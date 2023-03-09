I tried a cardboard bed base: What could possibly go wrong?

This bed base is made of cardboard. What could possibly go wrong?

The ad for a cardboard bed base kept coming up in my social media feeds.

It was almost as if Mark Zuckerberg had been peeking in my bedroom, had spied the saggy old base I’d been sleeping on for months, and started musing: “Here’s a sucker. Let’s deliver her these ads on repeat for about six weeks, and then reel her in.”

What can I say? Advertising works. I placed the order for a queen-sized Yona base. At $229, the price was right.

My old bed base was bought secondhand four years ago. It was wooden, slatted and somehow not supportive. It delivered the dreaded roll-together, enough to put anyone off bed-sharing.

If I had any qualms about the strength and general fitness-for-purpose of a bed made from a heavy paper-based product, they were soon allayed as I reminded myself of the existence of Christchurch’s cardboard cathedral.

Built in 2013, the $5.3 million Transitional Cathedral is still going strong 10 years later, and has in fact become a “permanent” fixture. The A-frame building was made with polyurethane cardboard tubes, reinforced with timber beams and stabilised by shipping containers. (If you’re wondering about the rain, as I was: It has a polycarbonate roof.)

If that structure can cope with crowds, genuflection, and Canterbury’s nor’wester, maybe this bed base will be fine.

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff A full house at an Easter Sunday service at the Anglican cardboard cathedral. (File photo)

The Yona bed base touts itself as the ultimate in sustainability: They’re made from recycled cardboard which has been “diverted from landfill”, along with “original paper fibres from sustainable forestry”.

That has to be a plus.

The company’s website has a bit of a sense of humour. I suppose it pays to when you’re producing household furniture made out of strongish paper.

Their FAQ section answers the concerns of those who have more than just sleeping in mind: “And what if I want to really test the bed with … ahem… some rougher activities?”

The bases, they say, are “passion-tested”.

“You can have faith that the Yona bed is up for any challenge. We have tested our bed with every situation imaginable – and we mean every situation. Trust us - whatever you throw at the Yona bed, it can take it!”

They say the five-year warranty applies to “any sort of ‘bedtime activity”.

Yona The ad goes big on the bed base's green credentials.

The major concern of commenters on the social media ads was cats. Concerns along the lines of “pretty sure my cat will turn this into Swiss cheese within a week”, are always met with some variation of:

“Most pets actually play very nicely with their Yona bed, and any scratches to the bed are harmless to the cardboard (though they may leave a scratch mark). We don't know what it is but for some reason, customers' kitties have kept their claws clear of the cardboard.

“Coincidence? Could be, but cats so far have not attacked our beds. But of course, any damage would be covered by our comprehensive 5-year warranty.”

Joanna Davis/Stuff The dog showed quite a lot of interest in the box the Yona bed base came in. It did not seem impossible that she'd also like to attack the base itself.

My concern was more canine.

When the package arrived, not within a couple of days as advertised, but within a few weeks (victims of their own success, they couldn’t keep up with demand), my dog immediately began tearing apart the box it came in. This did not bode well.

Joanna Davis/Stuff The base interlocks at the edges, although these edges may be facing the wrong way.

The base came with a flyer directing me to online video instructions for set-up. In fact, “set-up” is probably a bit grand – all you have to do is pull out two separate parts so that the interlocking hexagons expand, honeycomb-like, and then slot the edges together.

I still managed to expand it sideways, instead of longways. It was 9.45 on a Friday night, and the matter was becoming urgent since I didn’t fancy sleeping on the mattress on the floor. I checked the website.

“The fastest way to get an answer is usually on live chat (...) – we're online (almost) all the time,” it reported. Not expecting much at that time of night, I fired away anyway, asking what I could possibly have done wrong, and whether my cardboard-lolling days were over before they even began.

Joanna Davis/Stuff It’s perhaps not the most attractive bed base, but it’s unobtrusive – and it does the job.

Someone replied instantly. After some back and forth, I was reassured it would work the way I’d done it. So I slotted a few bits of cardboard together, hoisted the mattress on top, and called it done.

Five weeks later, I can report all is well. No creaks, no roll-together, no collapse: It seems to be a perfectly stable sleeping platform.

The dog has stayed away, and my dreams are carefree.