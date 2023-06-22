Own a piece of Beyonce's past as items from the singer's former home come up for auction

This bidet is said to have come from a home previously rented by Beyonce and her husband Jay Z.

Fancy taking care of business with a bidet used by Queen Bey? Or getting toasty in front of a fireplace cast off by Bela and Gigi Hadid? You can... for a price.

Erics Architectural Salvage LA, which specialises in salvage from the homes of Hollywood’s rich and famous, sells items through online auction house Ebay.

One of the most recent estate’s salvaged by the company claims to be from a home rented by the Carters in 2022, while the couple was house hunting in the Holmby Hills area of LA. According to celebrity watchers TMZ, the home was sold by the owner not long after the Carters moved out, and the new owner is renovating.

Amongst the lots described as coming from the “Jay Z Beyonce estate”, are a white, porcelian bidet, with gold tapware; a pair of arched french doors that featured in the home’s sale listing; wall sconces and an octagonal window.

Considering Beyonce might not even have seen, let alone used the bidet in the 7-bed, 9-bath home it was pulled from, some fans were clearly Crazy In Love with the idea of using it anyway. At the time of writing it was sitting at NZ$3,940 with two bids.

Ebay/Supplied Items for sale listed as coming from "Beyonce Jay Z estate": a bidet, sconce and set of doors.

Also on offer in Erics’ Ebay store are gold leaf ceiling medallions, and a balcony balustrade taken from the opulent La Belvedere Mansion, which used to belong to property tycoon, Mohamed Hadid, father of Bela and Gigi Hadid.

The medallion, which used to sit above the private screening room in the sprawling home, is currently sitting at NZ$11,054.21 with no bids. A fireplace, also from LaBevedere is expected to fetch NZ$26,822.73

A pair of art deco wall sconces the salvage yard claims appeared in Lady Gaga’s season of American Horror Story, are available for NZD11,054.21, as are a fluted glass pendant light that once belonged to silent movie star Buster Keaton for NZ$1,136.31 and a Spanish style bucket light from a home that supposedly once belonged to Rupert Murdoch. A steal at NZ$5,933.51.

Ebay/Supplied The ceiling medallion o from the former home of Bela and Gigi Hadid is also for sale.

In other words, the Ebay page is a grab bag of architectural gems, that have a sometimes-tenuous link to celebrity.

While anyone in New Zealand can bid on Ebay items, the shipping – both logistically and financially, could be problematic. Items from the shop can also be ordered from Eric’s website, for which international shipping starts at US$899, plus a tariff based on the item's weight.