Rookie interior designer tackles her first home makeover - after drug-using tenant left it 'destroyed'

Being a journalist within the home and lifestyle space for some years now, I’ve always been itching to do my own renovation.

But as a millennial in need of some kind of miracle to enter the housing market, changing rooms in my own home or anyone else’s – beyond buying some new cushions – has always seemed like a faraway dream.

Still, I’ve pressed on with my love of design, and maybe it was inevitable – or maybe it was the inadvisable amount of home renovation TV that I was watching during the pandemic – but in 2021 I decided to study a diploma of interior design.

It was amazing fun but a real project still seemed years away. That was until my parents asked a few months later if I could help with the renovation of a long deceased great-aunt’s apartment. I jumped at the chance.

Located in central New Plymouth, just a stone’s throw from both Pukekura Park and the coastal boardwalk, the concrete, west-facing, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment had been built in the late 1940s.

Occupied for many years by my stepfather’s favourite aunt who had bought it straight off the plans, the unit had been originally divided into a poky dark wooden kitchen with innumerable pink cupboards, poorly lit lounge, and small separate sunroom, flanked by the bedroom, bathroom and laundry rooms.

Supplied Anabela Rea was interested in interiors and design for years before she pursued a formal qualification in it.

However in 2021 when it was time to start our face-lift and I finally saw the place, it was a clean slate.

Dear Aunty had passed away some years before, and a tenant with substance problems had lived in the apartment and slowly destroyed the place over another 15 or so years.

He created mysterious holes in the walls and the floor, on top of generally not cleaning anything, ever. When he finally moved out, the place needed to be gutted, top to bottom, so that the holes could be repaired.

The brief was simple - the apartment was to become an Airbnb, so the decor needed to be attractive, durable and not cost too much. Making the most of the apartment’s location in New Plymouth’s CBD, the decor needed to fit with the general vibe of the city.

Supplied The eastern wall of the kitchen was a dark spot, so the colour palette needed to be light and bright.

I would do the interior design, and mum would project manage, overseeing the builders on site who, through local connections, we’d managed to pull in despite soaring post-Covid demand.

Anticipating awkward family holidays from now on if I got it wrong, I decided to treat my mother as the client and took her through a formal design consultation process. We settled on “Mid-century”, to tie in with the age and architecture of the building, and “coastal with a few boho touches”, to reference the seaside aspect and bring in warmth and texture.

Light was also an issue. With a west-facing living room and north-facing bedroom, the apartment was otherwise on the dark side. We would need to try and maximise the light and feeling of spaciousness wherever possible. To this end, and to meet new building codes, all the windows within the apartment had been replaced, and a ranch-slider had been added at the front on the western side to bring in more light and gain access to the patio.

As a nod to the post-war bones of the home, we decided to keep the interior doors, with their cute retro handles, especially as the door to the bathroom has a frosted square glass panel that is decidedly retro.

I saw straight away that the ceiling had to go. All the interior walls had been insulated and re-gibbed to meet the new Healthy Homes standards, but a 1970s cardboard tile ceiling stuck out like a sore thumb.

We used the ceiling replacement as an opportunity to install more insulation, and add LED downlights. Fitted with dimmers, the soft light brought the space to life and your eye no longer caught on the central pendant that had been hanging from the lounge’s low ceiling.

Wanting white but warm, the walls were painted throughout in Resene Quarter Spanish White.

But the battle of light versus darkness in the unit was not over. The final stroke and something I have to admit that I am quite pleased with, was the kitchen. Now one large space, the eastern wall of the apartment, in the kitchen, was a natural focal point for the eye and unfortunately, a bit of a dark spot.

To combat this, I chose a faceted white subway tile to reflect the light and a white “pearl finish” for the kitchen cupboards. It was a gamble, in the well-lit showroom of the kitchen studio it seemed decidedly more Christmas than coastal, but once combined with the marble-look countertop, it just worked. Phew.

But it was a lot of white. So to keep the kitchen interesting, I chose a wooden, medium oak finish for the kitchen island and had our builder add floating shelves in the same material.

To define the different zones of the room while unifying the space, we chose a double pendant over the kitchen island and a larger single pendant from the same range over the table in the dining area.

Tricking the eye and going for a gamble once again, I convinced my mum to take a chance on wool and synthetic blend charcoal carpet, hoping that it would not only wear well with the thrills and spills of guests, but hopefully make the ceiling look taller too.

Supplied Finding the perfect couch at Freedom was a happy moment.

For the furniture, we got lucky at Freedom, picking up a great console for the TV with rattan detail and an L-shaped sofa, all on sale. Luckier still, at Harvey Norman we found an unusual softly trapezoidal dining table with three chairs and a bench seat, upholstered in leather, to bring some interest to the space.

The mid-century theme continued throughout, with the addition of a Scandi coffee table from The Design Library, dusty blue wing-back armchair and footstool from Farmers, bar stools from Furniture by Design, and in the bedroom, a pièce de résistance that should make anyone want to book the place for the night, a super king bed with a french-inspired rattan bedhead from The Importer.

Supplied The artwork felt like “the perfect focal point” for this coastal Airbnb.

Carrying on with that coastal-boho, vaguely Balinese theme, there’s a rattan mirror in the bedroom and a carved wooden mirror (also from Freedom) in the bathroom. I know Taranaki isn’t exactly Indonesia, but I have local cousins who were surfers that have spent time in the waves of both seas. So it works for us.

In fact, to us, the blonde-haired surfer in the supersized beachscape hanging above the couch, looks just like one of our boys, and replicates the feeling of awe you get when walking along Taranaki’s own mighty beaches.

The only piece of the reno left undone to this day is a wooden surround for the washing machine and dryer which have never quite made it to fruition.

Finished just in time for Christmas 2021, I got to be the first guest in the apartment with the smell of paint still in the air. Overall, it was an experience that was just so cool. They say never to work with family, but I would do it again in a heartbeat.