It's beginning to smell a lot like Christmas: Six seasonal scents for your home

Here’s how to get your home smelling like Christmas.

Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, gingerbread men, a clove-studded orange, cinnamon, nutmeg and pine. Add the smell of a roasting turkey to the list, and there you have the smell of Christmas.

Unfortunately for all us aromaphiles out there, chestnuts are rare this time of year, real Christmas trees can be messy, and nutmeg can be poisonous to dogs (just FYI). So how do we get the scent of Christmas pumping in our homes, when the real smells are lacking?

Here are six ways to bring the scent of Christmas into your home this holiday season.

If there's one aroma that says Christmas, it's the scent of pine. But it's hard to find a pine-scented diffuser or candle that gives the full, resinous pinene hit. They often have fruity, middle notes that feminise the smell – more woodland sprite, than bearded lumberjack.

Various/Supplied A softer take on the woodsy classic.

Ecoya’s Fresh Pine mini diffuser has top notes of citrus, bergamot and pine, with a sweet, fruity middle, held up by musk and cedarwood base notes. Neither cloying, nor artificial smelling, it gives off the essence of “living next door to a pine forest”.

The diffuser is small and discreet, so it won’t look out of place anywhere in the home.

Various/Supplied Subtle and a little sweet.

This comes in a box set of soy candle and mini reed diffuser, for maximum effect. The scent is actually more vanilla pine. It’s subtle, with a sweet middle and woody basenotes. The scent is artificial, but not cloying.

The packaging is a very chic dark green and gold that whispers Christmas like the Bently girl whispers “Bheeently”.

Various/Supplied The good, piney, woodsey stuff.

This is the good stuff, pure pinene without the sweet, foody undercurrent. The top notes are pine and leafy greens, with citrus mid-notes, and a spicy, cedar and menthol base. Like running face-first into a pine tree.

The apothecary-style packaging is simple and hip. And it’s all made in Paeroa, Aotearoa.

Food

various/Supplied HOmed: christmas tree smells

Christmas is all about over-indulging, and many of the scents we associate with the season are food-based. If you’re not keen on pine, but still want the holiday spirit to infuse your home, these could be the flavours for you.

Various/Supplied Good enough to eat, if not slather all over your hands.

Fruity and warm, with bursts of citrus and vanilla, this is the smell of Grandma’s Christmas kitchen. It also comes as a hand cream, but I’m a little unsure about having hands that smell like cake.

The diffuser is a swirl of clear glass.

Various/Supplied Delicious gingery aromas.

This candle is described as the scent of home-made gingerbread, spicy, sweet and warm with a hint of cinnamon, nutmeg and brown sugar.

This little candle comes in an amber glass jar, with a wooden wick.

This is a cheaper alternative to a pricey diffuser, but won’t have the same scented staying power.

Oranges are so good right now. Most simmer pot clips will show folks cutting up whole oranges and wasting them on this recipe. There’s absolutely no need to waste food. Just collect your orange peels in a ziplocked bag in the fridge for a couple of weeks.

Snip a couple of sprigs of fresh pine off the nearest tree, or if you’d rather, use five drops of pine essential oil.

HOMED Drying and using your own orange slices for decorations has never been easier. (Video first screened in November 2020.)

On Christmas morning, chuck them in a pot with two cups of water, a couple of star anise, a tablespoon of cloves and a couple of sticks of cinnamon. Turn the pot on low, and let it simmer away, but keep an eye on it in case the water evaporates. Merry Christmas vibes all round.