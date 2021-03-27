Dig out grandma's Pyrex: Mid-century cookware is fab again

If you want to freshen up your kitchen, look no further than Grandma’s old casserole dishes.

Vintage kitchenware is back in style – pieces from the mid-20th century painted with flowers, bright colours, and specific functions, such as bracketed chip and dip bowls or four-piece refrigerator storage sets.

“I’ve always been an old soul and loved anything old,” said Megan Telfer, a collector of vintage dishes, salt and pepper shakers, cookie jars and “a little bit of everything.”

The 26-year-old parole officer said this hobby started with family.

Her grandmother gave her mother a green and white Pyrex “Spring Blossom” mixing bowl. “That’s when my interest was piqued,” Telfer said.

Three years later, she has more than 300 pieces of vintage Pyrex, displayed on three large bookcases. Her 5-year-old daughter has some vintage Pyrex, too.

“We don’t use 90 per cent of it,” Telfer said. “I display it.”

Some collectors buy vintage dishware to try to resell it at a profit, while others are in it for nostalgia.

"It reminds them of their mothers, aunts, grandmothers,” said antiques dealer Hope Chudy.

A year of pandemic lockdowns has led to a surge in home cooking and time spent hanging out in the kitchen. Vintage cookware fits right into that homey, old-fashioned vibe.

There are lustrous chilli bowls with handles, and casserole dishes set on top of brass candle warmers. These are durable dishes, often smaller than modern serving pieces, that can go from freezer to oven to table.

But collectors usually acquire them for enjoyment, not utility.

“It really sets your kitchen apart from others,” said Victoria Aude, an interior designer. “It’s not an item you can just buy off the shelf.”

The old dishes are also nice accents when decorating a room, said interior designer Beth Halpern Brown.

“They can add that quick pop of colour," she said. "You can decorate a wall with them, or put one on display and change the space.”

Corning first released a Pyrex dish in 1915. By the 1930s, Anchor Hocking Glass Corp. released its competitor brand Fire-King.

But it’s the kitchenware made between 1950 and 1980 that seem to be most popular right now.

In pre-pandemic days, vintage collectors would meet up at swaps. Now, people across the world are buying and selling on TradeMe, eBay, Etsy, Facebook and other websites.

On TradeMe, the cheapest pieces of vintage Pyrex available start from just a few dollars, ranging up to over a hundred dollars for more desirable designs.

New Zealand's own homegrown vintage kitchenware brands – like Temuka Pottery – are also among the most searched-for on the site.

But the very rarest pieces of Pyrex worldwide have sold for thousands of dollars, such as a 1959 “Lucky in Love” covered casserole dish that sold for the equivalent of over NZ$8000 in the US in 2017.

“The more people that collect, the higher the demand is, the more people are trying to source the right goods to be able to feed that request,” said Stan Savellis, 42, of Sydney, Australia, who has collected vintage kitchenware since his teenage years and runs the online store That Retro Piece.

Television and social media have also generated interest. Series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Mad Men highlight mid-century kitchens and kitchenware.

And then there's social media too, said Vicki Matranga, the design programs coordinator for the International Housewares Association and author of the book America at Home: A Celebration of Twentieth-Century Housewares.

“With everyone at home now, you can look at collections on Facebook or Instagram,” she said.