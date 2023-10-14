Are these the best children's bedrooms in the country? Check out the competition winners

Gemma Duff painted her children’s rooms for their fifth birthdays. “We always get lovely comments from visitors when they see the rooms,” she says.

Children’s rooms are often spaces where we allow our imaginations to run wild.

We all like to indulge our children, and because decor updates need involve only paint and wallpaper, they’re easy to change as children’s tastes mature.

In partnership with Resene, we asked readers to send in their photos of room makeovers using Resene products.

From a slew of entries, we had to find a winner, and the first place goes to Gemma Duff, from Henderson, Auckland, who gave her children, Hazel and Drew, bedroom makeovers for their 5th birthdays.

“For Hazel’s room the inspiration was Disney and she wanted the colour pink. (...) I was really pleased with the finish and combination of colours in Hazel's room, especially the metallic paint. I was stoked at the transformations and both children absolutely love their rooms,” Duff says

In Hazel’s room, she used Resene paints: Pale Rose, Silver Chalice, Strikemaster, FX Metallic Sugar and Spice, Magnetic Magic, and wins a $500 Resene voucher and $500 Prezzie card.

Duff did an even more challenging paint job on son Drew’s room. There, the inspiration was space. Using metallic paint over a larger surface made the job tricky, but ultimately satisfying, she says.

Supplied Chris Shaw’s daughter chose a space theme for her room.

Second place winner Chris Shaw, from Upper Hutt, also wanted a space theme for their 4-year-old daughter.

“We moved in December last year and my daughter (4 years old) wanted a space theme wall, but we didn't want to make the room – which we painted Resene Pearl Lusta – too dark,” Shaw says. ”I also had to get this done in her daycare window, starting prep of the room and having everything dried and moved back by bedtime, which was an additional challenge.”

The background was painted Resene Gumboot and then lightened with Resene True Blue “lightly applied over the top”. A small roller was then used with testpots to provide the bolder textures, including Lochmara, Diamond, Rolling Hills, and Time Traveller.

“I then used a hand-held paint sprayer to apply a Resene interior gloss white, making sure the setting of the sprayer provided 'splatter' rather than full coverage, while trying to trace a pattern of a nebular from an online photo,” Shaw says.

“We are happy with the end result, and have stuck on small wooden planets, and are slowly making some rockets and a paper mache moon to hang against the wall.

“My daughter loves it and it provides a great space background without making the room too dark or gloomy.”

Shaw wins a $250 Resene voucher and $250 Prezzie card.

A few other admired entries are shown below:

New Lynn, Auckland, woman Lilli Knight wanted to use red, yellow, and green together for son Jimmy’s bedroom, inspired by the illustrations in the classic children’s book Goodnight Moon.

“The book, which came out in the 1940s, features a bedroom with the walls and furniture painted in strong vibrant colours. This theme fits perfectly with our vintage maximalist style!

“We already had the rug for this room which features red tones,” she says, “so decided to go for a deep green, Resene Stromboli on the walls and then use a bright yellow, Resene Tulip Tree to paint his wardrobe cupboard. The space mobile hanging from the ceiling was painted in a variety of Resene test pots.”

Amy Foster This room was decorated for a baby in neutrals.

Amy Foster, in Maungaturoto, Northland, wanted something unisex for a baby’s room. She chose Resene Blue Smoke for the bottom half of the walls.

“We wanted it simple but cute,” she says. “The top half of the walls we used Resene Sea Fog as we had some leftover from a bathroom reno we had recently done. We also love this as it’s pretty neutral and seems to go with a lot of colours.”

Lance Elrick Elrick says his daughter was “over the moon with her new bedroom friends”.

Lance Elrick, from Kihikihi, Waikato, used multiple testpots for his daughter’s dinosaur room. “

Margie Cates Cates says the final results is “more apocalyptic than I intended but much loved by James”.

Sticking with the prehistoric theme, Margie Cates wanted her son James’ room to be a “landscape for dinosaurs”.

Alex Baker Alex Baker chose Resene Merino for the walls, with Half Merino on the ceiling.

This room shows how neutrals can work in a child’s room. Alex Baker, from Wellington, painted their daughter's bedroom Resene Merino, with Half Merino on the ceiling.

“We liked the light but warm colour to brighten an east-facing room which only gets sun in the morning. This room was previously my office - hence the mounted deer heads - but we thought they looked nice with the new paint.”

Sarah Hill Aucklander Sarah Hill allowed her son Rylan, 8, to choose any colour for a feature wall in his room as an incentive for reluctantly moving to a newly built house.

Aucklander Sarah Hill and family allowed son Rylan, 8, to choose any colour for a feature wall in his room as an incentive for moving to a newly built house.

"He chose Resene Clockwork Orange as orange is and always has been his favourite colour. Initially, we thought it would be too bright but as we said he could choose any colour, we let him go ahead.”

Sarah Kerby Sarah Kerby, from Nelson, chose colours to match son Willy’s cat, star and moon wallpaper, in his room which became a “safe space” after Willy spent much of the previous 18 months in a hospital room.

Sarah Kerby Willy chose his own duvet cover and wallpaper. His mum says: “It gave us so much hope to think about how life would be after treatment.”

Sarah Kerby had son Willy’s bedroom painted as a gift (by Danny and Letitia Hammersley from Pride in Painting) after the four-year-old was diagnosed with cancer.

As well as the Hovia wallpaper, three Resene paints were used: The inky indigo colour on the walls is Licorice, the white is Half Black White, and the orange on his refurbished dresser is California.

“This is my favourite room in the house, because it’s been Willy’s safe space after spending most of the last 18 months in a sterile hospital room while he went through treatment. It’s the first time we’ve owned our own home, so being able to make the space exactly how he wanted it to be was just the nicest.”