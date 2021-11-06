The slow art of giving broken objects a second life
Nobuko Okamoto moved from Japan to New Zealand four years ago and lives in a one-bedroom apartment in the central Christchurch suburb of Merivale. She works from her home studio practising the ancient Japanese art of kintsugi – a traditional repair method for ceramics.
NOBUKO: This building used to be one big house, but now it’s four units. I moved here last year; before that I was in Lyttelton, but I wanted to be closer to the city.
I like older buildings, and this is nostalgic and old school, but it’s been nicely renovated. I live in an upstairs apartment, and there are big windows and a lot of sunlight.
One of the windows has stained glass in it, so it looks like a rainbow when the sun reflects through. And all the sun is good for my plants.
The fiddle-leaf fig tree is my biggest houseplant. I’ve had it maybe six months. I love houseplants – it makes me happy to have them and see them flower.
I also love flowers and often get them from the market. In Japan, having fresh flowers means welcoming guests, so I had roses to welcome the photographer.
The apartment was furnished when I moved in, so the furniture is not mine, but I like it.
The bookshelf is where I put many of my favourite things – I have gifts from friends, shells, [and] some books from Japan. I had to choose my favourites to bring as books are so heavy. I like philosophy kind of books.
I have a space in my living room with a work table where I do kintsugi. I prefer to do it at home rather than in a coworking studio. I find it easier to concentrate at home in my own space. And this space has the blue wall around it, so when I come to it, I think, “OK, I’m in a kintsugi mood now”.
My family in Japan really likes ceramics, and then because of earthquakes, I had some things that needed repairing. So I read about kintsugi and I really liked it – the idea and the philosophy of it.
I visited a kintsugi workshop and I asked the craftsman if he could teach me. He agreed to teach me and I spent years learning it.
One of the first things I fixed for myself was a rice bowl that I had broken. I repaired it with my teacher and brought it with me to New Zealand.
Most craftsmen in Japan have been practising kintsugi for a long time, so I when I moved to New Zealand, I never thought I would do it as a business – I thought it was too early for me. But my teacher told me I could do it, and he told me where to get materials and how to make tools.
Kintsugi tools are not ready-made – you make them or adapt them from other tools. I have a tool I made with a chopstick and needle.
Now I have clients mostly from word of mouth; I post what I have done on Instagram. It takes a long time to repair something – I only use natural ingredients and do it in a really traditional way. So it can take three to six months for things to dry. It’s very slow. But that’s part of kintsugi.
When I’m not working, I like listening to music and doing yoga and meditation in this room. And I put on some essential oils.
I have an oil burner from Japan, and sometimes I make my own blend – things like lavender or eucalyptus. My mother loves aromatherapy and used to burn oils when I was a child.
When I was a teenager, I had an injury and had to stay at home for a while, so I got a book and I learned about aromatherapy. Now it relaxes me, but it’s probably about that memory from my childhood as well.
All of my family is still in Japan. I miss them, of course, but I have been living in New Zealand for four years now. The first time I came here was in 1998; it was the summer holiday in Japan and I wanted to explore.
I was 16 years old, too young to worry about things and I had no idea that the seasons were opposite.
When I arrived in Christchurch, it was snowing. I went to a backpackers and a lot of people there were skiers and snowboarders, so I started going with them to Mt Hutt.
I became quite a good snowboarder and I went back to Japan and competed, and that was the beginning of my snowboarding life. I was a pro snowboarder for a while.
I used to run a cafe-bar venue in Japan and I had to close it because of the earthquakes. I decided I wanted a new challenge and I thought maybe I could improve my English and [get to] know another culture, so I came back to New Zealand.
Now I am studying business and marketing, and I work in a bar at the weekends. And then I do kintsugi, too. I love new challenges. I’d like to study viticulture in the future.