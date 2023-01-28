Nelson potter Royce McGlashen has been potting for 56 years, and the ideas still keep coming

Potter Royce McGlashen at home in Nelson with his artwork hanging above him. His paintings are inspired by nature – the sea, the gardens, and Nelson.

Potter Royce McGlashen was born on a farm in the Richmond Hills. He became an apprentice potter as a teenager and has been obsessed with the craft ever since.

His pottery includes both hand-built and machine-made pieces inspired by the sea for the retail market. He shares his bright, airy home with his wife, Trudi.

ROYCE MCGLASHEN: We've been in this house for 18 years. I was born in Richmond, and my wife was born in Nelson. But you have to go around the world before you meet each other in a pub, down the road - actually it was at an exhibition.

I first bought an old cob house over the road from where the pottery is now. It was built in 1856, and I thought it'd be a great project to restore that building. We lived there for 29 years. We brought up our children there.

Braden Fastier/Stuff A collection of pottery by McGlashen and others – the tea pot in the centre was inspired by his mother, a concert pianist.

Then our kids left home, and we wanted a bigger property - we both enjoy gardening and space. Then we found this place. You're looking to the north, and you’re always bathed in early morning sun till the sun goes down. It's a typical Nelson position.

Braden Fastier/Stuff "The big marble sculpture was done by Christchurch sculptor Llew Summers in Carrara marble. Llew was a quite eccentric sort of character, full of life. He lived on the Port Hills. He would buy a lot of broken tombstones that were made of Carrara marble."

We have an acre and a quarter. We're very lucky there, we get a night wind, a katabatic wind, which comes down the hill, so we can grow semi-tropical plants. It's all alluvial, terraced land. We can grow passion fruit and avocados and lots of fruit trees. Down on the flat, it was big enough to put in a croquet lawn. Trudi, my wife, has always been a keen croquet player.

I have a pretty area, which is my rose garden. My grandfather always grew roses, so I thought, “here's the time of my life I can do that”. It’s quite a big area, about half the size of a tennis court. We're very lucky, here in Nelson we have Tasman Roses, great rose developers. They developed a rose for the 125th anniversary of Nelson College for Girls. We have some of those, and they're just stunning roses.

Braden Fastier/Stuff “I've known Greg Barron since he was in Golden Bay, then he went way up north. He still makes pots. We bought that pot at an exhibition. It was just a lovely piece. We enjoy it.”

I've done pottery all my life; my father had a small pottery on the farm. I was 16, not blessed with great academic abilities, and Waimea Pottery had just started in Richmond. I had the opportunity of taking a five-year apprenticeship. You were taught how to throw and turn, glaze and fire, all those sorts of things, for five years.

I can throw pots quickly and effectively, and I've been doing that for 56 years. I still enjoy making pots and for many years have been painting as well.

Braden Fastier/Stuff "I learned the bagpipes when I was about 13 or 14 at Waimea College. There was a night class. My father bought me the bagpipes when I was about 15. On the farm, up on the hills, you could go outside to play - I generally was encouraged to go outside to play, they were far too noisy – my father really enjoyed the bag pipes."

Ceramics – after 56 years, you'd think I'd have burnt myself out on that, but no. There's always something that comes up with texture, or colour, or effect to keep me interested.

As well as my handmade pots, I make a lot of domestic ware that people can use, to make a lovely salad in, things like that. That's really important.

Braden Fastier/Stuff "The yacht was in a hay barn on the farm when I was a kid. My dad said I came from his grandparents who lived in the city, and they are associated with a sea all their lives. It was chiselled out of a solid piece of Totara, into the shape and scale of the coastal boats that used to serve as the Tasman Bay here. I put a little radio control unit in it. I've only found a few times."

Since cheap imports came into the country, in about the 1980s, when they took all the restrictions off imports, I thought, “well, how am I going to survive here? I can't hand make a bowl for $5. I can't employ people to do that.” So we have a theme of shells - we find them on the beach - and we have a machine to make our shell designs, so you can make them quite efficiently and effectively. That's our main point of difference to the imported stuff coming in: You're supporting a Kiwi business.