What is this colour 'blackest black' and how do you use it in your decor?

Black is always the new black, but is it Blackest Black?

Black. In a world of ever more polarising opinions could there be a colour more polarising than the colour black?

It’s either stoic and masculine (think black leather Eames recliners and factory casement metal window frames), or feminine and chic (the little black dress, Chanel hound’s tooth check); sleek and sophisticated (Holly Golightly), or edgy and weird (Wednesday Addams). In terms of symbolism, it’s both depressing, and funereal, and a symbol of pride, the national colour of this little place we call home (God bless the All Blacks).

Black is so controversial, when sculptor Anish Kapoor trademarked and licensed a colour called Vantablack in 2016, which he claimed was the blackest black ever made by man, there was huge outcry from the artistic world.

How dare Kapoor gate keep a colour from the creative world?

READ MORE:

* Don't be afraid of dark colours inside; they pack a punch

* Mainstreaming Māori art on the Kāpiti Coast

* Bright pink, black hearts: Artists at war over who uses what colours

* Famed sculptor Anish Kapoor buys a condo above one of his latest works



Enter British artist Stuart Semple, whose colour manifesto was simple: Liberate all colours for the use of all artists. Vive la vibrance!

Getty IMages/Supplied Anish Kapoor’s Vantablack swallows more light than any paint that had come before it, giving the appearance of being a black hole. This screen grab from a BCC piece about the paint shows how it makes relief modelling seem to disappear.

Semple created a range of “-est” colours (loveliest blue, pinkest pink, and – you guessed it – blackest black), in reasonably priced pigment powders, so all artists everywhere can use them.

All artists, except Anish Kapoor, that is. When you buy one of Semple’s pigments, you enter a contract promising not to share the pigments with the sculptor. It’s all a bit of marketing fun – everyone loves a bit of art world drama – but the point is made: Colour creativity is for everyone.

Resene’s take on Blackest Black, the mac-daddy of its range of blacks and greys, comes with no such caveats on how you use it. But it does live up to its name – this stuff is so dark, it literally swallows light and bounces nothing back, the key to what makes it blacker than your average black.

Resene/Supplied Resene’s Blackest Black is a semi matte finish paint for interiors that would suit almost any room.

Fact: a paint colour can only be classified as black if it reflects less than 1% of incident light, according to Resene group technical manager Mike Clowes.

Blackest Black was made possible by the development of new pigment technology which increased particle size, concentration, surface function and stabilisation of the pigment, so now, you can have a media room, or kitchen cabinets that eat light for breakfast.

Seriously though, there are lots of ways to use Blackest Black or any black in your decor.

"Sheen level will have quite a big impact on the look of it," says Resene colour expert Brenda Ngatai. "If you went with a flat finish, that's just going to absorb the light. It's going to be really quietly sitting in the background. That's the sort of vibe that you want in a calming environment."

Getty IMages/Supplied You can make a black bedroom work, it just depends on the accessories.

A good place to think of it would be in a media room, or sitting room. And forget about the idea you’d need very tall ceilings or lots of space to use such a dark colour. Painting the ceiling black also, could give a small room the feeling of height and depth.

If you want something that has more life, a bit more attitude, a semi-gloss or gloss finish will bring the black to life.

“The light just hits it and bounces everywhere. With black, just be mindful of your finishes and the feel you want to have in your home, and to be aware of what the room or rooms are going to be used for."

Blackest Black is only available in low sheen, or matte, finish at the moment, but you can use a clear satin, or gloss top coat to achieve the shine level you want. The glossier the colour is, however, the more light it will reflect, so it may seem less dark than the low sheen version.

Getty IMages/Supplied Black kitchens have been all the rage for a while now, but often mixing a little brown or red in the colour can give the flat black a bit of dimension.

Whatever the size of the room, you still want to give the colour dimension or texture, says Ngatai.

A Blackest Black feature wall could have faux wainscotting, beading or tongue and groove panelling to break up the colour and create interest.

"Even an anaglypta wallpaper that has to be painted - not necessarily in a Victorian style pattern. It can be a textured pattern - can look amazing, too."

Five places to use Blackest Black:

A media room or home theatre

This is one room in the house where cutting out the light bouncing around is crucial. Break up the colour with light flooring and rugs.

The kitchen

Hannah Bird Photography A black kitchen can look sleek.

Black kitchens were all the rage for a while there, and there are still ways to make a black cooking space look chic.

Consider black cabinets painted with a durable semi gloss finish, to make them easy to clean and hard wearing.

A feature wall in the bedroom

Want to give your bedroom an elegant, sophisticated look? Consider a Blackest Black-painted anaglypta wall behind the bedhead with Resene wallpaper 44805 or RD0145 for a dramatic, cinematic backdrop to your sleep routine.

The textured wallpaper really gives the black paint movement and interest.

The front door

Is there anything more chic than a glossy black front door? Hello, is this a three-bed bungalow in the suburbs or Downtown Abbey, I can’t tell.

Blackest Black will work best if the door is out of direct sunlight however, as it absorbs a lot of light and heat.

A staircase

Bottom line: Glossy black wood and trim is always elegant, demure and chic.