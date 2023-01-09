The importance of making crucial sustainable choices with your furniture

Decades ahead of his time – and realising a growing concern around sustainability and the Earth's future, King pioneer founder, David King was amazed at the proliferation of 'fast furniture', frequently left sitting on Sydney curbs for collection in the mid-1970s – a practice that continues today with a new generation of ultra-cheap, flatpack furniture.

He guessed then - and knows now, that these items were heading to landfill where gases produced by the break-down process came to be a contributing factor to climate change.

Keen to do something about this needless waste, David King began his own furniture company in 1977 - firmly based on a belief that good design and quality pieces should last a lifetime, both in structure and in style.

This principle underpins every aspect of the King ethos; with an ongoing commitment to offering high quality, classic styles, expertly custom made to ensure buyers are purchasing a piece they will treaure.

"Because we have full control over our products, we can ensure that the components we're using are recyclable and that the furniture will last," King says.

The King Difference begins with innovation in design - including the use of precision engineered steel frames, which support the unique Postureflex® Seating System.

These strong steel frames come with a 25-year warranty and allow flexibility for manufacturing furniture items that can be taken apart easily, for refurbishment or recovering.

This way customers can breathe new life into their furniture, rather than steering pieces towards landfill - and the clever, modular items are endlessly versatile in terms of room configuration – whilst promising comfort and longevity.

Needless to say, materials are carefully selected for their sustainable attributes, with a mix of traditional handcrafted methods and leading edge technology, employed wherever possible.

Much of the leather used in King chairs and sofas comes from countries with strict animal welfare regulations – including New Zealand – and is processed by tanneries dedicated to reducing water use and energy use, while limiting the chemicals involved.

In after-care service, King again goes above and beyond to ensure longevity of your furniture, by serving professional cleaning and recovering services.

SUPPLIED Avalon rug featured above, is handwoven entirely, cleverly using yarn made from recycled plastic bottles.

In over forty years, it's no surprise that certain King pieces have become veritable style icons. The Jasper collection is an absolute classic, featuring modular sofas and customisable beds in leather or premium fabrics – able to be utilised in a huge variety of configurations.

Best-selling King rugs include the Bicheno, an Art Silk (viscose) treat for the feet, made from wood pulp -with a silky feel and shine, while the Avalon is handwoven entirely, cleverly using yarn made from recycled plastic bottles.

All King rugs are endorsed by Care & Fair, an industry-led, not-for-profit organisation dedicated to breaking the vicious cycle of illegal child labour. A portion of proceeds from each King rug sold is donated to build and develop educational facilities within rug-making communities.

Also perennially popular, amongst many other outstanding King products is the Luna Outdoor Chair - developed in collaboration with acclaimed Australian designer Charles Wilson. Conceived in expanded steel mesh in a premium powder coat, this remarkable design masters both material and form - with a distinctive 'forever' vibe.

SUPPLIED In the image above: Bicheno Rug (One of the best-selling) and the Monument Coffee Table which looks equally at home, indoors or out

Meanwhile, the aptly named Monument Coffee Table is a solid statement piece which looks equally at home, indoors – or out, with its Tundra Grey porcelain ceramic finish.

David King is immensely satisfied with the huge success of his King brand, which has moved far beyond Australia in the past forty years or so, with showrooms now located across North America, Europe, Asia and New Zealand.

"We believe it is our responsibility to consider the environmental impact of everything we do, at every stage from design conception, right through to the end of a product's lifecycle," he says.

That commitment has seen the company laude with a large number of industry awards, while their search for new and even better innovations – often in collaboration with specialist guest designers - is always ongoing.

Auckland's King, at 595 Parnell Road proudly showcases the brand's fine products, while online interest is also warmly welcomed. To learn more about King and sustainability click here.