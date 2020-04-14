I used to be homeless. Last month I bought my first home

OPINION: As a strong-willed 16-year-old runaway, I spent nights sleeping on Auckland park benches, brushing my teeth in public toilets, and couch surfing stranger’s homes. Nearly 20 years later, I’m finally sheltered in my own home.

It’s a deeply emotional moment. The final few days to closing were super stressful. We were in the midst of going into lockdown, our Kiwisaver funds were evaporating in the market freefall...we almost didn’t make it. “We” being my amazing husband Hugh and three children aged 8, 10 and 16.

I don’t often share about my past, but it’s helpful context to imagine just how tough a journey it has been to home ownership. A journey requiring struggle, luck and a supportive whanau.

I left home when I was a teenager and in Pasifika culture, that’s forbidden. I tore completely away, didn’t really talk to my parents. Years later my mother visited me in Dunedin when I had my second child, and again in Palmerston North when I had my third. But I only reconnected with them properly just five years ago. In a wonderful surprise, my four brothers, their partners and children and my parents joined me in Palmy to celebrate my 30th.

That day my parents saw what kind of place we were living in. Hugh and I were both working in low income jobs at not-for-profit organisations. Struggling to pay increasing rent for a cold, damp and cramped house - fearing eviction if we complained. My clothes literally went mouldy in their drawers. Our furniture rotted. It was horrible.

Then one night I woke to discover my daughter struggling to breathe. Hearts in our throats, we called an ambulance, and paramedics restored her breathing. Before they took her to the hospital, one of them told me that it was my damp house making my daughter sick. They felt it the moment they walked through the doors.

And that was the moment my parents decided to step in, borrowing against their home in Auckland to buy us a warm, dry, safe home. That way, we could pay rent to my parents, know our rent payments were capped, that we wouldn’t get kicked out, and the house wouldn’t be sold from under us. A safe, stable, healthy home - but not ours.

This stable, secure rental gave us time to knock off our debts, invest in vege gardens to knock back our food bills, make sure our house was properly insulated and heated to knock back the power bills, and live closer to town to save petrol and car costs.

But we were in a race against time. With the housing market going through the roof, our rental increased in paper value by $50,000 in eight months - more than I earn in a year. As prices rose, we could see ownership slipping from our grasp. And it would have, except for my parents offering the same sale price they bought it for, foregoing at least $50,000 profit.

The paperwork puzzle began - bank pre-approvals, KiwiSaver withdrawals, first home grants, discussions with lawyers. Things were looking positive, sale and purchase agreements were signed… and then Covid-19 happened, markets tumbled and every day saw money evaporate from our KiwiSaver balances as we all had to go into lockdown.

Incredibly, my parents came to the rescue - again - gifting $10,000 just as the sale closure deadline hit. And today, I am now, officially, a homeowner. Well, the bank and I are joint owners, but hey.

To pull this off took all our savings, and huge generosity from my parents. With nothing but the mortgage papers, we’re still financially vulnerable. I feel incredibly broke right now, but after all these years, I finally have a stable home of my own - a place to truly shelter and grow a family.

Without my parents, our bank and KiwiSaver, we my have ever have reached this point - and not for lack of trying. I’ve worked numerous jobs and my husband has worked full time in the same job for a decade. We purchased one of the cheapest houses in one of the most affordable city neighbourhoods. We used every cent we could from our KiwiSavers.

We ran our household off the smell of an oily rag. We skipped the smashed avocado. We had zero debts. We purchased the house for $50,000 less than the rateable value (which is unheard of these days) and only because the homeowner (my dear parents) didn’t hike the price in the eight months that they owned the property. AND we got a $10,000 cash top-up from the Bank of Mum and Dad.

All that, and we only just managed to pull it off.

Along the way, my professional journey led through business startups, charities, advocacy groups. And then it changed again. As of October, I’m the first Pasifika woman to serve Palmerston North as a City Councillor.

With a roof over my family's head, and a platform to work from - I’m now working with the community and colleagues to develop real solutions to the challenges we face. I’ve seen both worlds; I’ve lived in flash apartments, and I’ve lived unsheltered in local reserves. I’ve had a couple of decent landlords, and I’ve lived in too many dodgy, damp, mouldy rentals.

I know the difference an affordable, stable, warm, dry and safe home can make to physical and mental health, work productivity, studies and general outlook on life.

Which is why housing for people just makes sense. As well as being a human right.

It shouldn’t be so hard to find shelter, a decent rental, or to own your own home. The system which allows people to use homes as a way to make a quick buck, at the cost of peoples lives, needs to stop. People taking advantage of other people, of our most vulnerable, needs to stop - no one should be profiting off the suffering of others. We need to put dignity back into our welfare system, because all of us are one ‘Covid-19 incident’ away from being homeless ourselves.

We have work to do, and I’m rolling up my sleeves.

* Renee Dingwall is a Palmerston North City councillor.