Hardwood floors no longer the preserve of the poor

These days, hardwood floors are not (only) for those who can’t afford carpet.

If you were around in the 90s – or simply appreciate good music - you’ll know of Noel Gallagher, the notorious front-man of British band Oasis.

What you might not know is that when Gallagher was growing up in Manchester he was embarrassed to bring girls back to his house because his working class family couldn’t afford carpet.

When Oasis became famous and Gallagher moved to London, he reportedly called his mother to tell her that most people in the English capital didn’t have carpet, they just polished the floorboards. And both he and his mother apparently laughed at how silly that was.

Roll the clock forward and today bare floorboards are no longer associated with a lack of cash. In fact, they’re the flooring choice for many who enjoy the clean lines and timelessness of wooden flooring.

Supplied Hardwood floors have become so popular that one former “carpet” company changed its name to include the word flooring.

Mitchell Grant, Head of Marketing at Harrisons Carpet & Flooring, says hardwood floors have become so popular that the company he works for actually changed its name to include the word flooring (it was formerly Harrisons Carpet).

“Around 50% of our sales are now made up of wood flooring,” says Grant of the style that’s been referred to as the little black dress of flooring – it always looks good, it’s always in style, and it’s easy to take care of.

“Previously, customers would either 100% carpet their home or 100% use hardwood flooring. But we’re increasingly seeing people being strategic about what they use and where they use it.”

Supplied Homeowners are increasingly being strategic about the type of flooring they install.

That often means putting down wooden flooring in high traffic areas such as kitchens, living rooms and bathrooms, but carpeting bedrooms.

“Because people aren’t using lots of carpet, they may be able to afford to install nicer, more luxurious wool carpet,” says Grant.

While carpeting options generally run from wool carpets to SDN, or synthetic dyed nylon carpets, there’s more variety in the hard wood flooring department.

“There are easy-to-lay vinyl planks which are highly durable and at the less expensive end of the spectrum, as well as laminate planks which come with a real wood veneer on top and can be used to create features such as parquet or herringbone pattern floors. And then there are hybrid planks which are a mix between vinyl and laminate so have the resistance properties of vinyl but the rigid/real wood feel of laminate.”

Customers can also choose engineered hardwood floors which again come in the form of planks but are a more solid wood option.

Supplied Vinyl planks and engineered hardwood floors are both durable options.

Whether you go down the hardwood flooring or softer carpet route, or a mix or both, is very much an individual choice, determined by such factors as comfort and practicality.

“Carpet provides a softer surface to walk on, making it comfortable for bare feet,” says Grant. “It also comes in a variety of styles, colours and patterns to suit different design preferences and is a win in terms of soundproofing because carpet can absorb sound and reduce noise, making it a good choice for spaces where noise reduction is important.”

Plus, carpet is often less expensive than hardwood flooring.

Where it can fall down is that carpet is more prone to staining and dirt than floorboards, typically has a shorter lifespan than hard wood flooring and may require more frequent replacement.

Carpet can also be a less desirable option for those with allergies or respiratory issues, because it can trap allergens such as dust, pollen and pet dander.

If you’re Team Wood, you’ll appreciate features such as the durability of hard flooring materials such as vinyl, laminate, hybrid and engineered timber which are able to withstand heavy foot traffic and wear and tear over time.

“Hard flooring is also typically easier to clean and maintain than carpet, as spills and stains can be wiped up quickly without leaving any residue behind,” says Grant. “It’s also more allergy-friendly and can enhance the aesthetic appeal of a room as it comes in a variety of colours, patterns and textures.”

As anyone who’s ever stepped onto a wooden floor in the middle of winter will attest, hard flooring can be cold and uncomfortable to walk on in bare feet. It may not provide as much cushioning as carpet, although new technology means underlay is now available which can soften the impact.

“Hard flooring can also be noisier than carpet, as sounds echo and reverberate throughout the room,” says Grant. “But there is hard flooring underlay or specific hard flooring which can reduce this and is ideal for places such as apartments.”