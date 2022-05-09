First time buyers: A home in one of Dunedin's old churches

Converted into homes in 2005, the apartments are clean and tidy, with nods to the building's ecclesiastical past.

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first-time-buyer friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

First time house hunting can be a bit depressing. Homes in your price range are often run down, miles from a main centre, or cramped and featureless.

But what if your first home didn’t have to be a characterless box miles from the centre of town? What if it could be filled with history and quirky architectural detail, and just seconds from the CBD?

CUTLERS/Supplied One of the oldest churches still standing in Dunedin, the outside of the building is category 2 listed.

Three apartments at 81 Moray Place, Dunedin, tick a few key first time buyer boxes: They’re a five-minute walk from the Octagon, and have more character than ten villas combined - all for less than $540,000.

READ MORE:

* Our Mid-to late 20th-century architectural heritage is under threat, say architects

* Historical St David's Presbyterian Church in Dunedin back on the market

* Devonport church conversion comes with guest house in old Sunday school

* 152-year-old former church in rural Franklin could be yours

* Century-old Dunsandel Methodist church looking for a new owner



According to Heritage New Zealand, the building is one of the oldest churches in the city still standing.

Designed for the Congregational Church by Dunedin architect David Ross – most famous for designing the Athenaeum in the Octagon, and the Otago Museum, as well as the Elderslie and Fernhill mansions – it opened for worship in 1864, and served as a church for 130 years, before being converted into a cafe in the 90s, and finally flats in 2005.

CUTLERS/Supplied Some of the apartments have of- street parking, but there is plenty of on-street parking nearby.

The flats, which have been let on Airbnb since then, are now being sold to individual private owners under unit share titles.

The sales are listed with Emma Elliman and Warren Smith for Cutlers, which will run the body corp for the first year, before handing it over to the unit owners once all the units are sold.

The building is Historic Place Category 2 listed, which means alterations can be made to the inside of the building, but not to the facade (with the agreement of the body corp).

CUTLERS/Supplied Stained glass and timber – that’s (former) church style living.

The two-bed, 80sqm flats for sale are in the upper part of the church, and feature carved wooden trusses from the original interior (although they are decorative, and no longer necessary for holding the building up).

While they could do with a little updating, decor wise – the flats have a very early 2000s vibe – they are in good condition, with fresh paint and carpet, and modern bathrooms and kitchens.

CUTLERS/Supplied Timber trusses in one apartment’s living room: the home still has lots of period features.

Each apartment’s chattels includes all the furniture, appliances, cutlery, manchester, rugs and cushions, which means its move-in ready on settlement day, just turn up with your suitcase.

"It's literally about a 30-second walk into the Octagon, which is the main part of Dunedin," says agent Elliman. "You don't need a car, even the main bus hub is a five-minute walk away."

The apartments have drawn a lot of interest, Elliman says, with more than 50 groups coming through to look at them.

CUTLERS/Supplied The homes come fully furnished.

Four of the apartments have already been sold to owner occupiers. Apartments 4,6 and 7 are seeking enquiries over $539,000.

It’s difficult to compare property prices in the area, as many of the buildings surrounding the church are commercial, but there is a row of small two storey, semi-detatched dwellings across the road on View St, which Homes.co.nz estimates to be worth between $505,000 and $610,000, although it’s not clear how many bedrooms the homes have.