Here's what experts predict for the hot interior design trends of 2023

According to the pros, 2023 is going to be a beautiful year for interior design.

It’s a lot to get into, but it all starts with the question: What are some design trends that you think will be huge in 2023?

“In 2022 plaster and lime wash started to make their way into design again, and I think 2023 is going to be the year it is infused deep into the design of everyone’s homes!” Lindye Galloway, founder and chief creative officer at Lindye Galloway Design Studio, told A Design Partnership.

“I also think there will be a lean towards warmer colours for moodier spaces that are emphasised through rich colours and textures.”

According to Joshua Smith, principal designer and founder at Joshua Smith Inc, 2023 is going to be another big year for health and wellness.

“We’ll continue to see a focus on health and wellness in 2023 as people are now valuing their homes more than ever,” he explained.

“When it comes to space planning, clients are requesting intentional spaces for activities like meditation, yoga, exercise, and last but not least, home spas – hello Gwyneth Paltrow!

Dane Wetton/Unsplash The pandemic has changed our thinking about home: People are wanting to incorporate yoga and meditation spaces.

“Incorporating nature into our living spaces is becoming increasingly popular.

“Whether it brings the outdoors in – via mother nature’s air filtration system (aka houseplants) – or bringing the indoors out – through the increased use of outdoor kitchens and other multipurpose exterior living spaces.”

Joanna Davis/Stuff The houseplant trend has been with us for a few years, and is not showing signs of letting up.

As far as colour schemes are concerned, expect more dramatic looks next year.

“Soft blush pinks and corals will be big in 2023 as designers move away from all white and grey decor,” Jerad Gardemal, principal designer and owner of JF Garemal Designs, said.

“It is a great way to reintroduce colour into a home that was more monochromatic. Faux finishes on powder room walls and mantels will also be on trend. Dark accent walls in large rooms will provide a dramatic accent in an open floor plan home.”

Supplied Pantone's colour of 2023 is a rich, cool magenta, like the red accent in this stunning Gucci armchair.

And, if the past is anything to go by, we’re sure to see a decent showing of Pantone’s 2023 colour of the year – a rich, berry-infused red known as Viva Magenta.

The institute calls the colour "an unconventional shade for an unconventional time” on its social media posting, and says it’s inspired by cochineal bugs, which used to be used to make red food colouring.

