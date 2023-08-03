Check out the new wave of island-inspired design: A holiday for your walls

Tropical shades are here to light up the way we decorate this year. Front room and arched wall in Resene Solitaire, inside of arch and floor in Resene Athena. Back room in Resene Incarnadine, floor vase in Resene Athena. Artwork colours, clockwise, in Resene Heliotrope, Resene Incarnadine, Resene Funk, Resene Solitaire, Resene Dawn Glow, Resene Arriba, Resene Pandemonium, Resene Solitaire and Resene Athena.

Island-derived prints have been cycling in and out of vogue for over a hundred years.

From attention-grabbing to whimsical to sophisticated, there’s a range of looks you can create with a tropical motif, though the underlying vibe is always relaxed.

Design-lovers will surely remember the trends for pink and green, and bold botanical wallpaper styles from a few years ago. Now 2023 is re-imagining these trends with a vivacious new energy.

Interior trends often begin in the realm of apparel. The tropical theme rushing in to lighten up our lives seemed evident when I saw it earlier this year in Brazil at stores like FARM Rio and wondered if it was just a “when in Rio” fad, but it seems the delightful (and sometimes daring) design feel of the tropics has arrived even to our cold shores.

STUFF Stuff Homed reporter Kylie Klein Nixon talks to Resene painting expert Jay Sharples to discuss everything from choose the right paint for your project, to prepping a surface, to nailing the finish.

I for one, as a colour-loving maximalist and fellow interior designer, couldn’t be more pleased. Seeing the lines blur between the realms of fashion, decor and design is always fun and often whips up some epic and unexpected combos (a la Evie Kemp).

There’s a feeling of spaciousness in some of this year’s coolest tropical wallpaper treatments that seems to nod to Mid-century design thinking.

The shapes are bigger, the colours are bolder, and yet it feels more pared back – less has become more.

To make this year’s wallpaper looks feel properly contemporary, take Tropicalia as a whole design treatment. Think of it like art, pull out the colours to use elsewhere and set it off with sculptural furniture and some 90s does 60s-70s ceramics.

It might be winter, but it’s time to welcome in some of that island feel-good flavour, starting with the walls.

Here are three tropical inspired looks for your home that are trending right now.

Green and pink, updated

A fallback combination arguably originally made popular by chinoiserie, green and pink compliment each other almost no matter the shade.

In this iteration, green falls back until it’s so soft it’s nearly a mist and pink fades away to an earthy pastel

Try this colour palette with a bedroom feature wall in wallpaper, such as with the Resene Wallpaper ONB102726002, shown above.

Resene Colours shown here exploring how pink can pair with neutral paint shades are Resene Breathe Easy, Resene Triple Black White, Resene Half Black White, Resene Eighth Black White, Resene BlackWhite, Resene Awaken, Resene Summer Rose and Resene Sourdough.

What makes a wallpaper look like this tie into your space is an exploration of texture. That means if you’re playing large on the wall, you’ll need to minimise other prints elsewhere and instead provide contrast through finishes and fabrics.

A good guide is to pick two colours out of your wallpaper print, plus one neutral and a tone for finishes. From the example above, you could choose green in Resene Eau de Nil, pink in Resene Awaken, white in Resene eighth Blackwhite, and warm cane as your finish.

Explore these colours throughout the room in a variety of textures and your space will stay looking cohesive instead of busy.

Breezy blues

Now more azure than anything, rather than staying in small repeat patterns, let your tropical motifs go supersize.

Tropical wallpaper in 2023 in less motif and more mural.

If you’re wondering if tropical wallpaper is right for your place, the trick is to choose a design that can age well. Select a design on the more elegant side, and it’ll be a bit like installing full wall of art.

The blue-green Resene Wallpaper ONB102506166 above can be complemented by just about any style of furniture, from industrial to bohemian.

Resene Blue and all denim hues are making an entry this year.

Embrace the sea tones of this palette and partner with unexpected finish pairings like slick black metal or brushed white ceramic and flowing for a contemporary look.

A jewel-toned jungle

Resene Wallpaper 688160 by Resene serves up colour combinations straight out of hot weather realms.

Straight out of Rio, get ready to embrace hues that are warm and rich, because tropical style doesn’t always mean colours that are crisp.

A popular shade over the past decade, marsala (a shade of burgundy) was Pantone’s pick back in 2015.

That may mean you already have a marsala accessory or two lying around the house.

Resene Pair red with terracotta or yellow for an on-trend look.

Make your existing items look brand new by pairing them with new partner colours.

This year, shades of red look fresh set next to lilacs and purples. Or as you can see above, even lemon and banana shades of yellow.

Whatever your palette preference, it’s about creating an environment that feels inviting and fun. More is more, so relax and let your gut be your guide.

Anabela Rea is a senior writer with Homed and an interior designer.