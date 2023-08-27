Why open-plan living may be on the way out

Stacey Gillies doesn’t see the kitchen and dining room separating, but other living areas may get their own discrete space.

Stacey Gillies is an Auckland-based interior designer.

You’re probably sitting in an open-plan living area as you read this. The floor plan, which makes use of large, open space and reduces the need for separate rooms – is an unchallenged architectural concept. But it has its flaws.

This article explores the background and practicalities of open-plan living and the reasons behind its enduring appeal while offering a balanced perspective on its drawbacks.

The open-plan concept merges three spaces into one, and is fairly common in most 21st century homes, both in New Zealand and around the world. Iconic architect Frank Lloyd Wright was one of the early advocates for open-plan design, that of a centralised kitchen, accessible to other areas of the home. Thoughts are that this allowed the host (back then usually the housewife) to be included in social gatherings rather than being shut away in another room.

Supplied Stacey Gillies heads her own company, Stacey Gillies Interiors.

While open-plan living is enjoyed by many people, it is worth recognising that this architectural style also has its drawbacks – as most of us have experienced during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Open-plan spaces promise fluidity, flexibility, and enhanced social interaction. The concept of removing walls to create seamless transitions between different areas of a home certainly has its appeal. However, as someone who works with homeowners to create beautiful, user-friendly spaces, my feelings on open-plan living are mixed.

If you’re someone like me, who appreciates art and other decorative wall accents, you will prefer as many vertical planes as possible. Large blank canvases of wall space or dedicated rooms, offer the chance to play around with design to create individual moods and personalities through colour, pattern, light and materiality. This is more restrictive when designing a large expansive room.

Jackie Meiring Open-plan living was a way to include hosts in the entertaining experience rather than shutting them away.

Designing the interior of an open-plan space necessitates a great deal of thought to achieve a harmonious room. How to aesthetically combine three spaces into one or how to complement your kitchen finishes with your dining and living space, for example.

Careful use of design elements such as colour, lighting and flooring, through to furniture choices and their placement to create ‘zones’ is what will result in a successful and cohesive open plan design.

Will working from home see the return of the ‘room’?

One key consideration that has come to light more recently is the havoc of lockdowns which saw people having to use their living/dining areas for home offices or recreation whether it be yoga in front of the TV or video calls at the dining table.

In a survey carried out by InternetNZ, of 1,001 New Zealanders aged 18 and over around six out of 10 people worked in roles that allowed them to work from home and about 78 percent worked remotely some or all of the time.

While this was down from last year's 83 percent, more than half of all respondents who could work from home wanted to do so more than they currently could.

Will this uptake in new ways of working see a greater need for definition of spaces or ‘hybrid spaces’/semi closed off with distinct purposes, rather than one ‘great room’. It makes sense to design with this in mind.

Jackie Meiring “If you’re someone like me, who appreciates art and other decorative wall accents, you will prefer as many vertical planes as possible.”

Six ways open-plan living works

Enhancing social interactions

Togetherness and social interaction are fundamental aspects of human connection. By eliminating physical barriers between the kitchen, dining area, and living room, families can engage in conversations and activities while attending to different tasks at the same time.

Ample natural light and airflow

With fewer walls and partitions, sunlight can penetrate deeper into the space. The enhanced airflow and ventilation throughout the open area also contributes to a healthier living environment, improving overall comfort and well-being.

Maximising space and functionality

Furniture arrangements can be adapted to the space for various activities or to accommodate changing needs over time, seamlessly integrating different areas.

Cost to build

In an era where building has become extremely costly, open-plan designs offers a cost-efficient solution. By removing unnecessary walls, homeowners can make the most of every square metre, resulting in a more spacious and flexible environment that is less stress on the budget.

Emphasising contemporary design aesthetics

This architectural style showcases a sense of sophistication and simplicity, allowing for a seamless flow and visual continuity throughout the space through clean lines, minimalism, and a contemporary design aesthetic.

Hosting and entertaining

Facilitating entertaining and hosting events is where open plan excels. This layout allows hosts to engage with guests while preparing meals or drinks, ensuring a more inclusive and interactive experience for everyone while eliminating the isolation of the host in a separate kitchen.

Limitations of open-plan living spaces

Lack of privacy

Due to lack of physical barriers or walls, privacy is compromised. It becomes challenging to find a secluded space for focused work, relaxation, or personal time. For individuals who struggle with focus or concentration, productivity can be hindered. Even the presence of everyday activities, such as cooking or watching television, within the line of sight can be distracting.

Increased noise levels

Noise management becomes a challenge with activities like watching television, cooking, or conversing which can all collide in a single shared space. One of the primary concerns with open plan living spaces is the lack of acoustic barriers which can amplify noise levels. This is particularly problematic in households with multiple occupants or families.

Difficulty of hiding mess and clutter

With all rooms exposed in one sweeping glance, any clutter in one area becomes visible throughout the entire space. Maintaining cleanliness and organisation can require more effort, as there are fewer walls or doors to hide away everyday items, leading to a constant need for tidying up.

Challenging temperature control

Heating or cooling the entire area can be challenging, as the absence of walls prevents effective compartmentalisation of the space.

This can result in uneven heating or cooling, causing discomfort for some. This can result in energy inefficiencies, as the need to heat or cool a larger space increases.

Drifting cooking odours

Cooking odours and food smells can easily permeate throughout the entire space if ventilation is not adequate. Not only this, open-plan living tends to blur the lines of where one eats, and food and drinks can be taken to the living space resulting in possible spillage on upholstery and flooring.

Limited flexibility in interior design

Designing for one space limits flexibility of the interior design. It may be tricky for some people to create distinct areas.

This can restrict individuality and personalisation of a room and is particularly tough for those who prefer more organised living, where different spaces serve specific purposes, such as a dedicated home office or gym.

Yes, open-plan living persists

Open-plan living spaces have established themselves as a timeless trend and have become synonymous with modern design.

The desire for open, interconnected homes is not without limitations. Personally, I don’t see the kitchen and dining room separating any time soon, however it may be that our living spaces become more separate.

If you’re looking to renovate or build new, it is crucial to consider you and your family’s individual preferences, lifestyle, and the need for functional, adaptable spaces before embracing the total open-plan concept.

Ultimately, striking a balance between openness and privacy is key to creating a home environment that truly meets the needs of the people and families that are occupying the space.