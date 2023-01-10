Online group promotes 'lifting someone up' as Kmart shoppers pay for desperate parents' goods

A Kiwi social media group with over 250,000 members is becoming a repository for good news stories, as shoppers at big box stores help out those less fortunate.

Facebook group Kmart & The Warehouse Hacks & Decor NZ was set up to help families on budgets make their homes look great without spending a fortune, but with a rapid growth in membership has come a broadening of concerns.

Recent posts include stories of shoppers paying for others’ goods in cases where the need was clear.

One in the past week detailed the experience of two sisters in Palmerston North who went to buy clothes for the two-year-old daughter of one.

“My sister [...] is a single mum after getting out of an abusive relationship finally in ‘21,” the anonymous member posted.

“To say we’ve been through the ringer is an understatement, he kidnapped one of her kids and nearly murdered her twice. The total was climbing up and so we put a few [size] 3 T-shirts back and this lady in the self check out next to us paid for those shirts.”

The woman says the experience helped her sister “see there’s good in people”.

Kmart (this one in Tauranga) – a shining beacon of good will?

“And I can’t thank you enough. She will pay it forward too when she can.”

Hundreds liked or heart-reacted to the post.

Office manager Tarsh Peck, who set up the hacks group in mid-2020, says it is curated to make it a positive space, with every post pre-moderated, and comments moderated too.

The recent post echoed one just before Christmas when a shopper paid for a full trolley of toys for someone else.

The woman posting then said she was part of something at Henderson Kmart that “I don’t think I’ll ever forget”.

Excited shoppers rush to Ashburton's new Kmart for the first day of trading in the Mid Canterbury town.

“There was someone who had made the choice (she was desperate, to have presents for her kids, let’s not judge we don't know her story) to take a trolley out of the store full of items without paying. Myself and another customer stopped her and convinced her to do the right thing after a lot of conversations.

“She made the right choice, and because of this the other customer offered to pay for her whole trolley of presents for her kids, so she could be with her kids for Christmas.

“Andrew if you are out there, you are amazing, kind and the most selfless person ever. Thank you for showing me genuine kindness, I want to be more like you. What you did today has already had a ripple effect.”

Peck says the posts, and others like them, show that the group is “a lovely community”.

“It goes to show there are Kiwis who go above and beyond for others.”

She says she and two other moderators pre-approve every post, and every new member must answer three questions (or have many friends already in the group).

“We do promote it as a safe space, and we write new posts on anti-bullying and to be kind. If just one little group can encourage people to be nice, it can go a long way.”

She has enjoyed watching the growth of the group, and seeing the support within it.

“When people lift someone up instead of putting others down, which you see online, I love it.”

She has nine-year-old twins and says that is a strong motivation to be anti-bulllying: “It’s not something I want my children to have to endure.”

Peck says the group does still provide inspiration and advice to others looking for budget home solutions, but that they aren’t scrupulous about the source being Kmart or The Warehouse.

“If it’s New Zealand, it’s okay.”