Don't be afraid of dark colours inside; they pack a punch

For me, it was a story in an interior design magazine at a hair salon that sparked a huge change in the way my living area looked, and more importantly, how I felt about it (I took a photo).

I had been toying with the idea of painting two of the walls a dark shade – there is a lot of natural light in the room and I didn’t think two walls would make it any darker. But the painter looked horrified when I suggested it, and said, “how about you just paint one wall?”

But I didn’t want a “feature wall”, which is a bit old hat. I wanted the colour to wrap around two walls, so it was an integral part of the room. Seeing the photo of a black wall in the magazine, teamed with soft oatmeal sofas and beautiful ochre cushions, plus black-patterned cushions and an ochre-coloured throw sold me on the idea.

I didn’t want black, however. I felt it was too intense after I painted various test pots on my white walls, including one named All Black. So I opted for Resene Double Foundry, which Resene describes as a “hot charcoal”. It’s a brilliant backdrop for artworks, and the medium-stained matai mantelpiece is a perfect contrast. Not one regret in four years. In fact, it looks so good, a friend recently used the same colour for two walls in her new house.

READ MORE:

* Seeing green: How to bring the hottest design trend into your kitchen

* How to be courageous with colour

* Painting the house exterior: What colour comes after grey?



I teamed my dark walls with Resene Sea Fog on the other walls (a perfect complement), light oatmeal sofas, and curtains, spice and black-and-white cushions, and a throw just like the magazine. Plus an ottoman with a thick sheepskin, and a woolly rug on the wood floor. And I still wouldn’t change a thing.

Supplied Resene Double Foundry features in my living room - Resene describes it as a "hot charcoal" forged with fire and strength.

But what do the experts say? Dulux colour specialist Davina Harper believes a dark colour adds personality, a sense of drama and depth. “Cooler dark colours can recede and make a space feel larger, whereas warmer dark colours can create a cosy mood.

“Sometimes painting an already enclosed small room in a darker shade, can create a big impact – and completely transform the space. It creates an immersive experience and a real wow factor. However, sometimes just a (single) dark wall as a backdrop for art or to help minimise the impact of your wall-mounted TV is all that’s needed in a room to give you the perfect balance of light and dark.”

Harper suggests before you do this, it pays to think about what the space is mainly used for. It might not work that well for a multifunctional space such as a home office and playroom (where light is important), but will be perfect for a bedroom, movie room or a snug.

“As a rule, darker colours tend to work best in closed rooms rather than open plan. I like to add moody, immersive colour to rooms that already lack light. This plays on the existing mood making it a feature, rather than something undesirable.”

MELANIE JENKINS Varying shades of navy feature in this living room styled by Vanessa Nouwens, including Resene Twilight Zone.

Supplied Dulux Lake Brunner is the perfect blue for this childâs room.

Harper says darker hues are often associated with decadent interiors, so luxurious fabrics such as velvet and silk work well, but most textures and materials work with dark colours.

“Some of my favourite darker colours to use are Dulux Lake Brunner (a deep navy), Dulux Browns Bay (a deep blue/green) and Dulux Franz Josef Double (a beautiful deep grey). A slightly softer shade than black will still create a huge impact but be easier to live with.”

Blackest Black is here

However, sometimes, real black is what’s needed. Resene is onto the trend towards dark colours, and has come up with its darkest shade yet, which it calls Resene Blackest Black.

Supplied This room styled by Amber Armitage is painted in the new Resene Blackest Black.

Resene Group technical manager Mike Clowes says that a paint colour can only be classified as black if it reflects less than 1% of incident light. “Finer black pigment particles usually exhibit higher jetness, so it was crucial to bring the particle size down to the smallest possible level.

“Viewed side by side against conventional black finishes, it’s amazing how Resene Blackest Black has so much depth and impact. It is the ideal hue for interior applications such as a home cinema, or a feature wall that will benefit from the colour’s depth.”

Marketing manager Karen Warman recognises dark colours can be a little intimidating for a lot of people, however. “If you’re particularly nervous about going for a twisted dark shade on the walls, think about trying the smallest room first. A white toilet and handbasin will contrast perfectly with moody colours like Resene Indian Ink or Resene Foundry, and will always be a talking point for guests.”

Warman says the number one ‘rule’ that can (and should) be broken is that you shouldn’t use dark colours in small rooms – “it’s simply not true”. While it may depend on what you use the room for and how it is lit, opting for dark colours won’t automatically make a small room feel claustrophobic.

Nathan Best/Avodah Photography Nicola Ross of Nicola Ross Design won the 2022 TIDA New Zealand Powder Room of the Year with a dark, moody powder room.

“If going completely dark still seems too daunting, you could opt for a lighter shade of dark, which will still reflect your personality. Shades such as Resene Dark Slate or Resene Atomic will still add a bold feel to a room while working more easily with softer shades.

“Other shades, including Resene Element and Resene Nocturnal, have cool bases, which makes walls recessive and become more of a dramatic background to showcase your furnishings, rather than a dominant feature.”

Meanwhile, I remain happy with my living room decision, but I am now thinking of my bedroom. It is altogether too bland with four walls in Resene Sea Fog. I have beautiful old kauri furniture that requires a more dramatic backdrop, and am wondering about painting two walls in Resene Holly, a deep, rich green. I am not fully convinced, but I know it will go with the leafy white and green theme of the room. It may be time to bite the bullet so to speak.

Supplied Resene Holly (the large sample) is the current pick for two walls in my bedroom, where it will be teamed with Resene Sea Fog (existing). Or maybe it should be Twilight Zone...