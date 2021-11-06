The slow art of giving broken objects a second life

Nobuko Okamoto practises the ancient Japanese art of kintsugi at her home studio in Christchurch.

Nobuko Okamoto moved from Japan to New Zealand four years ago and lives in a one-bedroom apartment in the central Christchurch suburb of Merivale. She works from her home studio practising the ancient Japanese art of kintsugi – a traditional repair method for ceramics.

NOBUKO: This building used to be one big house, but now it’s four units. I moved here last year; before that I was in Lyttelton, but I wanted to be closer to the city.

I like older buildings, and this is nostalgic and old school, but it’s been nicely renovated. I live in an upstairs apartment, and there are big windows and a lot of sunlight.

One of the windows has stained glass in it, so it looks like a rainbow when the sun reflects through. And all the sun is good for my plants.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Okamoto also likes to listen to music and do yoga and meditation in her living room.

The fiddle-leaf fig tree is my biggest houseplant. I’ve had it maybe six months. I love houseplants – it makes me happy to have them and see them flower.

I also love flowers and often get them from the market. In Japan, having fresh flowers means welcoming guests, so I had roses to welcome the photographer.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Kintsugi is a traditional repair method for ceramics. Okamoto has spent years learning the craft.

The apartment was furnished when I moved in, so the furniture is not mine, but I like it.

The bookshelf is where I put many of my favourite things – I have gifts from friends, shells, [and] some books from Japan. I had to choose my favourites to bring as books are so heavy. I like philosophy kind of books.

I have a space in my living room with a work table where I do kintsugi. I prefer to do it at home rather than in a coworking studio. I find it easier to concentrate at home in my own space. And this space has the blue wall around it, so when I come to it, I think, “OK, I’m in a kintsugi mood now”.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Okamoto says it can take a long time to repair something using the kintsugi method.

My family in Japan really likes ceramics, and then because of earthquakes, I had some things that needed repairing. So I read about kintsugi and I really liked it – the idea and the philosophy of it.

I visited a kintsugi workshop and I asked the craftsman if he could teach me. He agreed to teach me and I spent years learning it.

One of the first things I fixed for myself was a rice bowl that I had broken. I repaired it with my teacher and brought it with me to New Zealand.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff ‘Kintsugi tools are not ready-made – you make them or adapt them from other tools,’ says Okamoto.

Most craftsmen in Japan have been practising kintsugi for a long time, so I when I moved to New Zealand, I never thought I would do it as a business – I thought it was too early for me. But my teacher told me I could do it, and he told me where to get materials and how to make tools.

Kintsugi tools are not ready-made – you make them or adapt them from other tools. I have a tool I made with a chopstick and needle.

Now I have clients mostly from word of mouth; I post what I have done on Instagram. It takes a long time to repair something – I only use natural ingredients and do it in a really traditional way. So it can take three to six months for things to dry. It’s very slow. But that’s part of kintsugi.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Okamoto says she prefers to do her work at home rather than at a coworking studio.

When I’m not working, I like listening to music and doing yoga and meditation in this room. And I put on some essential oils.

I have an oil burner from Japan, and sometimes I make my own blend – things like lavender or eucalyptus. My mother loves aromatherapy and used to burn oils when I was a child.

When I was a teenager, I had an injury and had to stay at home for a while, so I got a book and I learned about aromatherapy. Now it relaxes me, but it’s probably about that memory from my childhood as well.

All of my family is still in Japan. I miss them, of course, but I have been living in New Zealand for four years now. The first time I came here was in 1998; it was the summer holiday in Japan and I wanted to explore.

I was 16 years old, too young to worry about things and I had no idea that the seasons were opposite.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Most of Okamoto’s kintsugi clients now come from word of mouth.

When I arrived in Christchurch, it was snowing. I went to a backpackers and a lot of people there were skiers and snowboarders, so I started going with them to Mt Hutt.

I became quite a good snowboarder and I went back to Japan and competed, and that was the beginning of my snowboarding life. I was a pro snowboarder for a while.

I used to run a cafe-bar venue in Japan and I had to close it because of the earthquakes. I decided I wanted a new challenge and I thought maybe I could improve my English and [get to] know another culture, so I came back to New Zealand.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Okamoto says the flat furniture isn’t hers, ‘but I like it’.

Now I am studying business and marketing, and I work in a bar at the weekends. And then I do kintsugi, too. I love new challenges. I’d like to study viticulture in the future.