How the pandemic changed our concept of home and how we use our spaces

The pandemic has shown us the importance of creating boundaries within our homes, such as having a dedicated space for work.

Reid and Heather Collier love their home. Located in the US state of Virginia, the 188m² Victorian home was a sanctuary during the pandemic.

The couple strung up a hammock under the shade of the big magnolia in the backyard, where the family enjoyed picnics and their son played in the sandbox.

As the pandemic wore on, though, the Colliers didn't particularly like their house. They couldn't stop seeing all the things that needed attention: paint colours they didn't like, a lack of storage in the kitchen.

And with the addition of their second child and both parents working from home, they felt squeezed, at times bumping up against the confines of the house: Their active toddler kept bonking his head on the glass-top dining table.

The Colliers had to reassess their domestic situation from top to bottom. They painted, renovated a bathroom, added shelving, built a patio, updated the landscaping. And after a particularly hard collision with that dining table, they decided it was more important for their kids to have room to play than to have formal dinner. The dining room became a second living room.

For the past two years, homes have had to work overtime, serving as schools, offices and gyms.

Life turned inward, and living spaces changed too, accelerating movements towards wellness at home, nostalgia and maximalism that were already underway.

For families like the Colliers, the adjustments they've made have proved beneficial for their family dynamic and allowed them to settle in comfortably for the long haul. “If you put the work into your home, you really feel like being there,” Reid says.

Trend/Unsplash Movements towards wellness at home, nostalgia and maximalism gained strength as we were all stuck at home during the pandemic.

The need for separate spaces

Boundaries have been in short supply the past two years, especially in the home. Bedrooms became offices, dining rooms became schools. Family roles morphed as parent became teacher, child became colleague.

Work time, school time, mealtime often bled together into one long, chaotic slog without the physical and mental demarcations that helped make sense of the day. And 9-to-5 became a thing of the past.

When gyms shuttered in 2020, many people needed somewhere to work out at home, which meant adding equipment and installing mirrors. As US designer Zoe Feldman found, clients didn't just want an attractive, functional area to exercise in – they wanted a separate one.

“They need to have a dedicated space, and the kids also don't play in there and the husband doesn't man-cave in there,” says Feldman.

123rf With gyms closing, many people wanted a separate space for working out at home.

After more than a year of working side by side at the same table, in a cramped guest room surrounded by baby gear and clothes, the Colliers decided to put a pint-size studio in the backyard.

Designed by Reid, the studio added just 11 square metres but offered a new world: a quiet place for Heather, an ad agency executive producer and vice president, to conduct calls with clients and a workbench to tinker with jewellery for her vintage-fashion side hustle.

It also gave Reid, a creative director, a distraction-free place to do his graphic design work.

The studio “allows us to concentrate, which we haven't been able to do at home,” Reid says. “The act of leaving the house and walking across the yard, there's a change that comes over you. Now I'm in a creatively dedicated zone.”

Luisa Brimble/unsplash People are keen to bring the outdoors in with different textures and houseplants.

Bringing the outside in

While some boundaries within the home need to be rebuilt, at least one has been eagerly erased: the line between inside and outside. Confinement has caused many to turn our homes inside out, transforming outdoor areas into entertaining and dining hubs and taking interior design cues from nature.

Memphis-based designer Carmeon Hamilton started her interior design career 14 years ago in the health-care sector, creating spaces for hospitals and nursing homes for dementia patients. She focused on stimulating memory, using colour, texture and scent to activate the senses and energise the mind, and bringing the outdoors in – all techniques she has seen playing out in residential design for the past two years.

“I was dealing with people who couldn't escape years ago,” says Hamilton, now host of HGTV's Reno My Rental. “And now most of the world can't escape, and that's been a huge part of design.”

Making a safe space

For the better part of a decade, the Danish concept of “hygge” (meaning “cosy”) has been popular in the design world, as people sought to imbue their spaces with not just a look, but a feeling of intimacy.

During the pandemic, hygge has taken on a new, all-encompassing dimension. Feldman has been transforming family rooms, studies and dens into intimate refuges.

“We are doing a lot of textured walls, almost like having people feel like their room feels like a warm sweater or a hug. People are really liking cosy right now,” she says.

“The fire is going and it's very tonal and textural. There are tonnes of soft fabrics like sheepskin, chenille, mohair and velvets.”

123RF During the pandemic, hygge has taken on a new, all-encompassing dimension.

Instead of starting with a design aesthetic or inspiration piece, Feldman and her clients are using feelings as a launching point. "Really anything that makes you feel really, really warm, put your feet up and read a book, have a big glass of red wine, and put on some music," she says. "And that's also the hard part of it. We aren't relaxed, politically and environmentally. The home needs to feel like a safe space and reprieve."

Nozawa says clients during the pandemic have come to her less for resale-friendly designs and more for highly personalised looks that they can enjoy for the long haul.

"They want their homes to tell their stories and be surrounded by something that means something to them," she said. "That's happening a lot earlier in the design process."

HOMED Decals, colour treatments and wallpaper are back in a big way.

Bringing colour back

The pre-pandemic era was dominated by all-white interiors and minimalist straight lines. "Everything was white. It was sterile and boring," Hamilton says. "And I think once people had to live in it during the pandemic they were like, 'this isn't the most exciting thing to be surrounded by', and that's when the resurgence of colour came back."

The tedium of the pandemic might be behind a shift towards pieces from the postmodern era. Think psychedelic murals, abstract art, asymmetry and curves. "There's a boldness and confidence to 1980s and 90s furniture and art that's just very appealing during these times of questioning and uncertainty – and also as we've continued to emerge from the long period of polite aesthetic neutrality that dominated the design scene," says Anthony Barzilay Freund, editorial director and director of fine art for 1stDibs, an online marketplace for high-end home furnishings and fashion.

As buyers grow tired of the Mad Men aesthetic and millennials look to echo the surroundings they grew up with, they are turning their attention to recent history. "It makes sense that we're marching into the brash 80s and 90s," Freund says. "Those are decades that are only now distant enough for us to feel nostalgic about them."