Wellington apartment a 'moving feast' of art, books and plants - 'Nothing is permanent'

Hamish McKay has been collecting art since the 1980s and the apartment he shares with his wife, Anna Ronberg, has plenty of wall space to showcase it.

Wellington art dealer Hamish McKay has carefully curated the apartment he shares in the CBD with his wife, Anna Ronberg, and their dog, Doug. When the couple were looking to buy a home together, they sought an apartment with enough wall space for their extensive art collection, featuring works by artists such as Don Driver, Peter Robinson, Karl Fritsch, Billy Apple, Mikala Dwyer, Shane Cotton, Gavin Hipkins and Patrick Pound. McKay has recently celebrated the 30-year anniversary of his art gallery.

Hamish McKay: I had been living up the coast at Raumati Beach, in a mid-century house I bought in my late 30s. I had lived there for 17 years and Anna lived in a house on The Terrace.

After we married, we stayed at one another’s houses. It was the maintenance of two places that became too much.

Then we sold our houses and cfjollectively bought this apartment together. We loved its proximity to the city, the openness and the light. It was a blank canvas, and it had enough wall space and room to put our collective things together to build a home. My Raumati house didn’t have much wall space, so a lot of my art had been in storage.

I started buying art when I was working at the National Art Gallery in the late 1980s. I was working and flatting with my friend, Stuart McKenzie, before he became a film-maker. I was also putting on exhibitions.

When there were profits at the gallery I worked at, I’d buy something myself. I knew Ronnie van Hout, and he gave me a photo for my birthday, and things went from there.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The couple combined their furniture and art effortlessly. The hanging lamp near the window is made out of seaweed and was created by their friend, the artist Karl Fritsch.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The spare bedroom has Japanese patterned kimono prints beside the bed, which the couple bought for $5 from a shop in Kilbirnie. The yellow painting is by Kieren Seymour and is titled Family & Friends 2021.

Pretty much all the art I have are works by people I know – I’ve exhibited their work and become friends with most of them: Peter Robinson and (the late) Billy Apple. Every piece has a story and all give me joy.

I’ve put them up randomly, but if you look at this wall, there are circles in each of the art works, connecting them. That’s where you think, is there a theme? I like abstract work, I like authenticity and ideas. Every time I look around, I see a new angle.

The Robin Neate painting is Anna’s. She bought it off me 10 years ago. She was bananas for it. I wish I had known we were getting married, or I would have given her a discount. I now get to enjoy it again because I thought it was a gorgeous painting.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff McKay purchased the Billy Apple rainbow work before he passed away. It is an eight-colour solid plexiglass. ‘It was created in 1965, which was the year I was born, so there’s a nice synergy there,’ he says.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The chair is by Martino Gamper and the Peter Robinson is one of the many works by the artist in McKay’s home. The brick work is actually a sculpture by Barnard McIntyre, which was in McKay’s first exhibition when his gallery opened in March 1993.

I’ve got a lot of art works by Peter Robinson, who I recently worked with on a show in April last year, along with Shane Cotton. Peter and Shane are both good friends of mine. I started showing Shane 30 years ago. I’ve got a number of Peter Robinsons from old swaps from years gone by.

Anna and I bought the Turkish rugs, the sideboard, and the Ercol dining table together. We’ve never argued over what to put in our house, and it all came together fairly effortlessly. We’ve got a tonne of books – reference books and art books. I’m always getting books out and moving them to keep things fluid.

I’ve always had mid-century furniture, as it suited my last house. I bought the Florence Knoll couch in Melbourne. The green couch came from Anna, and we had them recovered.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff McKay reads one of his many books on his Florence Knoll couch. The painting behind is by Diena Georgetti, Jaguar is Jaguar, 2011.

The dining chairs I’ve collected over the years. No-one seems to know who made them. I’ve found some in junk shops in Ngaio, and I’ve now got about 12. We’re also filling the place with houseplants. We’re adding and subtracting. It’s a moving feast. Nothing is permanent.

Art feeds the soul. I can’t imagine not having art around. It’s part of who I am. It’s my way of negotiating the world.