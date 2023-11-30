Oh Christmas tree: Why do we bring a dead tree into our houses in December?

There's no right or wrong way to decorate a Christmas tree, but this is one tried and true method.

Every year we bring a bit of dead tree into our homes, or unpack a plastic version from storage, and decorate it with bright baubles and lights. Why?

Well, according to legend, a young Martin Luther was walking home alone through a dark German forest one winter night some time in the 1490s, when he was struck by how beautiful the stars looked, glittering through the boughs of the local fir trees.

It made him think of Jesus shining the light of truth through the heathen darkness.

Filled with the spirit, Luther grabbed his trusty axe and chopped down the nearest tree, and dragged it inside to share with his family. To replicate the light of the stars, he dotted the frozen boughs with lit candles. The Luthers’ family tradition spread, and it became known as die Christmasbaume, or the Christmas Tree.

Kylie Klein Nixon/Stuff My new favourite tree ornament. There are no rules about how to decorate these days.

Of course, like most folktales, this explanation for why we decorate trees this time of year is probably complete bunkum.

Whether Martin Luther ever had that starry-eyed Christmas epiphany no one can know, but what is certain is that he was not the first Germanic chap to put candles on a fir tree and call it a holiday.

It’s thought that lighting up boughs of fir, or whole trees, both inside and outdoors, has been going on in Northern Europe for more than 1000 years. Some even trace the origins of tree decorating all the way back to Ancient Egypt.

vintage image/Supplied Martin Luther and his family are credited with the Christmas Tree tradition.

What’s more likely is that the Luther story was concocted to Christianise a tradition that has pre-Christian roots. This wasn’t a new practice in Christianity: Pagan holidays often became Christian feast days. It’s possible we only celebrate Christ’s birth at this time of year because it coincides with the Northern Hemisphere’s winter solstice, when the sun begins its “return”, bringing warmth and light to the world.

It’s not surprising that evergreen trees, trees that never lose their leaves, could be seen as a promise of that return, of better, greener things to come. The burning pagan Yule log is replaced by a living tree – one that “never dies” and doesn’t burn. It’s a match made in heaven – pun thoroughly intended.

Lee Jin-man/AP What’s really interesting is how far and wide the Christmas tree tradition has spread. Here’s a Christmas Tree being lit up in Seoul, South Korea.

There are any number of folk tales to underpin that idea, from Martin Luther, to the much older legend of St Boniface, who smashed an oak tree worshipped by druids to smithereens, and an evergreen spruce could spring from the ruins (now, that’s how you do metaphor). St Joseph of Arimathea is said to have travelled to Europe from the Holy Land planting shards of the true cross along the way, and the first Christmas trees miraculously sprang from them.

The origins of the modern iteration, a tall fir – real or synthetic – covered in glittering lights, tinsel and bright, colourful decorations, are much more clear. It comes to us from the Victorians – or specifically from Prince Albert, Queen Victoria’s German husband.

Andrew Medichini/AP Even the Pope has a Christmas Tree, despite the tradition’s possibly pagan roots.

In 1846, a drawing of the royal family in the Illustrated London News showed them standing around a tall, tree decorated with candles and hanging ornaments. The Victorian equivalent of Kylie Jenner being spotted wearing Kiwi label Entire Studios, this image was enough to create a mad fad for Christmas trees that would reach all the way to the US, when the image was re-printed by Godey's Lady's Book in 1850. The rest is a green and resinous history.

Today, the US buys about 20 to 30 million real trees at Christmas every year. In New Zealand, there are now more than 20 Christmas tree farms, from Albany Xmas Pines in the north, to Needle Fresh Christmas Trees outside Christchurch. In 2020, according to RNZ, the demand for artificial Christmas trees was so hot, big box stores ran out. We love our trees.

Buyer beware, there’s a real art to choosing the perfect real Christmas tree, especially here in New Zealand. In Europe, the sap freezes in the trees, making them strong enough to hold up baubles. Here, branches tend to be floppier, and you need to keep your tree hydrated to stop it dropping needles.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP A Christmas tree decoration in the shape of Big Ben hangs on the tree in Downing Street in London, UK.

We also started putting our trees up earlier and earlier, with some even starting in October. For the record, the only person who gets to decide how early is too early for a Christmas tree, what it should look like, or what it should be made of or even how many of them there should be is you. Go hard, mate.

That’s the real reason we do it: we love our trees. They’re covered in mementos, they’re pretty, they’re frivolous and fun, they’re creative. They’re a reminder that, for most of us, there’s a break coming, and a change of pace.

Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP People walk past a Christmas Tree at Zaryadye Park near the Kremlin.

Each year, they remind us of a teenage Martin Luther-in-the-woods kind of joy: pure, simple and festive as. Merry Christmas, one and all.

