How reupholstery could save you $$$ on furniture

Designer Evie Kemp had been “coveting” a new armchair to suit her ever-evolving maximalist style, but struggled to find on in her price range, so she went with option two – rescue an old one.

She started trawling Trade Me for the right large, ‘70s–style chair and finally found one very similar to the kind she’s liked, the main difference being the price. This was just $100.

With a plan to reupholster the chair herself, Kemp was looking a chair with good furniture bones.

"I was looking for something that would give me that same look. I could see past the upholstery and, thankfully, the shape was right," says the Auckland-based designer. “You want it to have a nice solid structure."

When you choose to reupholster a piece of furniture rather than buy new, you can claim three decor wins: One, it’s often far cheaper than buying something new; two, you avoid fast-furniture and keep an old piece of furniture out of landfill; and three, you will have a unique piece that is likely to last you another 10, 20 or 30 years.

Whether you’re doing it yourself, or taking it to a professional upholsterer, how much it costs can depend on the quality of the piece.

It costs more to reupholster “a piece of junk” than a good quality old sofa, says furniture maker, designer and upholsterer Matt Hancock, owner of Lower Hutt’s Kadima furniture. That’s because there's more to do on newer, lower quality “fast furniture” than older pieces that were built to last.

"Often it's counterintuitive," he says. "People go, 'oh, it's 14 years old, it's not going to be worth reupholstering'. Well, no, the older the sofa is the better it is for re upholstery, because it's lasted that long, so it must be good."

Evie Kemp/Supplied Before... and after, the chair looks like $3500 at least.

The second-hand market is full of quality Mid-century pieces, and even older pieces from the ‘30s and' ‘40s that are “incredibly solid”, and worth spending money on restoring.

Hancock has done furniture flips like this for himself, hunting out a, “beautiful Mid-century fold-out sofa bed with wooden arms” on Trade Me for $150 and reupholstering it.

“Even taking in my costs, it was cheaper to do that than me making it new for myself."

Rosa Woods/Stuff The Mid-century fold-out sofa, as well as some other vintage rescue pieces, at Matt Hancock's Lower Hutt home that he reupholstered himself.

In terms of eras, Hancock reckons everything up until about the 1980s was “really good”.

"Most upholsterers will give you a fairly good assessment about whether a piece of furniture is worth doing. Because most upholsterers don't want to touch stuff that's difficult to do."

At Kadima, Hancock offers clients and assessment of second-hand pieces free of charge.

He loves it when clients “find these absolute gems”.

"I actually get a real kick out of working on them because I go, 'well, that's going to be in someone's house for another 30 years instead of in the landfill’. It's quite exciting."

The new chairs Kemp had been looking at were in the $3000 – $3500 range, and some of them would have included shipping from overseas on top of that. Her second-hand chair, sourced locally and hand covered (by Kemp herself) with her choice of fabric ended up costing about $180.

The fab fabric, with its wide, sunny yellow stripe, was already in her stash and had cost her about $8 a metre when she bought it. So it was just a matter of removing the old covers, using them as the pattern for the new covers, and sewing it all back up again.

When it comes to choosing a piece of furniture to restore and recover, Kemp looks for the right size and shape first – when we speak she’s sitting in the chair with some of her pets, which she says was part of the reason she wanted a chair this size and shape.

Then it’s all about looking for “little things”, like how the piece is finished or the detailing on the legs, that can be "little clues" that it's a quality piece of furniture.

You don’t have to jump into recovering a sofa or even an armchair. She taught herself some basic principles of the craft by fixing and recovering a set of “wishbone” dining chairs that were in a sorry state.

"Two of them had broken backs. But I could cover the seats and I can fix the backs and I love them now. It's about knowing your own capabilities but also being willing to give it a go and take risks."