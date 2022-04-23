My table still bears the scratches from my mother's dancing

This table belonged to Angela Clifford’s parents and holds a lot of memories for her.

Angela Clifford is the CEO of Eat New Zealand and co-owner of Tongue In Groove Wines. She lives on a 16-acre block in North Canterbury, the Food Farm, with her husband, Nick Gill, and three children, Ruby (18), Matilda (15) and Flynn (13). They share their space with two dogs, one cat and a menagerie of farm animals.

Angela: Our property is a permaculture property, so it makes you think in systems. The glory vine covers the outdoor space in summer and dies back over the winter to let the sunlight in, and the concrete floors soak up the heat to keep the house warm.

The wood oven is a really important part of life for us. We use it for all sorts of things, from roasting tomatoes for passata to pizzas, larger joints of meats and slow-cooked dishes. It’s the best thing for feeding a crowd, and we turn that whole space into an outdoor kitchen over summer.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The wood oven is ‘the best thing for feeding a crowd’, says Clifford.

READ MORE:

* At home in the Breaker Bay 'whale house' of video artist Jason O'Hara

* At home with Peta Mathias

* Down to earth: Angela Clifford's Food Farm reconnects eaters with the land



When we built this house, we wanted spaces for big tables because they really are the heart of our home. As a family, we sit around tables for meals, and when we have people come to visit, we add to the table. It’s a place where food is consumed, ideas are exchanged – it’s where we serve food and wine.

The indoor table belonged to my parents. I grew up at this table and I have a lot of memories around it. There were even scratches from my 21st birthday when my mother was dancing around the table.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Clifford and husband Nick Gill met while they were both studying wine in Australia.

My father is a twin and on their 40th birthdays, they had these balloon cars and they slid them along this table. It speaks to the essence of celebration and hospitality, and I can see the thread of that pulled throughout everything I do.

I am from Christchurch originally, but my father was a cattle buyer, and we spent a lot of time out in rural areas and out of the city. My father was a wonderful vegetable gardener and I grew up with a very big veggie garden and fruit trees.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff ‘Gardening is how I relax,’ says farmer, educator and foodie Clifford.

I got together with Nick in Australia; we got our first flat and dug up the front lawn and planted vegetables. I met him at the University of Adelaide, where we both studied wine.

We had been living and working in the Barossa Valley when we came back to New Zealand in 2004, with our then six-month-old daughter, Ruby. She has just gone to university now.

February to May is particularly busy as it’s our peak harvest season; there's a series of sequential harvests from vegetables to tree fruit, and then we're preserving for the winter ahead. It's also a really important time of year for seed saving and cutting firewood – that sort of thing.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Clifford says they make everything from kombucha to preserved peaches.

We make everything from kombucha to tomato paste, preserved peaches, passata – so much stuff. And we have dried ingredients for tea: bergamot, chamomile [and] evening primrose. That preserve shelf in our house is just the one that we can easily grab things from – we have back-up ones in the shed.

I grudgingly shop at the supermarket. But we work really hard to not have to do it very often. I’d say 80 to 90 per cent of what we eat is from here or the community. We give away food and we swap food. We do everything we can to encourage the community to come with us.

We have Wwoofers [Willing Workers on Organic Farms] throughout the growing season. We have had somewhere between 300 and 500 Wwoofers over the last 17 years. Our children have learnt there’s a myriad of ways to hold your knife and fork and every country has a pancake.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff The flax bag was made by a Wwoofer who stayed with Clifford. ‘We grow a lot of flax, so it’s wonderful to use it as a resource.’

The flax bag on the chair is made by a Wwoofer, Ngaio Cowell. She is studying raranga [weaving] at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa.

We grow a lot of flax, so it’s wonderful to use it as a resource, and Ngaio really opened our eyes to how much it could be used for, from string to baskets. She also taught us a lot more about the tikanga [cultural practice of using flax].

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Flowers provide a biodiversity habitat in the food gardens, ‘but it’s lovely to pick them as well’.

We have flowers in our food gardens as pollinators and biodiversity habitat, but it’s lovely to pick them as well. We always have a bunch of flowers from the garden in the house.

My work is full-on and I wear a lot of hats. But now I'm mostly focusing on the Eat NZ Hui in Christchurch, which brings people together to talk about sustainable food and food growing. And then in June we've got a national food celebration coming up – Feast Matariki.

Gardening is how I relax. I don’t see a lot of delineation between different parts of my life – I don’t go, “Oh, these are my hours to relax”.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Growing your own food ‘is an incredibly connected and mindful way to spend your time,’ says Clifford.

A lot of people say to me, “I don’t have time to grow my own food”. And I always reframe that as “it’s not a priority for you”. For a lot of people, growing food has moved up in priorities, but not just because we’re at home more or worried about the cost of living; once you start, it’s an incredibly connected and mindful way to spend your time.

There hasn’t been a historical culture of small holdings in NZ. I do think that’s changing. Small farms can be really productive.