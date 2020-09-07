Close to Home: Slim pickings for homes under $500k spark calls for hike in First Home Grant caps

People struggling to get on the property ladder are calling for First Home Grant price caps to be lifted, to keep pace with ever-rising house prices.

Nelson woman Lillian, 38, was trying to find a home for less than $500,000, the cap under the Government grant that uses KiwiSaver for an existing house in the city.

“You’re 100 per cent not going to get what you want, under that price,” she told Stuff, several weeks into her search.

She and her partner were willing to compromise in order to buy their first home.

But having lived in “cold and damp” rentals previously, they were looking for a house that got the sun, and hoped for a garden.

So far, nothing fit the bill.

“You might have a nice house but no yard, or ... in an area you just don’t want to live in,” Lillian said.

Stretching their budget to buy a home over $500,000 would mean “throwing away $10,000” – the amount they could get through the grant from their Kiwisaver contributions.

TradeMe This Richmond property is for sale in the enquiries over $475,000 sector. It was one of the nicer homes on TradeMe in that bracket.

Finding any houses at all for less that half-a-million-dollars in a “nice area”, was difficult, she said.

“Even though I’d take a lot more sacrifice for those areas, they just don’t seem to come up.”

Connor and his partner were also struggling to find their first home.

They were looking at two or three-bedroom houses, but under the $500,000 grant cap, they were “maybe not in areas you wanted to be in”, and older properties, he said.

“Sometimes you go to the open home ... and go, ‘that’s going to cost way too much to fix up’.”

Estate agent Bryony Tesar from Proppy said there were few properties for sale in Nelson and Tasman district that met the criteria for buyers relying on the grant.

Properties under $500,000 that didn't require a lot of work were “really rare”, unless you were looking for a unit or flat, she said.

A two bedroom character house in Toi Toi, listed recently for enquiries over $375,000, received multiple offers and sold quickly to an investor.

The house had not been updated for 35 years, and while it had a wood burner, it was cold inside.

About two thirds of the 50 parties that went through the house were investors, Tesar said.

As well as facing stiff competition, first homes buyers had to deal with making sure they qualified for lending, she said.

Loan-to-value ratio (LVR) restrictions had been removed and interest rates lowered, but banks had become more stringent on buyer risk assessment, Tesar said.

Lillian and Connor argued that lifting the First Home Grant caps by at least $50,000 would help level the playing field.

Lillian and her partner have since put in an offer on a house that “needs work” at the top end of their budget after weeks of looking and are waiting to hear back if they’ve been successful. Connor is still looking.

Nelson city and Tasman district were among 13 regions where the cap for existing and older properties, stood at $500,000 and at $550,000 for new properties.

Both areas were recently found to be amongst the most expensive regions in the country to buy a house, with average house values of $662,000 and $645,000 respectively, according to data from CoreLogic.

In Golden Bay in Tasman District, houses on the market for under $500,000 were just as hard to come by as over the Takaka Hill, Marcus Jackson from Tall Poppy Real Estate said.

A three-bedroom house that he and Bronwyn Waddington sold in Takaka for $475,000 last month, was the first under $500,000 that hadn't had multiple offers since they became estate agents at the start of the year.

The buyers, Sian and Aaron McClatchey, knew they had to put in an offer quickly when they finally found a home in July they both liked.

Nina Hindmarsh/Stuff First home buyers Aaron and Sian McCLatchy, with their sons (from left-front) Oliver Clarence, Fletcher and Finn.

The couple had been house hunting for about 10 years on-and-off, while managing and living on local farms and raising four children, but looked more seriously after Aaron switched jobs.

“All the other houses we’d looked at were either really expensive or really run down,” Sian said.

“This house, it was built in the 70s, but it was just in really good condition.”

They rented, while waiting for “time to tick over” to access the full First Home Grant.

While happy to finally own their own home, if they’d taken the leap four years earlier, they would probably have “been in a better boat”, Aaron said.

“Without getting the $10,000 from the grant, we could have potentially bought a home and had the home value go up $100,000.”