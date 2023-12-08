The Pantone colour of 2024 is light, fuzzy and harks back to the 80s

Pantone colour of the year is Peach Fuzz, a soft, orange-pink.

Peach Fuzz, a soft, velvety pastel pink, has been named 2024’s colour of the year by the Pantone colour institute.

The “heartfelt peach hue”, was chosen by the US colour-matching company on the 25th anniversary of the colour of the year event, to evoke a “feeling of kindness and tenderness”, communicating “caring and sharing, community and collaboration”.

The colour is a pale peach-coral hue between pink and orange.

“In seeking a hue that echoes our innate yearning for closeness and connection, we chose a colour radiant with warmth and modern elegance,” Pantone executive director Leatrice Eiseman said in a statement.

“ [It is a] shade that resonates with compassion, offers a tactile embrace, and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless.”

The New York Times said the pastel colour had a Mid-century, Palm Springs vibe, and sense of innocence due to the colour’s name, “Peach Fuzz”, evoking ideas of adolescence.

“It’s Barbie Pink wrung through a millennial pink rinse,” stylist Jeremy Allen told the NYT.

Here at Homed, we were immediately struck by the 80s nostalgia, evoking the corals and sandy pinks popular during that period.

STUFF Don't waste time in the aisle at the paint shop this weekend, here's all the kit you need to get the job done.

A similar colour is Resene Romantic, a pastel orange. Resene has several pink and orange pastel hues in the family.

The colour could be complimented by a mint green such as Resene Water Leaf, and a contrasted with a dark slate grey, such as Bokara Grey.

PAntone/Supplied Resne Romantic, and Spoonflower’s peachy wallpaper, a match made in pastel heaven.

Wallpaper brand Spoonflower has teamed with Pantone to create several patterns that showcase Peach Fuzz. Playing on 80s Art Deco styling, there’s Deco Peacock, and Modernist Lines #1, and for a more organic take, there’s the lush Iris #1, each AU$228 (NZ$260) per roll for peel and stick.

Bed Threads’ 100% flax linen duvet cover in peach ($210.00) is a close match for the light, breezy colour. While Citta’s Heavy Linen Cushion Cover in Blush ($62.93) could match.

PAntone/Supplied Bead Threads linen bedding in peach is a good match for the colour. Resene has a number of soft pinky-peachy-corals that echo the colour.

The last time Pantone picked a similar colour was 2019’s Living Coral, which was a richer, deeper hue in the same pink-orange family, but with a red base.

Peach Fuzz follows 2023’s “unconventional” colour of the year, Viva Magenta, a rich, berry-infused red, which was preceded by 90s flashback, Very Peri.