Valentine's Day: How to put the va-va-voom in your be-be-bedroom

There are a few ways you can add a little va-va-voom to your bedroom before Valentine's day.

I was inspired to think about Valentine’s Day when I saw Lily Allen and David Harbour’s bedroom in an Architectural Digest Open Door clip last week.

Harbour says it outright in the clip: Their bedroom is a year-round temple to love, made to perform two of love’s most important rituals: Sleeping and... you know, the other kind of “sleeping”.

We are never more vulnerable than when we lie down next to each other for sleep (and the other thing), and love needs vulnerability to thrive, right? So in the flesh-pink Allen-Harbour love temple – Allen calls it a “bed womb” – there is almost nothing else except their altar to love, their bed.

There are some frilly lights, a cute wool tapestry of flamingoes on the wall above the bed (and I don’t mean to get all Freudian here, but it was a gift from her dad, Keith Allen), a nook for books, and that’s it.

There’s no chair, or dresser – they have concealed walk-in wardrobes behind the bed - and definitely no TV, just them and their love rituals. It doesn’t get more romantic than that.

Architectural digest/screen cap Lily Allen and David Harbour's "bed-womb" - the ultimate temple of love.

We can’t all afford to have an interior designer create us a bed-womb this Valentine’s, but we can forget the stuffed gorillas holding love hearts, the schmaltzy cards, and the boxes of chocolates (OK, maybe not the chocs), and think instead about fostering a loving space in the bedroom year round.

Here are five ways to put the va-va-voom in your be-be-droom this Valentine’s Day:

Declutter

It’s easy for our bedrooms to become dumping ground for whatever we were faffing with at the end of the day. Books can pile up on the bedside table, shoes can pile up by the door, our dressing tables can become covered in the contents of our pockets and purses, laundry baskets can overflow.

Now is the time to get rid of all that crap. Spend a bit of time decluttering your sleep space, do your laundry and return your novels to the bookshelf or library. Maybe replace them with a couple of inspirational guide books instead?

Lighting

Stuff The Dome Lamp from Freedom, $279; Citta's Point Floor Lamp, $390, and Living & Co Twinkle Lights from The Warehouse, $9 - all add mood to a room in different ways.

Nothing kills the mood faster than a glaring overhead light. Soft side lighting from lamps and candles is key.

A heavily shaded bedside lamp, like the chic Dome lamp from Freedom ($279) is going to spill light downwards – so it’s great for reading in bed, and creating a bit of atmospheric lighting for other activities.

If you want a bit more light, but don’t want to blow the room out, try a floor lamp with an amber shade, like the Point Floor lamp from Citta ($390). It’s modular, so you can increase or decrease how much light the lamp emits as you need it.

A string of warm white twinkle lights from The Warehouse ($9) coiled in a pretty mason jar or strung of your beadhead can bring a whimsical romantic atmosphere to the room, too.

Scent

Stuff Kmart's Rainforest candle $13 and textured ceramic reed diffuser, $14, left are an inexpensive way to add some sexy aromas to your room. Smith and Co's Cedarwood and Tabac reed diffusers ($43) and Ecoya's spicy citrus candle, $50 are also favourites.

Candles are dreamy in the bedroom for lighting – and they can also bring dreamy aromas into the room – just be careful where you put them, and don’t fall asleep with them still burning.

Kmart’s Mountain Range candle ($13), with its cedar wood and plum fragrance is a good one. It has a wide wick, for maximum light, and the scent is soft and “unisex”. Ecoya’s Mandarin Gin soya candle ($55) is another favourite lidded candle.

A reed diffuser, tucked away on a shelf, can also create some soft ambience. Kmart’s guava and tuberrose comes in a chic little ceramic pot ($14), while Smith and Co’s Cedarwood and Tabc ($54) is a pleasantly gender-neutral option.

Music

Stuff A discreet sound system in the bedroom is a sweet way to add a little music to your temple of love. The Warehouse has a waterproof one for $40, while you can't beat the trusty Wonderboom for sound, $129.

Own up, you’ve got a romance playlist tucked away on your Spotify, don’t deny it. But forget the schmaltzy romance tunes, pick the songs that mean something to you both – the song that was playing when you met, the song that reminds you of them. Ain’t no foreplay like hearing the words: “this song reminds me of you...”

The Warehouse has a small wireless speaker by Veon ($40) that you can tuck out of sight, and you can’t go past the Wonderboom for compact size and great sound ($129).

Comfort

Stuff Nothing like soft linen, like these rosewood linen sheets from Foxtrot ($209, the set), or a fluffy, cosy blanket to make your bed a sensual refuge from everyday life.

Allen and Harbour’s pink satin bedding is just about the most adorable thing in their bedroom. But if pink satin isn’t for you, think texture and skin feel – velvet, mohair, soft washed linen.

Foxtrot Home’s lush, stone washed linen sheets ($209 for the set) in rosewood paired with oat pillowcases ($64) or quilt ($329) are about as lush as Manchester gets. Warm it up with a Cromwell Cherry mohair blanket from The Glamorous Goat ($287), or for a more neutral look, an Ivy velvet bedspread from Citta (from $429): The look and feel is pure indulgence.

But slinky bedding doesn’t have to cost the earth. The Warehouse has a black faux fur throw that feels like being wrapped up in fluffy cloud ($35). Delightful.

Happy Valentine's Day, lovers.