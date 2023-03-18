From dogwear to selling 'canine wellness' drinks: At home with Wellington's Catherine Young

Catherine Young's husband came across the 100-plus-year-old Thorndon villa on a trip to the supermarket.

A desire for natural, sustainably-made dog clothing led Wellingtonian Catherine Young to start the canine apparel company Sparkles the Dog in 2006, and she’s recently launched what could be a world first – Pupade, a canine wellness beverage.

Young lives in Thorndon with her husband, Australian-born accountant Darren Stafford, their daughter Laika, 14, son Lucas, 12, and Bunbun, a 4-year-old toy poodle.

CATHERINE YOUNG: I was born and raised in Levin, but spent five years in Melbourne working in banking, which is where I met Darren.

I started Sparkles the Dog when we moved to Wellington because back then the only clothing I could find for my dog Sparkles was acrylic and polyester, which irritated his skin. I couldn’t find a pure wool sweater, so I created my own.

After returning from Australia, we spent a year looking for a house. I wanted something close to town, that we could renovate with drive-on access, as Laika was a baby and I was pregnant with Lucas at the time.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Catherine Young, with her dog Bunbun, is the creator of canine apparel company Sparkles the Dog, which she started after moving to Wellington.

This is a two-storey villa, built sometime in the early 1900s. We did some research and found out that one of the original owners worked for NZ Railways, as it was known then.

When we bought it, the house was being used by the Rural Women’s Association. It was divided up into offices and had bright fluorescent strip lighting throughout. But the rural women left it with a great energy, and we still keep in touch with the former CEO.

At some stage, the house had also been carved into three apartments. We kept the downstairs apartment as my office and storage space for all the Sparkles stock. The only structural change we made was in this apartment – we took out a wall to give us more space.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Young drinks seven or eight cups of tea a day and believes having a nice teapot and cup makes it more special.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Young says the home’s TV room has been her refuge on many nights ‘when all I want to do is sink into the sofa and switch off’.

Our kitchen was previously the organisation’s boardroom and there wasn’t a proper kitchen, so we had to install one before we moved in.

We landscaped the garden, which was basically a steep slope with some trees, but it wasn’t really usable or accessible. We added raised beds and planted my favourite flower, star jasmine, which reminds me of my late mother.

We also added a feijoa tree as a tribute to my late father, who was a market gardener. We’re hoping it finally fruits this year.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The bowls were bought while on a family holiday in Malaysia’s Langkawi Island.

The TV room is probably the family’s favourite room. We can make it really dark, which is great for movie nights.

I spent a year creating Pupade, which is like a smoothie in a bottle, but without all the mess. I got the idea when I saw my daughter making a smoothie and thought, I want all those nutrients for Bunbun, but I can’t be bothered with the mess.

It’s been a pretty challenging journey, so the TV room has been my refuge on many nights when all I want to do is sink into the sofa and switch off.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The handbag was a gift from Young’s children for Mother’s Day last year and has quickly become a favourite.

The olive green sofa and marble coffee table came from Italy, and we had to wait months and months for them to arrive. When they finally did, Darren wasn’t feeling well, but I was so desperate for them that he went down to the port to get them.

I love pottery and the sake bottle is a favourite piece. It’s made by Hawke’s Bay potter Louis Kittleson. I’ve started collecting Louis’ pieces and love his work so much I commissioned him to create some dog bowls and plates for Sparkles.