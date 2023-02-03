Marie Kondo sent me feral: Parenting author Emily Writes on the life-changing messiness of children

Now that tidying guru Marie Kondo has three children, she concedes that a tidy home is not a priority.

Emily Writes is a Wellington-based author, speaker and mother-of-two.

OPINION: The world has changed since Marie Kondo exploded onto our screens with her hit Netflix show Tidying Up with Marie Kondo. I loved her immediately.

She was everything I am not. She was calm, quiet, and tidy. So very, very tidy. Her philosophy was so beautifully simple: Get out all of your crap and if it doesn’t spark joy, chuck it or give it away. There was also a folding technique that while beautiful seems completely unsustainable for most of us normals.

I loved Marie Kondo and everything she was about – respecting your space, thanking your home for being your home, caring about your things…

When I watched the show I went feral, binning everything in sight until I was a red-faced monster with only one bra left. The greatest struggle I had back in 2019 though was my beloved offspring.

Monique Ford/Stuff Parenting author Emily Writes says her children spark joy, but all their stuff does not.

And it seems, Marie Kondo has now discovered what so many parents already knew. Kids are messy. The 38 year-old welcomed her third baby into the world in 2021 and said in a recent webinar that she had “given up” on having a tidy house.

“Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times,” she said via an interpreter. “I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me.”

“Now I realise what is important to me is enjoying time with my children at home.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff When it comes to children and their toys, the young people tend to believe that everything sparks joy.

Parents globally had a quiet chuckle and then probably yelled at their child to get off the table or stop hitting their brother over the head with a spatula.

The truth is a universal one – you can’t do everything when you’re a parent. And Marie Kondo knows that. Children are rarely allies in the war on clutter.

I remember my sons insisting everything sparks joy. I have only recently been able to get my ten-year-old to give up his enormous matchbox car track. This monstrosity of a toy has sat in my office for two years. It seemed to exist only for me to trip over.

A life-size giant plastic ninja turtle given to my child by someone who clearly hates me, lived with us for four years. Every time I went to the bathroom it would scare the living daylights out of me as it stood five feet tall with a terrifying grin on its face.

Both are now gone. The matchbox toy was put on Facebook marketplace though I’d have paid someone to take it away. The ninja turtle was donated to another family to torture another set of parents into eternity.

Both sparked great joy in my children and absolutely no joy in me – but time was needed to accept that they no longer belonged in our house.

It seems Marie Kondo has decided perfection isn’t needed in her house either. In this day and age where influencers present us with beige Barbie dream-houses and colourless nurseries with children dressed like Mennonite runaways or tiny Swedish farmers – this really sparks joy for me.

Parenting isn’t clean. It isn’t pristine.

Something as profound as bringing life into the world and then being tasked with raising that life is bound to be messy and frightening. It’s life-changing. It’s indescribable yet in so many ways it’s just mundane. It’s everyday life but it’s like nothing you’ve ever experienced.

Shouldn’t that leave a mark on your home as well as your heart?

I’ll always be grateful for Marie Kondo for being there when I needed her back in 2019. But now, I’m freshly grateful again.

Her honesty I hope will bring a smile to tired parents and remind them that life is messy and there’s nothing wrong with that.

The stuff doesn’t spark joy a lot of the time.

But the kids almost always do!