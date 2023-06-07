Kmart shoppers puzzled: Is it a toaster on fire or a trendy new diffuser?

Is it a toaster... or a diffuser? You decide.

No need to dial 111. The latest must-have household gadget from Kmart isn't a burning two-slice toaster: It's a humidifier and diffuser. But you could be excused for the confusion.

Although slightly smaller, the Kmart Fire Aroma Diffuser ($49) is the same shape as a toaster. And the thing that's really got shoppers scratching their heads is the fact that when you turn it on, rising diffuser steam is backlit by yellow-orange light that looks exactly like leaping flames and billowing smoke.

According to the Kmart site, the diffuser can help create, “an aromatic, soothing atmosphere in your home”, and that the lights and flame effect can be set to a timer.

“It really looks like flames are coming out of the top,” one reviewer wrote on the Kmart site. “Had to tell Hubby it is supposed to look like this, please don't fire extinguish it.”

Over on TikTok, user @Caitlinmark shared a clip of the diffuser in action calling it “sick”.

”Run don’t walk to Kmart for this fire diffuser,” she captioned her post.

A post about the diffuser on a Kmart fan Facebook page, by a member who said he’d been searching for one of the diffusers “forever” drew less enthusiastic comments.

“As neat as the fake flames look I can't get past the fact it looks like a toaster on fire,” wrote one member.

”What kind of toaster is that and where do you put the bread?” A commenter asked. ”Sitting here wondering what the heck is that lol, a portable fire place [sic],” wrote another.

Faux-fire diffusers are all the rage in electric diffusers on the market at the moment. International bulk buy sites Temu, and Aliexpress have similar diffusers for between NZ$23 to $40, while The Warehouse has the Zakka portable flame air humidifier and essential oil diffuser for $59.

The Warehouse/Supplied The Warehouse offers a faux flame diffuser, too. It also has toaster-like qualities.

The Warehouse diffuser claims to have a “realistic flame” that “moisturises the room”. “It is like a flame burning in a fireplace,” the product description says.

Images show what looks like a toaster with the same smokey fake flames coming from the top.

Electric diffusers have been popular for the past couple of years. Mostly electric, with many charged by USB, they are considered safer than the ceramic tealight-heated oil or wax diffusers.

Back in 2020, a Kmart oil diffuser was blamed for starting a house fire when the owner used a slightly larger candle than normal.

UNSPLASH A tealight heated diffuser adds ambience to a room, but also an open flame.

“Anyone who owns the oil/wax burner [from Kmart]. Be super careful,” she said at the time. “Thank God I was in the same room to see it burst into flames. Could have been much worse.”

The new faux flame diffusers seem to hark back to those flame heated diffusers of yore.

Not keen on miniature inferno/home volcano vibes, here are seven diffusers we’d have in our homes*:

Ceramic

The Kas guava & lychee ceramic oil diffuser in clay, $59.99: The design is discrete, the fruity smell is subtle and sweet, there are no flames or faux flames to be seen.

Zurma ceramic diffuser, available in 7 colours, $89.95: Although it looks old school, this one uses sound to diffuse the scents. Lots of colour options to suit your decor.

Arctic electric oil vaporiser, $39.10: Small, simple, does what it says on the tin.

Wood and Wood look

Living & Co aroma essential oil diffuser, $39: a classic teardrop shape electronic diffuser. Also uses sound, rather than heat to diffuse aroma.

Aromaasense natural wooden essential oil diffuser, $197: The most expensive diffuser on this list, this one lets you see the action going on in the diffuser through a vintage-style glass dome. A bit fancy.

*They may smell delightful, but many essential oils are toxic to pets when diffused. This is not a complete list, but the most common oils to avoid are:

Spices: cinnamon, citrus (d-limonene), clove.

Trees: sweet birch, pine, eucalyptus, ylang ylang and tea tree

Mints: Wintergreen, peppermint and pennyroyal

Herbs: Thyme, oregano, lavender, anise, juniper and yarrow.