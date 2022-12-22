Can you improve your Christmas table game?

Jade Turner, homeware designer for The Warehouse, says the current Christmas table trends fit Kiwis’ relaxed approach.

Whether you use a disposable paper tablecloth or crack out the fine linen, the Christmas table is one that even the least domestic of us likes to have looking good.

Jade Turner, homeware designer for The Warehouse, says the biggest trend right now in Christmas table settings is mixing warm woods with gold-printed glassware and pops of metallic and rich green accents.

“The trend is a little less formal and more about a rustic mix-and-match festive feel, which is perfect for us Kiwis’ more relaxed approach.”

Christchurch-based interior designer Sam Tuuta seconds a relaxed approach: She says the Christmas table is one area of “interior design” that shouldn't be overthought.

What is their general advice for our Christmas table?

“Luckily in New Zealand we get to celebrate Christmas during summer,” Turner says.

“So this [relaxed] trend is perfect if you are dining either indoors or out, pairs really well with a Christmas barbecue and is really easy to achieve on any budget.

“Remember the Christmas table is your place to shine but also a special place for everyone to gather and celebrate, so don’t be afraid to go all out and make it magical.”

Supplied Jade Turner, homeware designer for The Warehouse, recommends mixing warm wood with gold accents, and adding greenery.

Choose a colour scheme and stick with three colours

“Three colours with a metallic pop is my favourite,” Turner says.

“Gold is my go-to for that extra glam look, plus it pairs so well with timber and almost every other colour.

“An insider tip is that setting your knives beside each placemat is more formal than cutlery in a mason jar, which makes the table more casual and buffet style.”

Don’t forget the greenery

Turner recommends anything from a full-on Christmas-inspired centrepiece of cut flowers, “or just small bunches of rosemary tied to place cards”.

“Greenery creates a connection to nature and evokes the Christmas spirit.”

Don’t be afraid to mix and match

Christmas is about celebrating and gathering, not striving to be matchy-matchy, Turner says.

“You want everyone to feel welcome and the table to be the centre of the home, and by mixing and matching you create a harmonious balance of effortless chic and eclectic nouveau.”

Think layers

“Layering the table” is a thing, Turner says, just as it is in most interior design.

“You can do this by putting table runners, placemats or charger plates on top of the tablecloth.

Supplied Jade Turner designed these Wonderland stemless wine glasses (two pack for $8) for The Warehouse: Turner is a fan of gold accents, especially at Christmas.

“Slowly add layers by using your favourite dinnerware - a contrasting side plate on top of a dinner plate will add interest and is a great way to tie in the glassware.”

He recommends personalised name tags and festive favours like Christmas crackers to make the table more personal, and to set the mood.

“Lastly, I always add candles and twinkle lights: These give the table a romantic and nostalgic Christmas feel.”

When you have a crowd

Supplied Interior designer Sam Tuuta, from Tuuta Home and Design, says the Christmas table should not be cluttered.

Christchurch-based interior designer Sam Tuuta​ traditionally attends Christmas lunch at her parents’ place, with 50 to 60 guests in total.

It’s probably not surprising that her first tip for the Christmas table is to make sure it’s not too cluttered.

“People tend to put too many things on there,” she says, including floral displays, glasses, napkins and decorations.

“It makes it uncomfortable.”

She is a fan of personal styling that doesn’t stick too closely to an overall theme or design plan.

“Christmas is supposed to be fun. I don't think there are any rules. [When it comes to interior design] the whole rest of your house has to be thought out. Christmas should be colourful.”

Tuuta doesn’t have children of her own, but has little nephews to consider on the day. She recommends a separate table for the children.

Sarah Heeringa/Supplied Christmas tables get laden, as interior designer Sam Tuuta points out. No need to take the focus away from the food.

“On there you can put colouring books, crackers and other fun activities,” she says.

“It keeps the adult table a little bit more civilised, with your wine glasses and so on. And it leaves the kids to have the chaos on their own table.”

To make the kids' table extra special for them, every place setting has a little gift.

Turner’s whānau do the same; adding a small gift or extra Christmas cracker taped under each child’s chair, for them to open after the main meal and before dessert.