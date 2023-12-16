Real v fake: The Christmas tree debate continues

Battle of the Christmas trees? Not really, folks have personal preferences for real or fake trees.

Real tree advocate and former Stuff designer Alistair Hughes spends months nurturing his Christmas tree.

He has a handshake agreement to take a tree from the property of one of his Golden Bay neighbours. The property where the baby trees are growing has a bike trail running through it. Hughes will spot a likely candidate for the following year’s tree while he’s out riding, and keep an eye on it all year.

He can trace his love of Christmas back to his Scottish parents, who he emigrated here with when he was six.

"I think what Mum and Dad always tried to do was give my sister and I the childhood they didn't have, and part of that was just making Christmas really, really special.”

Many of his happiest memories are the "amazing times" the family enjoyed each Christmas. "It wasn't just the gifts, it was the whole sense of celebration and togetherness, the generosity of our new Kiwi friends and actually being able to go outside in the sun, which is something we could never have had back in Scotland."

Various/Supplied Al Hughes chooses his tree from wilding pines he sees along a bike track he rides regularly (left). He and his wife Rose decorate the tree together (right).

As special as his parents tried to make the day, they didn’t have pots of cash to spend on their celebrations, so the tree was a “pathetic little artificial thing which would never look like a real tree or smell like a real tree in a million years”.

When he grew up, Hughes was determined he’d have the biggest natural tree he could get his hands on. High on his list of house-hunting considerations: “Where will we put the Christmas tree?”

In the early days, they didn’t always come to the Hughes household by the most legitimate routes. He lived in the country, where it was easy enough to find a wilding pine he could lop down and drag home, “often under the cover of darkness”.

Attacked by a Christmas tree

Sometimes getting the tree home, over long distances, on the back of his bike, was a “real adventure”. "I've arrived home looking as if I'd been beaten up by a Christmas tree, which I actually had."

One time he wrestled a "real wild, wilding pine" home with branches that extended halfway out into the living room. "It was sort of like a Triffid, it had just grown in every dimension. When [my wife] Rose saw it, she actually burst into tears, which wasn't the effect I had been going for."

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Wilding pines are considered a nuisance plant and most regions are trying to eradicate them.

Hughes has given up rustling wilding pines these days. At the time of writing, he hadn’t contacted his neighbour to ask if he could take the tree he spotted earlier in the year, but he’s confident it will be OK. He sees his harvest as doing his bit to help get rid of invasive wilding pines in the region.

It's the scent of the trees that he loves. As soon as he smells that pine scent, he's projected "right back to Christmases past, to really, really happy memories".

“The biggest disadvantage of a live tree is that I can never put it up as soon as I'd like, due to its life expectancy. I usually have to wait until the second week in December, which is torture.”

The scent of the tree is also important to fellow real tree fan and Wellingtonian Pauline Le Rooy, who reckons the way her family does real trees is, "probably everything [artificial tree lovers] dread".

Kylie Klein-Nixon / Stuff There's no right or wrong way to decorate a Christmas tree, but this is one tried and true method.

To the Christmas tree farm

Each December, she, husband Dave Guerin and son, Fidel, 15, head to a local Christmas tree farm to choose their perfect tree while it's still in the ground. It gets chopped down for them, and they collect it the next week. This year they found their tree at Santa’s Forest, an Upper Hutt tree farm with a “a really nice vibe to it”.

Various/Supplied The La Rooy-Guerin household pick their tree at Santa’s Forest in Upper Hutt this year (left). They decorate their tree together as a family (right).

"We probably do have a slightly foolish approach to a real tree. It's only when we've got a tree selected and paid for and in our hands that we're like, 'Oh, are we going to fit this in the car?’”

While they might not always have a plan for getting the tree home, they do have a plan for what happens to it when the season is over. They mulch the branches for the garden, and use the logs in their outdoor pizza oven.

"I like the lifec-ycle of it for us," La Rooy says. "We will quite often say to the neighbours, 'Just give us your tree, we'll have you around for pizza with the wood later'."

Real trees come with decorative challenges that artificial trees usually don’t, says La Rooy. The branches are more flexible, so you often have to put decorations further down the limb, and you might need to add larger loops to your baubles. She has “upgraded” some of her baubles with longer fishing line loops.

"It's got to be symmetrical in a natural kind of way - we are fairly free form with how we put our decorations on. We do like the bushy effect, and we do like the height."

While she’s not fussed about how fast the tree drops needles, La Rooy reckons “it’s easier if you have wooden floors”, however if you are diligent about watering, the needles will drop less.

Those dropping needles are part of the reason Aucklander Cathy Carpenter has used the same artifical tree for the past seven years.

Needled by needles

She grew up with a real tree, but after living in London for a few years she became an artifical tree convert. Now living in Auckland with her daughter Savannah, 11, she bought her realistic-looking tree in a post-Christmas sale for about $150.

Various/Supplied Cathy Carpenter is an artificial tree enthusiast. She bought her tree at The Warehouse in a post-Christmas sale (left). She puts it up with her daughter Savannah, 11(right).

"When I came back to New Zealand I just thought, this is so much easier, and they look so real now. I pull it out of the attic, we decorate it and pull it down whenever we want - could be Mid-Jan - and that's it,” she says.

"But my daughter, who is now 11, has started to pine - a pun - for a real tree. She's like, 'Mum it's not real Christmas, I want the smell', which I imagine she's got off social media."

Savannah might be out of luck, however, as Carpenter describes herself as "fake tree all the way".

"It just makes life easier as a busy mum. It looks beautiful, as well. It's nice and symmetrical, which I like."

Putting up their tree has become a family ritual for Carpenter and Savannah. It usually takes them about two hours, playing Christmas music and choosing which baubles from their collection to use that year. They take turns choosing which colour and style to use each year.

The only decorations that don’t often make it onto their tree are the hand-made childhood heirlooms.

"They sit at the bottom of the box, and I stare at them every year going, 'God these are ugly'. Savannah also thinks they're ugly, but they obviously hold special memories. I can remember the first time she made one, when she was three years old. I think, 'you really should', but then I think, 'oh, it's going to ruin my aesthetic. I can't!' I go back and forth for a while."

Eventually, her friends came up with a solution: a second, smaller tree in Savannah’s room, which she adorns with the handmade decorations of her childhood.