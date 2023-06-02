Ikea is finally happening in Aotearoa New Zealand. Here are the items we want

Justin Flitter's has been waiting for Ikea to announce it's coming to NZ for nine long years. This clip was recorded in 2021.

After what must be the longest courtship in recorded history, Swedish furniture mega brand, Ikea, has finally started work on a store at Sylvia Park in Auckland.

Don’t all rush down there, though. We might be one step closer to getting our hands on all the Billy Bookcases (NZ$129, in four colourways) we could possibly want, but the store won’t be open until some time in 2025. We’ve waited this long, what’s another couple of years, right?

It’s a very different decor climate that it was when the chain first hinted it was coming here. Following the collapse of the much hyped big box store Nido in 2021, and with so many options for inexpensive homeware already available, will Ikea really bring something we want to the market? And will it have done something about its fast furniture/plastics issues?

Stuff Ikea’s groundbreaking event kicked off today, bringing the Swedish furniture giant one step closer to Kiwi fans.

We spent some time browsing the Australian Ikea catalogue for the most interesting items on offer. Here are the Ikea pieces we are buying when the store opens in late 2025:

READ MORE:

* Ikea on the way to NZ 'within months' - reports

* Ikea: Bad things that can (or have) happened there

* Dear NZ, Ikea is coming - do you really realise what you're getting into?

* Ikea brand appeal largely to 'the young and aspirational'

* Ever wonder how IKEA names their furniture? Now you know



OMBONAD

IKEA/Supplied A gorgeous OMBONAD cake stand and a chic RÄFFELBJÖRK have caught our eye.

Ikea’s glassware is some of the most tasteful, elegant big-box-retailer glassware on the market. Just check out this cake stand/display stand, the smoky glass and on-trend colour is a winner. (NZ$42)

Even their glass vases are a cut above, check out the RÄFFELBJÖRK, with its mother-of-pearl lustre, and psychedelic shape, reminiscent of the supremely collectable vases designed by Finnish architect Alvar Aalto in the 30s. Delightful. (NZ$53)

KNOPARE

Ikea/Supplied A KNOPARE hook and a ÄRTBUSKE watering can give us a playful feeling.

One of the most charming things Ikea does that other big box stores don’t do is whimsical items for adults. These little hooks shaped like tugboats are a perfect example. (NZ$3) As is this little cactus shaped watering can ÄRTBUSKE (NZ$31). Adorable.

BEKVÄM

IKEA/Supplied The functional BEKVÄM mini kitchen island and a pair of HALVTOM salt and pepper shakers. What a team.

When I lived in London, every single kitchen you’d go in, no matter how small, would have one of these handy timber trollies/chopping blocks. So useful, and so upcyclable. Slap a bit of paint on the legs in a colour that contrasts, or complements your kitchen (NZ$128) Don’t forget your 70s style HALVTOM salt and pepper shakers to match (NZ$9).

PERSBOL

IKEA/Supplied The PERSBOL chair and a bright SANELA cushion...It's like Shaker style had a baby with Mid-century design.

One of the other things Ikea is baller at is armchairs. They have hundreds to choose from, but my all-time fav is this stick backed, Swedish timber armchair in Scandinavian red. It’s like Shaker style had a baby with Mid-century design. (NZ$378) Chuck on a bright SANELA cushion (NZ$12) and it’s a statement piece.

SIMRISHAMN

IKEA/Supplied The sleek SIMRISHAMN and the hip (and super affordable) FORSÅ.

One of my favourite lamps to work by is an Ikea FORSÅ, which looks like a 30s industrial work lamp (NZ$42). It uses LED bulbs that last for ages, and it looks like it cost $200.

But our pick for must-have lamps when the new store opens is this stunning art-deco/70s inspired duel lamp, SIMRISHAMN, with its sleek chrome stand, and opal glass shades (NZ$85). Divine.

So what are you looking forward to getting you hands on when Ikea opens? Let us know in the comments.