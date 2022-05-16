First time buyers: The two-bed unit that brought a whānau closer together

This tidy little unit could be a great foot up onto the ladder.

Finding an affordable property is hard – but there are still some gems out there. Each week, Homed is featuring a first-time-buyer friendly home on the market that might (just about) come in within budget.

When Renee's mum Rae moved into the little two-bed unit on Clemow Rd, in Fitzroy, New Plymouth, it was a weight off everyone's mind.

Rae had been living out at the family homestead Renee's father had built (the family would prefer not to use a last name). A "huge house" with a big garden, it had become too much for Rae, then in her 80s, to handle on her own. The unit, however, was just right.

"She wanted to move somewhere close by us, and she had to be by a church, a bank, the kids and family - all the things [that she needed regularly].”

FIRST NATIONAL/Supplied The home is very close to local amenities – you might not even need a car.

Rae bought the unit in 2013 and lived there until she died in July 2019.

In the past year, Renee has giving the home a spruce up, and “made it really nice and homely”. Her mum loved living there, being so close to family, and now she hopes it might offer another family foot up onto the property ladder.

FIRST NATIONAL/Supplied The living room gets a lot of sun.

"It's really tidy so whoever moves in, they've got a blank slate to work on, or if they weren't that way inclined, it's ready to live in, and it's warm and central.

"This is a nice community, you've got the Catholic Church, the Anglican, the Presbyterian - Mum was Catholic - and you get to a sense of community."

FIRST NATIONAL/Supplied The kitchen is clean and tidy, but could do with a refresh.

Renee’s husband built the fence around the property’s small-but tidy garden. “It just made everything look amazing, because you can just sit out there, and you’ve got completely privacy”

It’s also very secure, if you got a pet or a toddler. The size and shape of the garden, “lets the sun come right into the living room”, unlike the other units, which are more closed in.

FIRST NATIONAL/Supplied The home has two double bedrooms.

The property is close to schools, “two minutes from the beach” and walking distance from supermarkets.

With two bedrooms and one bathroom/laundry, the home is about 70sqm on about 120sqm of private, fenced section.

While the home is “move in ready”, the kitchen and bathroom could do with refreshing – a new counter and fresh paint – or tile splashbacks.

FIRST NATIONAL/Supplied The garden is fully enclosed and private.

The two double bedrooms could also be refreshed with new paint and curtains.

The home was last sold in 2013 for $210,000. The RV is from 2019 and not reflective of the current prices in the area.

Homes.co.nz estimates the home to sell for between $415, 000 and $485,000. Prices in the area are significantly higher, with neighbouring properties being valued between $980,000 and $660,000.

The listing is with Nikki Keegan for First National. Renee is seeking buyer enquiries over $469,000.