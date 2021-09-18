First home buyers' tips: Smash your debt, and don't write off auctions

Christina Bougher, 31, and Mike Hay, 27, started thinking about buying their first house in mid-2020.

By last November, they were busy saving every cent, and now they have finally bought a three-bedroom home – in a way they never believed they could.

“We joined a load of first home buying groups on social media, and we think the biggest misconception among first home buyers is that you can’t win at auction,” said Bougher.

She and Hay started off only looking at houses they could offer on.

But once they added auctions into the mix, she said the potential options opened up by 40-50 per cent.

The couple, who both work for an insulation company in Taupō, saved their entire $105,000 deposit with KiwiSaver, which they had both been contributing to since starting employment.

“We both bumped our KiwiSavers into the high-risk growth funds, which really helped to increase our deposit balance,” said Bougher.

But the change that had the biggest impact on upping their savings was moving into a significantly cheaper rental, and deleting any and all buy-now-pay-later apps.

The couple, and Bougher's 6-year-old daughter, moved into a 60-square-metre rental in Kinlock, a small town about 20 minutes outside Taupō. The rental cost them $325 per week, which was “far, far cheaper than anything in town,” she said.

“For 9 months we massively got on each other’s nerves in that small space, but we recovered a big chunk of our wages – about 20 per cent – that we weren’t even seeing previously. And it was one more motivation to get a place as soon as possible.”

Bougher cut back on her clothes-buying habit, cut up credit cards and deleted any apps that encouraged unnecessary spending. She chipped away at clearing $10,000 worth of debt, which boosted their purchasing power from $588,000 to $670,000.

“If you smash out debt, you will be able to borrow more as you have more ability to service a mortgage,” she said. However, the couple decided to give themselves a price cap of $550,000, with mortgage repayments front of mind.

In addition, she and Hay saved for those costly extras: builder’s reports ($500-$600 a pop), a valuation ($850), and lawyer’s fees ($1800 to $2000).

Finding a property within budget depended on narrowing their search to traditionally ‘cheaper' areas. “What we’ve seen, even in the one year we’ve been looking, is that all the cheaper suburbs are becoming first home buyer areas, and the neighbourhoods are getting nicer,” said Bougher.

At first, they spent a few months watching the housing market to get an idea of how properties were priced, and what they might be able to afford.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Despite being encouraged by real estate agents, Simon Oosterman refused to sell his home at auction as he feels the system is unfairly rigged against young first-home buyers.

“There was a lot of learning.”

She estimates they looked at about 35 properties, and they put pre-offers on two others, which didn’t cost them anything, but weren’t accepted.

They eventually put in an offer on their 90s-build “starter house” in Tauhara, to bring forward the auction. It needs a lot of cosmetic work, but is structurally sound, said Bougher.

“I don't know if this would work for everyone, but it worked for us,” said Bougher. “We got all our ducks in a row and made an offer of $525,000, which was more or less our max.”

She wanted to ensure they could put down a 20 per cent deposit to forego the $850 valuation cost.

“An auction is an icky feeling because it's an unknown. You don’t know who else is going to be there. It was a stressful day, but we freaking did it. There was a lot of ugly crying.”

Bougher had initially believed that auctions wouldn’t be an option for them as first time buyers, because a deposit has to be put down with 24 hours. But the couple's mortgage broker organised a temporary overdraft at the deposit amount, and their KiwiSaver funds paid this back automatically when they came through.

“Be aware that these overdrafts are high interest,” she cautioned others. “Ours was $52,500 and the interest was $28 per day.”

She also stressed the importance of having a solid team behind you, including a great mortgage broker, real estate agent, and lawyer: “This is what they do all day every day, you should be able to lean on them and learn the ropes from them,” she said.

But don't forget to shop around: “Most lawyers were charging $2300 plus, but I found ours for $1795 – so that saved us $1800 right there.”

Bougher's top five tips:

1. Find yourself a great mortgage broker and other professionals.

2. Find out what purchasing power you have with the funds you have – and whether you can make that better by paying off some debt.

3. Before you start going to open homes, get your pre-approval sorted.

4. Wear shoes that are easy to take on and off for all those open homes – “I cannot stress this enough”.

5. Remember that first home buyers can purchase via auction, depending on your bank’s pre-approval criteria. “We were able to bid at auction as long as we had a 20 per cent deposit. We did not require a valuation if we had a minimum 20 per cent deposit.”