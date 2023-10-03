This Irish van-lifer wants you to get out of your house and onto the open road

Shane Monks O'Byrne loves the van life so much, he wants everyone to try their hand at converting a van into a camper.

It's been quite a journey for Irish #vanlifer Shane Monks O'Byrne​. The 28-year-old digital nomad from Dublin caught the van-life bug about six years ago after watching the movie Free Solo. He was in Canada at the time.

Inspired, he bought a van and road tripped to Mexico and back with some pals. By the time he got home, he was hooked. Once back in Europe, he started working on his first van conversion. He’s been living totally off-grid in the van he affectionately calls “Beans” ever since.

For the past two years, O'Byrne and Beans have been parked up in Chamonix, France, where the keen climber has been enjoying the alpine lifestyle while sharing everything he’s learnt about #vanlife online, and writing his book, Roaming Home, a comprehensive, illustrated guide to converting just about any van into a road home.

Shane Monks O'Byrne/Supplied Shane Monks O'Byrne, the van life advocate who wants to help you convert your first van.

The book is the result of six years of research, and helping what he reckons is hundreds of people make their dream of life on the road come true through his website, thevanconversion.com, and his online course, which he launched about three years ago. Today, the course has more than 1200 students from all over the world taking it.

You'd think he'd call himself an expert in the subject, but he's too down-to-earth for grandiose labels like that.

Shane Monks O'Byrne/Supplied His book covers all aspects of van conversion, from plumbing to philosophy.

"Researching seems to be reset every time I go through the process," he tells me on a Zoom call where he’s, disconcertingly, sitting in a very ordinary looking suburban conservatory rather than the French Alps – he's in Ireland visiting family at the moment.

"You're learning more and more all the time. [For the book] I’ve gone on a much deeper dive into all parts of van conversion."

That's a pretty good description of the big, beautifully illustrated hardback edition - a deep dive into van conversion ranging across 50 chapters and eight sections. No aspect of the topic goes unplumbed in O'Byrne's book - including the plumbing.

There’s even a section on the philosophy of van life, complete with little bon mots on minimalism, transience, gratitude, and freedom. Flicking through it, you get the sense that van life is about more than just driving away from the cares of the day.

"That part surprised me," he says. "I think a lot of people love this romantic idea of hitting the road with the van. Certainly the word escapism is frequently used with it. I think that's something to be really careful of: Buying the van won't necessarily solve all the problems you have. It can be a wonderful way to escape, but these things can come with you.

"Be in a good mindset, work on yourself. The van is a utility there to help bring you to some magical experiences. But it doesn't solve everything."

Shane Monks O'Byrne/Supplied O’Byrne has been living in his van for about four years. He even toughed it out in the van during the Covid lockdowns in Europe.

It’s not all philosophical musings, however. Roaming Home is also intensely practical with detailed charts and step-by-step guides to everything from wiring lights, and plumbing sinks and showers, to laying out your interior, and cracking on with the carpentry.

There’s also an extensive section of how to choose the right van for you.

"I've had a really interesting journey with this," says O'Byrne. "I bought a 2012 Ford Transit with quite a few kilometres on the clock. And in the years since I've owned my van I have to say I've put a lot of money into servicing it.

"In contrast, I have friends who bought a van that is two years younger than mine, 2014 with less mileage, and they've spent practically nothing on servicing. So the first thing that jumps out to me is, just be willing to spend a little bit more money on the van upfront if you can afford it, because it's going to pay you back."

The only criticism, from a Kiwi perspective, is that the book is very Eurocentric, and doesn’t take into account Japanese imports, like the Nissan NV350, or Toyota Hiace, which are a little more common here than in Europe.

As much as Bean has cost him, however, O’Byrne wouldn’t change much about his home on wheels.

Shane Monks O'Byrne/Supplied The van is very much O’Byrne’s home, packed with personal touches.

He's driven through blizzards in the Arctic Circle, spending many nights in minus 20 in the high Alps of France, in some incredibly harsh conditions. Having a pretty, charming van he could come home to after a climb, and get cosy in wasn't just about aesthetics, it’s what’s kept him on the road.

“Turning it into an aesthetically pleasing van, like ‘an Instagram van’, doesn't happen overnight. You have to build up your van,” says O’Byrne, whose timber-lined van is packed with “loads” of plants, a terrarium, and the obligatory fairy lights.

Shane Monks O'Byrne/Supplied The book is packed with detailed guides.

"I would say I have a rather beautiful van. I love my van, it's amazing, I'm so proud of it. And I just think it feels like home inside. I designed it to look like an Alpine chalet and I think I've kind of nailed that, at least got relatively close to it."

He hopes the book will encourage others to get out of our houses and closer to nature. That’s really why he started writing and sharing his guides in the first place.

"It would be amazing to think that I've helped get more people to live smaller, to reduce their carbon footprint, to live in a way that I think is much more natural, much closer to nature. In my own little tiny way, hopefully, I've helped make the world maybe slightly better.

"I feel so passionate about it and I just think there're so many benefits to it."

Shane Monks O'Byrne/Supplied O’Byrne’s terrarium – it’s important to him that the van feels cosy and homely.

Roaming Home: The Comprehensive Guide for Converting Your Van Into A Camper Van is available exclusively from thevanconversion.com. The hardback is €47 (NZ$84) plus postage. A digital copy is €25 (NZ$45).

New Zealand has a set of standards for self-contained campers if you’re going to be freedom camping. You can get your camper certified and find out more about the standards here.

Shane Monks O'Byrne/Supplied O’Byrne has been living in Chamonix for the past couple of years.

