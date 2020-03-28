Buying a first home when you're on your own - and over 50

Picking yourself back up and finding emotional and financial stability after a marriage or a long relationship ends, is incredibly testing.

For those who have sacrificed their career and earning capacity over the years for family, they find themselves, in their more mature years, looking to buy their first home with a share of the money from the family property, and often an uncertain income.

Architecture masters student and mother-of-two , Gina Hochstein was lucky that her Mt Eden home was mortgage-free. So she came away with half the money the house sold for in 2017 – just under $1 million, after legal fees and expenses.

Most of this she planned to put into a stable home for herself and the girls who were starting at Auckland University the following year.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Gina Hochstein finally secured a home in Sandringham, after seeing more than 42 houses and missing out on some at auction.

And although she spent months looking in her preferred areas of Freeman's Bay and Ponsonby, after seeing more than 42 houses, missing out on some at auction, she ended up putting an offer in on a place in Sandringham.

It was passed in at auction. The seller had held out for $1.1 million for the small, but nicely presented home, but it was May 2018 and the Auckland market was stalling.

"I didn't want this place at the time – the only thing going for it was it had three bedrooms," she says. The equivalent in Freeman's Bay or Ponsonby, would have cost $1.2 million minimum.

But Hochstein had several things in her favour when negotiating on the 1929 duplex home near Sandringham village – she was a cash buyer in a cooling market, new laws deterring overseas buyers buying existing homes meant that some of her competition was cut out and she was under no illusion that this was her dream house. So she gave a maximum price of $900,000 and walked away.

"They kept saying: 'She's got to come over $1 million', but I never did," she says.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Two years after Gina Hochstein purchased her Sandringham home for $900,00, it is now valued at around $1.04 million.

She feels like she did pretty well, in both the sale of the family home and her purchase. Getting her Mt Eden home picture perfect took a lot of personal elbow grease, but she got the results.

"I managed to sell the Mt Eden house for 10 per cent above CV and bought Sandringham at around 10 per cent under CV. "

The now freshly minted architect has added her sense of style to her 90 sq m home. Hochstein sold the furniture from the family house and shopped carefully on Trade Me for everything from a fridge, to an oven and dining table to fit the new house.

In total, she spent $25,000 on getting the place the way she wanted it.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Gina Hochstein lives on a careful budget and has a buffer from her savings for her lighter working months over summer.

Two years on, the Sandringham home is now valued at around $1.04 million. Hochstein is good friends with her immediate neighbours in the other duplex and likes the security of having them on the other side of the thick common wall.

And the house remains very much a haven for the family.

"Sitting at the small dining table, I look out at greenery – camelias and cherry blossom and a green hedge," she says.

The girls, now in their third year of university, are both living at home so they can concentrate on their studies.

However, once utilities, insurance, car maintenance are paid, it doesn't leave a lot over from her part-time architecture tutor salary, weekly board from the girls and a small architectural jewellery side business.

"I have a huge amount of financial anxiety," Hochstein admits.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Gina Hochstein is good friends with her immediate neighbours in the other duplex and likes the security of having them on the other side of the thick common wall.

Getting a mortgage on your own

But she is one of the lucky ones – she hasn't had to go to the bank, cap in hand, and ask for a mortgage.

Geoff Bawden, a senior mortgage adviser with Bawden Consulting, says more mature people are being asked some tough questions by lenders, intent on responsible lending.

They will want to know your exit strategy and what happens as your income slides away, he warns.

Bawden had one mature woman client who was a nurse with two main work contracts and who wanted to take out a small mortgage so she could spend some money improving her home, which she owned freehold.

"I had to paint the picture. Here's what she's earned – she's in demand – if she had to, she could ramp up her hours and she didn't need to borrow the money in reality."

Put like this, a mainstream bank said, "I understand". But for her own bank, it just didn't tick the boxes.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Gina Hochstein has added her sense of style to her 90 sq m home.

Learning to live on a leaner budget

Hochstein lives on a careful budget and has a buffer from her savings for her lighter working months over summer.

To succeed in your new life flying solo, it's about managing expectations, says Lisa Dudson, a financial adviser at Acumen, who also advises on real estate investment.

Dudson has clients who have taken years to get back into the property market because they can't find a place they can afford in the area they want.

She will advise at times that they rent somewhere small in the area they like and buy an investment property elsewhere.

"At least someone is paying off the mortgage with the rent," she says.

