The suburbs that are hotspots for first-home buyers

First-home buyers are still active in the market, but affordability issues mean it is suburbs with lower house prices that are proving most attractive to them.

The rapid price increases seen in recent years, rising mortgage rates, the return of loan-to-value ratios, and tough new lending rules have made buying a first home more difficult.

But the dream of homeownership remains. Across January and February, first-home buyers had a 23 per cent share of purchases nationwide, according to CoreLogic’s buyer classification figures. This is above the long-term average of 21.8 per cent.

CoreLogic looked at suburbs where first-home buyers made at least 30 purchases the past six months, and where they had a market share of at least 30 per cent. It then ranked the suburbs that qualified by the prevalence of first-home buyers there.

Flaxmere, in the Hawke’s Bay, had the highest share of first-home buyers at 57 per cent.

Next in the rankings were Stokes Valley in the Wellington region and Gate Pa in Tauranga with a 54 per cent market share, and Aranui in Christchurch and Marewa in Napier with 52 per cent.

Nawton in Hamilton with 50 per cent, Glen Eden and Avondale in the Auckland region with 44 per cent, and Woolston in Christchurch and Otahuhu in Auckland with 43 per cent rounded out the top 10.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff Glen Eden in West Auckland has a median price below the regional average, and it sits on the train line.

Of the top 50 suburbs nationwide, nearly half (24) were in the Auckland region, seven in the Wellington region and 10 in Christchurch.

CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said the greater size and population of Auckland inevitably meant more of the region’s suburbs featured, but it did reflect the market.

First-home buyers’ market share tended to be higher in cities, he said. In January-February, Auckland’s was 25 per cent, Wellington’s was 31 per cent and Christchurch’s was 28 per cent.

“But across the whole sample there is a clear trend and that is a correlation between higher first-home buyer percentage share and lower prices. People find ways to buy and looking to more affordable areas is a good option.”

Many of the suburbs were traditional entry point favourites, such as Hornby, Redwood and Sydenham in Christchurch, but some newer suburbs, such as Hobsonville in Auckland, featured, too.

“Another interesting point is that in some suburbs, such as Aranui and Birkdale (Auckland), first-home buyers are paying more than the typical price for the suburb. It may be that they are buying more ‘upper end’, or larger, properties in those suburbs than is typical.

“In contrast, Hobsonville, Te Atatu Peninsula, and Takanini in Auckland, all have prices paid below the typical value for these suburbs, and this could indicate a preference for smaller dwellings, such as townhouses or apartments.”

EMMA HORGAN Public consultation on the development of 76 co-housing houses and 44 standard houses on 15.5 hectares of vacant land in Flaxmere is set to go ahead.

Flaxmere

With the highest first-home buyer share in the country, Flaxmere is the biggest hotspot. It is an outlying suburb of Hastings, and was built in response to high demand in the 1960s and 1970s.

Property Brokers Hawke’s Bay regional manager Joe Snee said it was intended to be affordable housing, and had traditionally been a lower-income neighbourhood. Cheap prices meant it has been popular with investors and there were many rentals.

But over the last two years investors had been selling up to capitalise their gains, and many properties were being bought by first-home buyers.

“That is changing the face of the neighbourhood.”

The big attraction is the prices, which remain affordable despite going up with the market. CoreLogic has the suburb’s median price at $527,700 and Snee said there were still properties available for under the region’s First Home Grant cap of $527,000.

“You can get a solid house on a decent-sized section for a good price. But it is also easy to get to Hastings, so there are no commuting issues. There are schools, kindergartens, supermarkets and park areas, and it backs on to orchards in the area.”

Stokes Valley

Stokes Valley, which is in Lower Hutt, had the second-highest first-home buyer share nationally and the highest share in the wider Wellington region.

It had always been popular as an entry point to the market, and that was because buyers could get more for their money, CK & Co Realty managing director Hannah Kilgariff said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF/Dominion Post Stokes Valley in Lower Hutt has a median price of $811,250 but offers buyers more for their money.

CoreLogic put the suburb’s median price at $811,250. But Kilgariff said it was possible to get a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house for that price, and there was a good range of properties on reasonable sized sections.

“The stock is dominated by well maintained, or renovated homes, which largely date from the 1950s to 1970s. We listed a tidy, two-bedroom house with a garage in Stokes Valley for $650,000 this week, and it is attracting the most inquiry of all our listings.”

One issue the suburb had was that it did not have direct access to the motorway, which lengthened commute times, and this was likely to be why its prices did not tend to rise like others in the area, she said.

“But it has good schools, a supermarket, shops and a pub, recreation reserve, and a nice community.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Aranui in Christchurch still has properties available for under the region's First Home Grant price cap.

Aranui

Aranui had the fourth-highest proportion of first-home buyers nationally, and the highest proportion of Christchurch’s suburbs. Like Flaxmere, it has traditionally been a lower-income neighbourhood.

Ray White Christchurch Metro director Tony McPherson said it was the suburb’s affordable prices that would make it attractive to people wanting to get into the market.

The suburb’s median price is $441,800, according to CoreLogic. But there were properties under or around $400,000 available, McPherson said. “That means you can still buy a house under the city’s first home grant cap of $500,000.

“It sits between the CBD and New Brighton, and it is an easy commute to the city. It also borders the Avon red zoned area, which is now green space, and has a good mix of shops and facilities.”

For first-home buyers, it could be an accessible starting point, McPherson said.

Glen Eden

The Auckland suburb with the highest first home buyer share is Glen Eden in West Auckland. Not only is it more affordable than many other parts of Auckland, it also sits on the train line which gives it added pull.

Ray White Austar Realty general manager Len Day said prices were the biggest concern for most first-home buyers, and Glen Eden could offer existing properties and new builds for under $1 million.

CoreLogic has the suburb’s median price at $953,500, but the Real Estate Institute put Auckland’s median price at $1.19m in February. Three-bedroom houses dominated the existing stock, and it was possible to get a house of that size on a smaller section for under $1m, Day said.

Supplied CoreLogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson says there is a correlation between higher first-home buyer market share and lower prices.

“It is a struggle to find a four-bedroom house going for under $1m, and older two-bedroom houses are not common. But there is an increasing number of new build townhouses coming on to the market, so there is a range of options.”

Glen Eden’s location has other attractions for homebuyers. Its proximity to the train line makes commuting to the city easy, and it sits between West Auckland’s two biggest hubs, New Lynn and Henderson ,which have been extensively redeveloped in recent years.

Day said this means it was good for transport, there were work opportunities close by, and there was a wide range of new infrastructure, services, and recreational options at hand.