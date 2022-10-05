Summer soirees sorted: 10 ways to up your hosting game

A few funky styles are all you need to get the party started.

Looking forward to hosting some summer soirees? Now’s the perfect time to get your entertaining essentials sorted.

Eye-catching table linens, funky glasses and colourful plates should help get the party started.

And a few special pieces, such as an unusual wine carafe or a quirky serving platter, are the perfect way to add some personal touches to a casual dinner date with friends.

Think bright, bold and outside the box - and let the good times roll.

