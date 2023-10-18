Six ways to add texture to your home

Open any 2023 designer magazine and you'll find spaces that look so tactile, you'll have to hold yourself back from stroking the pages.

Texture is emerging as the must-have interior choice for style-forward homeowners. Applying texture to a room isn't just about applying a unique application to a wall, though; it's more about the feeling the texture helps to create in that room.

Texture adds depth to a space. It makes a room more visually interesting. It gives it soul and it can create a warm, cosy home that you never want to leave.

So how do you achieve a home filled with texture and personality?

SUPPLIED Left: Striking textured wallpaper designs such as Resene Wallpaper Collection E395851 can bring both visual and implied texture to your project. Right: Paintable Anaglypta designs like Resene Wallpaper Collection RD0602 can be helpful when you want to bring removable texture to a project and have total control of the finished colour.

Textured wallpaper

One of the easiest ways to add texture to a room is to use a textured Resene wallpaper. Textured wallpaper can be used to add depth and visual interest to a room, while hiding any imperfections on a wall.

The Resene wallpaper collection offers calming, serene green shades, and rich and luxurious navy. Layer your space with other tactile features like wooden furniture, rugs, plants and accessories to finish the feeling of the room off.

Can't quite find the shade of wallpaper you're after? Paintable Anaglypta designs like Resene Wallpaper Collection RD0602 offer you greater flexibility with colour choices; simply hang the wallpaper, then finish it with your chosen Resene paint.

Beautiful brushstrokes

A trend that's big right now is the brushstroke look where you can add bold strokes of paint in a different shade over your base wall colour.

This whimsical hand-painted finish is achieved with Resene Wax Flower as the base with brush strokes in a mix of Resene paints, including Resene FX Paint Effects Medium. The floor and painted accessories add a warm contrast.

For a different look, use smaller and more considered strokes to create a repeat pattern effect. A neutral floor and skirting board will accentuate the feature wall pattern.

Mark Scowen Photography For Harmos Horton Lusk’s corporate law offices, Warren and Mahoney selected Rockcote MarbleStone polished lime finish – the highest polish achievable within Resene Construction Systems’ range of natural plasters – in a custom Resene colour. Design by Warren and Mahoney, and build by Impact Interiors, with plaster application by Colin McKenzie Plastering.

True grit

Natural Mediterranean-esque design has long been popular, and now it's easy to achieve. Recreate the look of natural sandstone with Resene Sandtex which can be applied by roller, spray or brush to create a textured, touchable finish. For a more Mediterranean look, go for a 'crow's foot' application: apply the product in a criss-cross pattern using a wide brush.

The natural, gritty look lends itself well to corporate spaces too. Take this Harmos Horton Lusk corporate law office. Rockcote MarbleStone polished lime finish in a custom Resene colour—the highest polish achievable within Resene Construction Systems' range of natural plasters—has been used to bring a sense of the natural world indoors.

Laura Lynn Johnston As these two examples demonstrate, Resene FX Paint Effects Medium looks different depending on whether you choose to go light over dark or dark over light. The image on the left shows Resene FX Paint Effects Medium coloured with darker Resene Sante Fe over lighter Resene Alpaca while the image on the right shows Resene FX Paint Effects Medium coloured with Resene Alpaca over Resene Sante Fe.

Limewashed concrete

The limewashed concrete look is making a big comeback, both on walls and furnishings like side tables, bookshelves and vases.

To achieve the rugged limewashed concrete look, your magic ingredient is Resene FX Paint Effects Medium. This paint effect is translucent and unpigmented which gives you the freedom to choose any accent colour under the sun. Apply lighter colours in sweeps and brushes over a darker base coat, or vice versa, to build an interesting texture that visitors won't be able to refrain from stroking.

White washing and grey washing

Interior timber finishes are a sure-fire way to infuse calming and natural texture into your home. Wood stains and clear timber urethanes help to bring out the beauty in the grain of any wooden surfaces, culminating in an earthy, rustic, homely feel.

For a natural look that preserves the colour of the natural wood, finish it in Resene Aquaclear. For something a little different and with a splash more personality, the Resene Colorwood range in Whitewash, Greywash or a beachwashed finish will add a unique texture to any space, particularly on walls or floors.

SUPPLIED Resene FX Faux Rust Effect is ideal for landscaping projects. It can be applied to wooden or concrete surfaces to create a rust effect as an alternative to weathered steel.

Special effects

Sometimes a special project calls for a special kind of texture. Instead of waiting months, if not years, for nature to rust a space, Resene FX Faux Rust Effect can be applied to a range of interior and exterior surfaces to create a rust-style effect. Think feature walls, bookshelves, or vases filled with dried flowers and grasses.

If you're after a bit of sparkle, Resene FX Metallics adds a healthy dose of glimmer to any project. The effect changes colour depending on its surroundings, especially if it catches the sunlight.

For the cherry on the top of Resene's special effects options, Resene Enamacryl gloss waterborne enamel or Resene Super Gloss will give your space a high-sheen final coat.

Texture in any space is easy to achieve, inside or out, with Resene's wide range of products.

For more advice or inspiration, talk to one of the experts at your nearest Resene ColorShop, or ask a Resene Colour Expert online at www.resene.co.nz/colourexpert.