Seven home trends for 2021: From Zoom rooms to electric car chargers

New, calming colours, the return of natural materials and the cementing of changes in where and how we work from home are just some of the trends area interior designers say we'll see in 2021.

While not all are a direct result of the global Covid-19 pandemic, few of these trends have been untouched by the global pandemic.

Atman Studios | Jean Philippe Delberghe | Stephanie Harvey/Unsplash Expect to see hard-wearing materials, understated Zoom backgrounds and rattan furniture in 2021.

Here's a look at what to expect over the coming year:

The return of rattan

Natural materials are increasingly popular, and woven rattan, made from the thin pliable stems of climbing palms, is moving from the patio and poolside into living and dining rooms, as well as the kitchen and bedrooms.

Sustainably grown rattan is strong, lightweight, easy to clean and can be bent and shaped to make durable furnishings.

Folding glass doors

Commercial designs often carry over into residential use, and large, industrial-style folding steel and glass doors are just the latest example of this trend, according to Julie Bradshaw, owner of Bradshaw Designs in San Antonio.

When closed, these doors provide wall-to-wall, floor-to-ceiling views to the outside. Opened, they stack back on themselves, accordion-like, eliminating any border between the outdoors and the in.

Niche offices

It's no secret that the pandemic has forced millions to set up home offices. This is expected to continue into 2021, according to Julie Risman, owner and lead designer of The Inside Story Design, with what she calls "pocket offices”.

These are spaces set up in alcoves, room corners and, most curiously, the niche rooms that were surprisingly popular in homes built in the 1990s and 2000s. Too small for most uses, these niches are often the perfect size for a cosy, out-of-the-way workspace.

The Zoom room

You want to project professionalism during video calls (Zoom or otherwise), but that big wall o' books look has become passé. Dy Lynne Dabney, designer and owner of Texas’ Joyeaux Home Décor, suggests a stylishly minimalistic background consisting of a couple of floating shelves displaying a few simple items, such as a handful of handsome books and a small plant or succulent.

Avoid anything too personal, such as family photos or a sports team cap, which can be distracting. For an even more professional look, add some uplighting behind you to wash the walls with a soft glow and create an attractive halo effect.

Charged up

When GMC introduces an electric Hummer and Ford unveils an electric F-150 (both coming in 2021), you know we've reached a tipping point. That's why Mike Robare, owner of Texas’ Robare Custom Homes, has been incorporating electric vehicle chargers into all his new builds and spec projects, anticipating that more homeowners will want a way to conveniently charge their e-vehicles.

Calming colours for chaotic times

Supplied Benjamin Moore’s Wythe Blue is one of the “new neutral” colours currently in vogue.

Greys and whites have had their run, according to colour forecasters, who predict the rise of what's being called the "new neutrals”, a more natural palette of warmer, softer earth tones with hints of yellows and taupes.

Kathryn Nelson, principal of Kathryn Nelson Design in Dallas, pointed to what she called the "gorgeous" Wythe Blue from Benjamin Moore that appears bluer in cool light, greener in warm. It's enough to bring a smile to even the grumpiest face.

Furniture upgrades

Spending more time in the house means homeowners are more likely to notice that their furniture has become ragged and worn. So they're upgrading to furnishings made with performance materials such as Sunbrella and Crypton, both of which made their reputations by withstanding the harsh conditions outside on the patio, or by the pool. Now available in interior furnishings, these fabrics repel stains and can hold up to rambunctious kids, as well as a meeting of the board of directors.

