products do. For example, many wines and beers use animal products like isinglass – a gelatinous substance obtained from the dried swim bladders of fish – as clarifying agents. And carminic acid, or cochineal, a common colouring used in many foods and drinks to impart red or magenta tones is made from small female beetles from Central American cacti. Other common products derived from living creatures include shellac and gelatin.

Are they the same?

While they sound the same, a plant-based paint and a vegan paint are not necessarily identical. Plant-based paints are developed from plant-based materials and will avoid use of fossil hydrocarbons, while vegan paints may contain plant-based ingredients as well as fossil hydrocarbons.

Principled paints

Plant-based paints are made just like normal paint but without the use of animal products or animal by-products. Therefore, everything that's in the tin comes from plants and minerals. That might sound like a challenging niche to fill, but Resene's recent product launches have shown it is possible to achieve.

This means you can choose products like Environmental Choice approved Resene Room Velvet - a low sheen hybrid waterborne alkyd for interior walls, Resene Waterborne Lusta-Glo semi-gloss hybrid waterborne alkyd for trims and Resene Woodsman Decking Oil Stain hybrid waterborne alkyd for decking. Resene chemists are also finalising Resene Waterborne Super Gloss, a gloss hybrid waterborne alkyd which is also ideal for trim and joinery inside and out.

Hybrid waterborne enamels can be used wherever waterborne enamels are used providing a more durable film and smoother finish without the yellowing of traditional solventborne enamels.

The reasons why someone embraces a vegan lifestyle are often personal, but many choose it because of a deep reverence for the environment. Conveniently, Resene's plant-based paints are also waterborne and Environmental Choice approved – which means they carry the added wellness and environmental benefits of reduced VOCs and lower odour.

Ready to incorporate Resene Environmental Choice approved paint into your next design or renovation? Drop into your nearest Resene ColorShop or visit www.resene.co.nz/envirochoice.