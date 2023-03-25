Wellington tattoo artist and psychology student says tattooing is like counselling

Tattoo artist and student Ina Rufino says her shared Wellington flat is light and bright, and a ‘really happy home’.

Ina Rufino has always been drawn to creative people, which could explain why the tattoo artist/student shares a flat with a photographer, an artist, a podcaster and a textile artist. Rufino, 25, lives in the Wellington suburb of Hataitai.

INA RUFINO: I was born in Manila in the Philippines, but when I 3 years old, my parents moved me and my three siblings to Wellington.

I grew up in Newlands, but have always liked cities, so I moved to Auckland as soon as I finished high school. I went to film school for a year and then did an early childhood course and taught because I wasn’t quite sure what I wanted to do with my life.

I headed back to Wellington in 2019 following a bad breakup. I really missed my family. I was living at home and unemployed when I started tattooing, firstly on myself and then my father and friends let me practise on them.

I now have a studio in Courtenay Place, Tats by Ina, which I fit around my studies. I’m in my last year of an anthropology and psychology degree at Victoria University.

I’d like to go into counselling, especially for women. In some ways, tattooing is similar to counselling in that it’s all about talking to people and making them feel comfortable.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The drawing is by Rufino’s flatmate, artist Olly Zander-Jones. A number of Zander-Jones’ works are displayed on the living room walls.

This is the second flat I’ve lived in since returning to Wellington. The first, in Mt Cook, was pretty but cold. We’ve been in this flat for two years – three of us moved from Mt Cook and others have come and gone, but we’re all friends.

What we love about it is that it’s so light and bright. And it was renovated just before we moved in, so it was super clean and everything – from the painted walls to the tiles and the soft-close cupboards – was brand-new. We even had to pull the stickers off the new appliances. We’ve never lived somewhere so nice before.

The only downside is that the rooms are quite small. It’s a four-bedroom, 105m² home shared between five of us. The couple have the room with the ensuite.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Rufino found the green vintage vase at Monty’s, a pre-loved store in Wellington. She got on well with the owner, who invited her to start tattooing there. Rufino worked out of that space for a year before moving to her current studio. The dried flowers came from Yvette Edwards Studio in Wellington.

My room can only just fit a queen bed and a clothing rack. But that’s also a good thing because it means we don’t just stick to our bedrooms but come out into the lounge and are social.

It’s a big, old house that was divided up at some stage into two flats. We have the bottom flat, which has a big deck. In summer, we throw the doors open, and it makes the whole place seem so much larger.

It’s a really happy home. We’re all at that stage where we’re thinking about moving overseas or to different cities. I will be sad when this flat breaks up.

Once I finish my degree, I’m hoping to head to Berlin. I’ve made lots of tattoo contacts over there via Instagram and there could be the opportunity to do some guest tattooing. I was always a bit intimidated by the tattoo community, but I’ve actually found it to be really inclusive and friendly.

I’m currently planning a six-month student exchange in Prague. That means I can study and travel at weekends. Berlin is top of the list of places I want to visit.

I’d like to see how far I can take tattooing and then explore a career in counselling.